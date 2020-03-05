Une ancienne star de la WWE donne naissance à une petite fille (Photo)

Par
Breaking News
-

L’ancienne star de la WWE Jillian Hall a annoncé qu’elle avait donné naissance à son deuxième enfant, une petite fille, Violet Elise Farrow, à 16h57. mardi. Elle pesait sept livres et trois onces et mesurait vingt pouces de long.

Découvrez l’annonce de Hall ci-dessous:

