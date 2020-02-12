Un nouveau champion d’Impact Wrestling Knockouts couronné

Lors de l’Impact Wrestling de mardi soir lors de la diffusion d’AXS TV, un nouveau champion des KO a été couronné alors que Jordynne Grace a vaincu Taya Valkyrie pour remporter le titre.
Il s’agit de la première descente de Grace avec le Knockouts Championship. Le règne du titre de Valkyrie s’est terminé à 377 jours.
Le challenger est prêt. #IMPACTonAXSTV @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/CKHPmpBuX1
– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 12 février 2020
Immense plongée par @JordynneGrace. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/UNlRv7LPdP
– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 12 février 2020
VICIOUS powerbomb sur les pas par @ TheTayaValkyrie. # IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/n1iHCjchYO
– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 12 février 2020
Route vers Valhalla SUR LA SCÈNE. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/YtSNrdTPdl
– IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) 12 février 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e4397b23874b_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances