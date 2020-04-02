WWE Stock baisse de nouveau, un aperçu de John Cena sur “After The Bell”, l’entraînement de Rhea Ripley

À la cloche de clôture mercredi, le stock de la WWE était à 33,60 $. Cela représente une baisse de 0,33 $ (0,97%) par rapport au cours de clôture de mardi.

La WWE a tweeté ce qui suit, montrant un aperçu de l’apparition de John Cena sur le podcast “After the Bell With Corey Graves”. L’émission sera diffusée demain (jeudi):

Voici un petit avant-goût de ce à quoi s’attendre de @JohnCena sur un tout nouveau @AfterTheBellWWE avec @WWEGraves TOMORROW!

🎧 #AfterTheBell: https://t.co/zzAW52Own6 pic.twitter.com/pNP77VGUfd

– WWE (@WWE) 1er avril 2020

La WWE a posté la vidéo suivante, en regardant l’entraînement de “distanciation sociale intense” de Rhea Ripley:

