Zelina Vega et Aleister Black lancent une chaîne YouTube, Edge / WWE Special Sortie

Le réseau WWE a publié la dernière édition de sa compilation «Best of WWE», qui examine les meilleurs matchs de WrestleMania d’Edge. Les matchs suivants sont inclus:

* Match TLZ 2 à WrestleMania 17: Dudley Boyz contre Hardy Boyz contre Edge et Christian

* Match du Championnat du monde des poids lourds: The Undertaker vs Edge

* Match du Championnat du monde des poids lourds: John Cena contre le Big Show contre Edge

* Match du Championnat du monde des poids lourds: Edge contre Chri Jericho

Zelina Vega et Aleister Black, qui sont un couple réel, ont lancé une chaîne YouTube officielle:

C’est fini! Officiellement! Notre première vidéo @YouTube! Sur notre nouvelle chaînewww! Si vous avez des suggestions, des idées ou des choses que vous aimeriez voir, laissez un commentaire dans la section des commentaires! Je te le promets, on les voit TOUS! Excité 😆 https://t.co/C1cuPNBMzk

– Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) 30 mars 2020

*,

body .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .td-trending-now-title,

body .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .td-read-more a,

body .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .td-meteo-information: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .td-weather-week: avant,

body .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .td-subcat-dropdown: survolez .td-subcat-more,

body .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .td-exchange-header: avant,

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .td-post-category,

body .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .td-post-category: hover {

couleur de fond: # dd3333;

}

body .td-footer-wrapper .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .block-title> * {

rembourrage: 6px 7px 5px;

hauteur de ligne: 1;

}

body .td_uid_2_5e82a48f2724a_rand .block-title {

couleur de la bordure: # dd3333;

}]]>

Histoires tendances