Un nouveau champion intercontinental couronné à Smackdown

Au cours de l’épisode de vendredi soir de SmackDown, Braun Strowman a vaincu Shinsuke Nakamura pour devenir champion intercontinental de la WWE.
Pendant son mandat à la WWE, Strowman a remporté le Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2018 et le Greatest Royal Rumble. Il a également organisé les championnats par équipe de Raw Tag à deux reprises, mais cela marque son premier règne en tant que champion en simple.
Beaucoup mérité. #AndNew #ICTitle #SmackDown @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/utEV2LqLaA
– WWE (@WWE) 1er février 2020
