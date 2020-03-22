Un autre nouveau match ajouté à AEW Dynamite – Détails

AEW a annoncé que Cody Rhodes contre Jimmy Havoc aura lieu lors de la diffusion de Dynamite la semaine prochaine.
AEW Dynamite proposera également un match de bûcheron mettant en vedette Luchasaurus et Wardlow et un combat de rue dans un parking mettant en vedette Les meilleurs amis contre les Lucha Bros.
Matt Hardy et Chris Jericho feront un segment en face à face.
Mercredi sur Dynamite – le #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes affronte @JimmyHavoc!
Regardez #AEWDynamite sur @TNTDrama 8e / 7c. # AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/O7YRLud1n8
– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 22 mars 2020
Mercredi, je vais faire souffrir @CodyRhodes. pic.twitter.com/b8J7EDiaxt
– Jimmy Havoc (@JimmyHavoc) 22 mars 2020
