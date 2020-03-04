Un autre match annoncé pour la diffusion WWE NXT de cette semaine

William Regal a tweeté ce qui suit mardi, révélant que Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish contre Undisputed Era contre Oney Lorcan et Danny Burch aura lieu dans l’épisode de cette semaine de WWE NXT.

En outre, il y aura deux matchs en cage en acier mettant en vedette Roderick Strong contre The Velveteen Dream et Dakota Kai contre Tegan Nox.

En plus de deux matchs en cage demain, nous allons avoir un match à élimination directe dans la division des balises avec @KORcombat et @theBobbyFish de The # UndisputedERA affrontant @_StarDESTROYER et @strongstylebrit. #WWENXT

– William Regal (@RealKingRegal) 4 mars 2020

