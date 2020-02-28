Une célébrité dit qu’il a annulé ses billets pour WrestleMania 36

Par
Breaking News
-

Après la conclusion de WWE Super ShowDown, la star de Home Alone Macaulay Culkin a révélé sur Twitter qu’il ne prévoyait plus d’assister à WrestleMania 36. Vous pouvez voir ses commentaires sur la question ci-dessous:

Super Showdown était tout au sujet de la construction de nouvelles stars comme Brock Lesnar, @Goldberg et The Undertaker #WWESSD

– WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) 27 février 2020

Je viens d’annuler mes billets pour Tampa Bay.

– Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 27 février 2020

*,
            body .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .td-trending-now-title,
            body .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .td-read-more a,
            body .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
            body .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
            body .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .td-post-category,
            body .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .td-post-category: hover {
                couleur de fond: # dd3333;
            }
            body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .block-title> * {
                rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
                hauteur de ligne: 1;
            }

            body .td_uid_2_5e587ec738e49_rand .block-title {
                couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
            }]]>

Histoires tendances