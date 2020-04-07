WWE Airs Post-WrestleMania Match entre Drew McIntyre et The Big Show sur RAW

Comme vu lors de la diffusion RAW de lundi soir, Drew McIntyre a dû défendre son nouveau championnat de la WWE contre The Big Show immédiatement après sa victoire sur Brock Lesnar à WrestleMania 36. La WWE a diffusé le match entre Drew McIntyre et The Big Show sur RAW.
Sur RAW, la WWE avait médité sur des «images choquantes» de ce qui s’était passé après la fin de WrestleMania 36. Ils ont ensuite diffusé ces images à la fin de l’émission.
Vous pouvez consulter quelques faits saillants et vidéos du match ci-dessous:
UP NEXT: Vous verrez les images choquantes de ce qui s’est passé juste après que @DMcIntyreWWE a remporté le #WWEChampionship à #WrestleMania! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hSbm0p8yJc
– WWE (@WWE) 7 avril 2020
Belles assiettes, @DMcIntyreWWE 😍 # WWERaw #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qo93inzNmx
– Univers WWE (@WWEUniverse) 7 avril 2020
Le #WorldsLargestAthlete (et l’étoile @netflix) @WWETheBigShow est apparu après #WrestleMania hier soir?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SLRc7fYxjW
– WWE (@WWE) 7 avril 2020
Et avec le balancement d’un bras… @ WWETheBigShow a lui-même un match #WWEChampionship contre @DMcIntyreWWE… 20 MINUTES après sa victoire sur @BrockLesnar?! #WWERaw #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/AWcp0qfmdJ
– WWE (@WWE) 7 avril 2020
Votre événement principal #WrestleMania caché a été déverrouillé. 🔓 # WWERaw @WWETheBigShow @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/5k85cE4qHE
– WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) 7 avril 2020
@DMcIntyreWWE a-t-il vaincu @BrockLesnar et @WWETheBigShow dans la même nuit?
Tu ferais mieux de le croire. Quel #WrestleMania pour le nouveau #WWEChampion! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MMpXN6r57j
– WWE (@WWE) 7 avril 2020
