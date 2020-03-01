Un grand changement de titre se produit à AEW Revolution

Lors du tournoi à la carte AEW Revolution de samedi à Chicago, IL du Sears Center, le champion du monde des poids lourds AEW Chris Jericho contre Jon Moxley a servi d’événement principal.

Moxley a fini par remporter le championnat contre Jéricho, qui a marqué son premier règne en tant que champion du monde AEW.

. @ sammyguevara sorti de nulle part avec l’attaque!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/ehW2sRGNaD

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

. @ JonMoxley distribuant la punition contre @IAmJericho.
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/Cki8uA2ahE

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

Le discours continu de smack par @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful.
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/jRWfLIEaLh

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

. @ IAmJericho appelle les coups de feu!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/nb52CpdpsW

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

. @ jonmoxley veut déchirer ces points ouverts sur le visage de @ IAmJericho!
Regardez #AEWRevolution MAINTENANT via @brlive ou @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/L50TJBa1Sr

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 1 mars 2020

JON MOXLEY EST LE NOUVEAU CHAMPION @AEWRESTLING # AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/z5NBpdZmL7

– Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) 1 mars 2020

