Un nouveau champion d’Impact Wrestling Knockouts couronné

Par
Breaking News
-

Lors de l’Impact Wrestling de mardi soir lors de la diffusion d’AXS TV, un nouveau champion des KO a été couronné alors que Jordynne Grace a vaincu Taya Valkyrie pour remporter le titre.

Il s’agit de la première descente de Grace avec le Knockouts Championship. Le règne du titre de Valkyrie s’est terminé à 377 jours.

Le challenger est prêt. #IMPACTonAXSTV @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/CKHPmpBuX1

– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 12 février 2020

Immense plongée par @JordynneGrace. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/UNlRv7LPdP

– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 12 février 2020

VICIOUS powerbomb sur les pas par @ TheTayaValkyrie. # IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/n1iHCjchYO

– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 12 février 2020

Route vers Valhalla SUR LA SCÈNE. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/YtSNrdTPdl

– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 12 février 2020

