WWE NXT TakeOver: Résultats de Portland – Rhea Ripley contre Bianca Belair

Après des semaines de préparation, la championne féminine NXT Rhea Ripley contre Bianca Belair a finalement eu lieu.
Ripley a conservé avec succès le titre lors de l’événement WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland du Moda Center à Portland, Oregon, sur le réseau WWE. Après le match, Charlotte Flair a attaqué Ripley et lui a dit qu’elle la verrait à WrestleMania 36. Cela confirme le match.
Belair a remporté un Battle Royal sur un épisode de NXT TV sur le réseau USA le mois dernier pour remporter le coup du titre.
La croyance est que Ripley fera sa prochaine défense du titre contre Charlotte Flair à WrestleMania 36.
#TheNightmare commence. 👹 # NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/x4o4jghnvG
– WWE Network (@WWENetwork) 17 février 2020
… Avec le sourire. # NXTTakeOver @BiancaBelairWWE #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/b2O64n1svp
– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 17 février 2020
EST rencontre BRUTALITÉ. @ BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/CWkdXy1hKv
– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 17 février 2020
EST de tout tbh. #NXTTakeOver
(via @wwenxt) pic.twitter.com/4ffGwU9Clj
– WWE sur FOX (@WWEonFOX) 17 février 2020
Vous savez que vous l’avez rendue folle quand… @ BiancaBelairWWE #NXTTakeOver #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/ixoITIAuNe
– WWE NXT (@WWENXT) 17 février 2020
