Vickie Guerrero partage la feuille de réservation 2002 de la WWE, Jim Ross répond

La seule et unique Vickie Guerrero a tweeté une photo d’une feuille de réservation WWE authentique de juillet 2002. Jim Ross a répondu au tweet pour confirmer l’authenticité de la publication. C’est pour le moins une pièce très intéressante.
Check-out: Vickie Guerrero révèle les liens coupés de la WWE avec elle après l’apparition d’AEW.
Nettoyer quelques boîtes et trouvé un joyau inestimable de souvenirs…. @ Wwe. #daytonabeach. #Floride. # 2002. # salons. pic.twitter.com/s6vu5fJNRo
– Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) 14 avril 2020
Très authentique… c’est une feuille de réservation manuscrite. 🤠 https://t.co/JMLBJWdy0j
– Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) 14 avril 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e9653c82c056_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances