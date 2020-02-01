Un nouveau champion intercontinental couronné à Smackdown

Par
Breaking News
-

Au cours de l’épisode de vendredi soir de SmackDown, Braun Strowman a vaincu Shinsuke Nakamura pour devenir champion intercontinental de la WWE.

Pendant son mandat à la WWE, Strowman a remporté le Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 2018 et le Greatest Royal Rumble. Il a également organisé les championnats par équipe de Raw Tag à deux reprises, mais cela marque son premier règne en tant que champion en simple.

Beaucoup mérité. #AndNew #ICTitle #SmackDown @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/utEV2LqLaA

– WWE (@WWE) 1er février 2020

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e34e18dcea50_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR