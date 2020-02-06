Velveteen Dream fait son retour au NXT

Dans l’épisode de NXT de cette semaine, Velveteen Dream a fait son retour après avoir été mis à l’écart d’une blessure. Vous pouvez consulter son retour dans le clip ci-dessous:
Le #UndisputedERA ne RÊVE PAS! @DreamWWE est de retour sur #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/FwdICjryw2
– WWE (@WWE) 6 février 2020
Connexes: Velveteen Dream aurait fait face à des blessures
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e3b9b1079f87_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances