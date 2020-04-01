Vidéo incontournable de Rhea Ripley et de son petit ami faisant le #KoalaChallenge – Epic Fail!

La championne féminine WWE NXT Rhea Ripley et son petit ami Demetri “Action” Jackson ont récemment tenté de relever le #KoalaChallenge. Disons simplement que cela s’est soldé par un échec épique, les deux d’entre eux ayant accidentellement cassé une porte de leur appartement!

Vous pouvez regarder la vidéo hilarante ci-dessous:

Ici vous allez tout le monde! Espérons que cela puisse vous faire rire en ces temps horribles de quarantaine 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ # KoalaChallenge @ArmyOfAction pic.twitter.com/wRGvgNbSIm

– RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) 31 mars 2020

Nous avons cassé notre porte 😂 # KoalaChallenge @ArmyOfAction pic.twitter.com/S6qOX0Xpzr

– RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) 31 mars 2020

