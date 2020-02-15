Un gros match pour la diffusion en direct de la semaine prochaine 205, Ziggler vole Mandy Rose à Otis

La WWE a annoncé qu’Oney Lorcan et Danny Burch contre The Brian Kendrick et Ariya Daivari dans un match sans disqualification auront lieu lors de la diffusion en direct de la semaine prochaine sur 205:

ACTUALITÉS: @_StarDESTROYER & @strongstylebrit entreront en collision avec @mrbriankendrick & @AriyaDaivariWWE dans un match par équipe #NoDisqualification Tag Team! # 205Live pic.twitter.com/68WVH9AkeM

– WWE Network (@WWENetwork) 15 février 2020

La WWE a publié la vidéo suivante, montrant la date de la Saint-Valentin d’Otis et Mandy Rose de SmackDown. Dolph Ziggler est entré et, fondamentalement… eh bien, soyons honnêtes ici… il a pu le bloquer!

*,

body .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .td-trending-now-title,

body .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .td-read-more a,

body .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .td-weather-information: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .td-weather-week: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,

body .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .td-post-category,

body .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .td-post-category: hover {

couleur de fond: # dd3333;

}

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .block-title> * {

rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;

hauteur de ligne: 1;

}

body .td_uid_2_5e47b641b228c_rand .block-title {

couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;

}]]>

Histoires tendances