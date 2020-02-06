Velveteen Dream fait son retour au NXT

-

Dans l’épisode de NXT de cette semaine, Velveteen Dream a fait son retour après avoir été mis à l’écart d’une blessure. Vous pouvez consulter son retour dans le clip ci-dessous:

Le #UndisputedERA ne RÊVE PAS! @DreamWWE est de retour sur #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/FwdICjryw2

– WWE (@WWE) 6 février 2020

Connexes: Velveteen Dream aurait fait face à des blessures

