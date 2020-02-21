Un grand match par équipe de six joueurs ajouté à la diffusion AEW Dynamite de la semaine prochaine

AEW a annoncé que le Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy et Marko Stunt) affrontera The Inner Circle (Santana, Ortiz et Sammy Guevara) lors de l’édition de Dynamite la semaine prochaine.

AEW Dynamite sera diffusée mercredi soir au départ de Kansas City, Missouri. L’émission est diffusée en direct sur le réseau TNT à 20 h HNE. Les matchs suivants sont confirmés pour la diffusion de la semaine prochaine:

* Match de 30 hommes Ironman: PAC contre Kenny Omega

* Pesées officielles pour la révolution: Jon Moxley et Chris Jericho

* Le boucher et la lame contre les meilleurs amis

* Jurassic Express contre Santana, Ortiz et Sammy Guevara

La semaine prochaine sur #AEWDynamite dans #AEWKansasCity, c’est @Ortiz_Powerful, @Santana_Proud & @sammyguevara du #InnerCircle face à l’équipe de @realmarkostunt, @boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus de #JurassicExpress!

Regardez #AEWDynamite LIVE tous les mercredis soirs sur @TNTDrama 8e / 7c. pic.twitter.com/LZG9E3v8OR

– All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 21 février 2020

