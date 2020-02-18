Une vidéo du “Sermon” de Seth Rollins de RAW, AJ Styles revient à RAW

La WWE a publié la vidéo suivante, montrant le segment «sermon» de Seth Rollins de RAW:
Comme on l’a vu lors de l’émission WWE RAW de lundi soir, AJ Styles est revenu. Il n’a pas été revu depuis sa blessure au Royal Rumble. Styles participera au match Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet au Super ShowDown:
GUESS WHO’S BACK, MOTHERLOVERS. # Raw @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/A49eF6DtLL
– WWE (@WWE) 18 février 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e4b7d752cbe7_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances