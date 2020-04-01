Vidéo incontournable de Rhea Ripley et de son petit ami faisant le #KoalaChallenge – Epic Fail!

La championne féminine WWE NXT Rhea Ripley et son petit ami Demetri “Action” Jackson ont récemment tenté de relever le #KoalaChallenge. Disons simplement que cela s’est soldé par un échec épique, les deux d’entre eux ayant accidentellement cassé une porte de leur appartement!
Vous pouvez regarder la vidéo hilarante ci-dessous:
Ici vous allez tout le monde! Espérons que cela puisse vous faire rire en ces temps horribles de quarantaine 😂🤦🏼♀️ # KoalaChallenge @ArmyOfAction pic.twitter.com/wRGvgNbSIm
– RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) 31 mars 2020
Nous avons cassé notre porte 😂 # KoalaChallenge @ArmyOfAction pic.twitter.com/S6qOX0Xpzr
– RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) 31 mars 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .td-weather-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e8423445f372_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances