Une célébrité dit qu’il a annulé ses billets pour WrestleMania 36

Après la conclusion de WWE Super ShowDown, la star de Home Alone Macaulay Culkin a révélé sur Twitter qu’il ne prévoyait plus d’assister à WrestleMania 36. Vous pouvez voir ses commentaires sur la question ci-dessous:
Super Showdown était tout au sujet de la construction de nouvelles stars comme Brock Lesnar, @Goldberg et The Undertaker #WWESSD
– WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) 27 février 2020
Je viens d’annuler mes billets pour Tampa Bay.
– Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 27 février 2020
