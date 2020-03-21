WWE vendant des chemises WrestleMania «I Wasn’t There There»

Par
Breaking News
-

La WWE lance un T-shirt «I Wasn’t There» pour WrestleMania 36.

WWE Shop vend la chemise commémorative aux côtés d’un T-shirt «Trop grand pour une nuit» avec «I Wasn’t There» au dos.

Le spectacle WrestleMania 36 se déroule le samedi 4 avril et le dimanche 5 avril à Orlando, en Floride, au WWE Performance Center. Il y aura maintenant des fans présents.

je suis content que la WWE puisse se moquer d’elle-même car lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/TE0wXyNm7H

– 𝔭𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔪𝔦𝔠! 𝔞𝔱 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔡𝔦𝔰𝔠𝔬 (@potaylortotstoo) 21 mars 2020

