WWE vendant des chemises WrestleMania «I Wasn’t There There»

La WWE lance un T-shirt «I Wasn’t There» pour WrestleMania 36.
WWE Shop vend la chemise commémorative aux côtés d’un T-shirt «Trop grand pour une nuit» avec «I Wasn’t There» au dos.
Le spectacle WrestleMania 36 se déroule le samedi 4 avril et le dimanche 5 avril à Orlando, en Floride, au WWE Performance Center. Il y aura maintenant des fans présents.
je suis content que la WWE puisse se moquer d’elle-même car lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/TE0wXyNm7H
– 𝔭𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔪𝔦𝔠! 𝔞𝔱 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔡𝔦𝔰𝔠𝔬 (@potaylortotstoo) 21 mars 2020
*,
body .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .td-trending-now-title,
body .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .td-read-more a,
body .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .td-meteo-information: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .td-weather-week: avant,
body .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: hover .td-subcat-more,
body .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .td-post-category,
body .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .td-post-category: hover {
couleur de fond: # dd3333;
}
body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .block-title> * {
rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;
hauteur de ligne: 1;
}
body .td_uid_2_5e767ee8520cc_rand .block-title {
couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;
}]]>
Histoires tendances