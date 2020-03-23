Chaque épisode de «Freinez votre enthousiasme», classé

Larry David – assassin social, baise à quatre yeux, respectueux du bois – vient de conclure la 10e saison de son émission sur HBO, Curb Your Enthusiasm. Ce qui signifie qu’il est temps de réfléchir à certaines questions très importantes: pouvez-vous faire une pause toast? Le chat-and-cut est-il une décision moralement indéfendable? Et, bien sûr, quel est le meilleur épisode de Curb Your Enthusiasm? Chez The Ringer, nous avons fait de notre mieux pour répondre à ces questions – enfin, au moins la dernière – en revisitant notre classement à chaque épisode de Curb, maintenant mis à jour avec les saisons 9 et 10.

100. «Lewis a besoin d’un rein»

Saison 5, épisode 5

Résumé de l’intrigue: Richard Lewis, un ami de toujours, est malade et, comme son titre l’indique, a besoin d’une greffe de rein. Lewis oblige Jeff, son manager, et Larry, son ami le plus proche, à se faire tester pour voir s’ils correspondent à un donneur. Lorsque les deux tests s’avèrent positifs pour un match, Jeff et Larry se disputent qui donnera leur organe à Lewis.

Épisode MVP: Lewis. Bien qu’un jeune Mindy Kaling en tant qu’assistant hystérique de Lewis soit proche.

Meilleur larryisme: “Vous, idiots stupides, vous ne savez même pas jouer à eeny, meeny, miney, mo. Vous ne savez pas jouer à eeny, meeny! Vous ne savez pas la première chose à propos d’Eeny, Meeny! ” —Sean Fennessey

99. «L’acupuncteur»

Saison 2, épisode 6

Résumé de l’intrigue: L’un des épisodes les plus déroutants de Curb, «The Acupuncturist», concerne environ un pari de 5 000 $ et un prêt de 5 000 $, qui mènent tous deux à des affrontements explosifs entre Larry et les malheureux étrangers qui ont empêtré leur fortune avec lui.

Épisode MVP: Ed Asner, qui fait griller tout le monde dans l’épisode et fait une longue diatribe sur le denim (puis meurt).

Meilleur larryisme: “J’ai mutilé tout le nombril, et maintenant l’enfant ne me parle même plus.” —Justin Charity

98. «Le visage souriant»

Saison 8, épisode 4

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry a commencé à sortir avec l’hôtesse dans son restaurant préféré, mais il s’inquiète de son utilisation du smiley titulaire dans les messages texte. (Nous sommes en 2011; les adultes n’ont pas encore compris les emoji.) Pendant ce temps, son assistante Antoinette est partie pour prendre soin de son père mourant, alors Larry est laissé faire la guerre contre son nouveau voisin de bureau Dino (Harry Hamlin) —a.k.a. «Big Dog» – qui a réclamé trop d’armoires de cuisine.

Épisode MVP: Harry Hamlin, qui remporte la guerre des armoires de cuisine ainsi que Larrys Larry au sujet du comptoir et des céréales pour petit déjeuner.

Meilleur larryisme: “Les mauvais jours sont passés.” —Amanda Dobbins

97. «Les thérapeutes»

Saison 6, épisode 9

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry tente de reconquérir sa femme, Cheryl, sous les conseils de son thérapeute. Quand ça tourne horriblement mal, il fait appel au Dr Bright (Steve Coogan) pour remettre les choses en ordre.

Épisode MVP: Dr Bright, qui se défait psychiquement en l’espace d’une demi-heure.

Meilleur larryisme: «Parfois, vous vous faites des amis dans une situation comme celle-ci», dit calmement Larry à son thérapeute maintenant emprisonné. “Ils deviennent votre ami pour la vie.” —Claire McNear

96. «AAMCO»

Saison 1, épisode 7

Résumé de l’intrigue: “Vous ne m’avez jamais félicité pour ma nouvelle voiture”, explique Jeff à Larry. Les garçons partent ensuite pour une virée, et Larry, confondant une annonce radio AAMCO avec une voiture qui klaxonne, provoque un camarade de conduite à l’arrière de la Chevrolet vierge de Jeff. Dans son intégralité, Curb Your Enthusiasm est une série sur la façon dont ces gens ne peuvent pas avoir de belles choses.

Épisode MVP: La Chevy ’57. C’est une belle voiture, et Larry était impoli d’ignorer puis de la mettre en péril comme ça.

Meilleur larryisme: «Quelle est cette contrainte d’avoir des gens chez vous, de leur servir de la nourriture et de leur parler? Quelle chose étrange. ” -Charité

95. «La maison sûre»

Saison 8, épisode 2

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry a des démêlés avec ses voisins à son insu autour de la crème glacée Chubby Hubby et de petits tas de merde de chien, mais finalement, grâce à une marmonne patiente, il ouvre sa maison à leur linge sale. Larry utilise le politiquement correct pour se disculper de la perte du «watch-my-laptop» d’un étranger, mais cela se transforme en arrestation injustifiée. Et la véritable préoccupation de Larry pour le véritable humain attaché à une paire de seins («C’est comme du pudding Jello à l’intérieur de ces enfoirés», selon un Leon battant un distributeur automatique) détruit la relation raffinée de Richard Lewis.

Épisode MVP: Le féminisme, sous la forme de Stella (Jan Anderson) – car il faut une danseuse burlesque extrêmement confiante pour réduire de moitié son sein – et Dale (Jen Kober), qui porte un panier à linge et blesse des hommes odieux comme un patron.

Meilleur larryisme: “Il est très difficile de présenter des excuses à un chien, car c’est un animal stupide.” —Katie Baker

94. «Fellation automobile»

Saison 7, épisode 2

Résumé de l’intrigue: Les deux histoires principales sont que Larry se donne beaucoup de mal pour sortir de sa relation avec Loretta (Vivica A. Fox) – y compris aller chez un cancérologue qu’il sait lui recommander de le jeter – et Larry étant incapable d’approcher la petite amie de Richard Lewis après qu’il entend qu’elle lui a fait une fellation dans la voiture. Les histoires se croisent lorsque Loretta ignore les conseils du médecin – en particulier parce qu’elle voit le médecin effectuer une «fellation de véhicule» – mais rompt de toute façon avec Larry après avoir pensé qu’elle l’attrapait en train de recevoir la tête de la route. Elle fait sortir les Noirs de la maison de Larry; Léon, bien sûr, reste derrière.

Épisode MVP: Celui-ci est tout LD; l’épisode commence par un exploit de deux minutes dans lequel il perd la tête en essayant d’ouvrir un emballage sous vide.

Meilleur larryisme: «Fellation dans la voiture? Wow, comme gentil. ” —Andrew Gruttadaro

93. «Merci pour votre service»

Saison 9, épisode 5

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry veut «réinitialiser» ses relations avec le préposé au stationnement bavard du club de golf et sa facteur, avec qui il a eu un rendez-vous maladroit. Larry a également des ennuis au club quand il remarque qu’un autre membre, Ken, a un enfant qui a l’air “un peu asiatique”. Le propriétaire du club, M. Takahashi, envoie à Larry une lettre au sujet de la révocation de son adhésion – cependant, sa facteur a cessé de livrer son courrier après leur date. Pendant ce temps, Larry offense le fiancé de Sammi, Victor, de ne pas l’avoir remercié pour son service militaire avant de déclencher son SSPT lors d’une reconstitution de la guerre révolutionnaire. Larry est réintégré au terrain de golf parce que M. Takahashi avait, en fait, une liaison avec la femme de Ken.

Épisode MVP: Victor, qui est joué par Chet Haze, alias le fuccboi extrême de Tom Hanks d’un fils qui s’est récemment moqué de lui sur le tapis rouge des Golden Globes. Mais le mérite est dû: c’est une belle performance, et littéralement la seule fois où j’ai été amusé par la présence de Chet Haze. Ne faisons tout simplement pas une habitude.

Meilleur larryisme: “Tout le système est foutu. Vous n’avez pas besoin de m’envoyer quelque chose pour me dire que vous allez m’envoyer quelque chose, envoyez-le. Si je vous dis quelque chose, je ne vous dis pas: «Je vais vous dire quelque chose», puis dites-le. Je le dis juste. ” —Miles Surrey

92. «La serviette chaude»

Saison 7, épisode 4

Résumé du complot: Larry va chez le médecin pour un traitement sur une brûlure à la main qu’il a obtenue d’une serviette chaude trop chaude dans un avion. Dans le parking, il tombe sur une vieille flamme, Mary Jane, et ils prennent rendez-vous pour le lendemain. Larry remet à Ted Danson et Mary Steenburgen un chèque-cadeau de 300 $ à un restaurant, et il est sidéré de les voir y dîner avec Jeff et Susie au lieu de lui la nuit suivante – surtout parce que le cadeau de Jeff et Susie à Ted et Mary n’était qu’une performance vocale de leur fille, Sammi. (“Au moins je t’ai eu un cadeau! Je n’ai pas fait monter ma fille pour chanter une chanson. … Ce n’est pas un cadeau!”) Plus tard, quand le petit ami de Mary Jane est à la recherche de Larry, Larry se cache chez Jeff et la maison de Susie, où il est réveillé par le chant de Sammi. Lorsque Larry lui crie de «la fermer,» Susie le jette: «Tu as écrasé l’esprit d’une jeune fille talentueuse. Espèce de merde, espèce de merde sans cœur. En dehors!” Christian Slater, qui est en quelque sorte également dans cet épisode, obtient le dernier rire.

Épisode MVP: Le médecin de Larry, le Dr Morrison, qui est interprété par l’inimitable Philip Baker Hall, et qui équilibre la robustesse d’un médecin chevronné avec la zone morte dyspeptique d’une bande dessinée de Borscht Belt.

Meilleur larryisme: «Je suis à l’aise en pyjama mais je ne porte pas de pyjama dans un avion. J’aime chanter, j’aime siffler, j’aime jouer les bongos sur ma jambe. J’aime imiter les chevaux mais je ne le fais pas, OK? Parce qu’il y a quelqu’un assis à côté de moi. ” —David Shoemaker

91. «L’offre de Mel»

Saison 4, épisode 1

Résumé de l’intrigue: En prévision de son anniversaire de mariage de 10 ans, Larry rappelle à Cheryl une promesse qu’elle lui a faite avant leurs noces: Après une décennie, Larry serait autorisé à encaisser une escapade sexuelle unique avec une autre femme – tant qu’il peut trouver un participant disposé. Plus tard, après la soirée karaoké d’un ami, Larry est appelé par Mel Brooks pour rejoindre le casting de The Producers on Broadway en tant que Max Bialystock.

Épisode MVP: Mel Brooks, alors âgé de 77 ans, qui non seulement chante du karaoké et enfonce la tête de Larry avec une porte de salle de bain, mais l’engage également (aux côtés de Ben Stiller) pour jouer à Broadway. Honourable mentionne Stiller dans un virage inspiré comme la version la plus grincheuse de lui-même et Philip Baker Hall en tant que médecin avec une prédilection pour l’étiquette du bureau du médecin et un peu un problème de bave.

Meilleur larryisme: «Vous avez un partenaire? J’ai une femme. Pas exactement un partenaire – plus comme un, euh, rival. Tu sais ce que je veux dire? C’est une rivalité. ” —Fennessey

90. «Ted et Mary»

Saison 1, épisode 2

Résumé de l’intrigue: Il n’y a pas de double rendez-vous qui sonne plus délicieux que le bowling avec Ted Danson et Mary Steenburgen, et même Larry s’amuse. Presque trop de plaisir, alors qu’il développe un ami gênant pour Mary et s’efforce de rendre la dynamique interpersonnelle entre les couples aussi maladroite que possible.

Épisode MVP: La mère de Mary (Anne Haney) est une douce femme du Sud qui veut juste faire du shopping et profiter de la musique de Paul Simon avec sa fille, et passe plutôt la majeure partie de l’épisode à essayer d’être polie avec Larry. Elle est la MVP pour avoir gardé un visage impassible lorsque Larry achète une veste pour correspondre à Mary, un exploit que peu de gens pourraient réussir.

Meilleur larryisme: “Rien ne me fait plus plaisir que de casser un œuf.” —Kate Knibbs

89. «Le TiVo Guy»

Saison 6, épisode 7

Résumé de l’intrigue: L’avion de Cheryl rencontre de graves turbulences, et quand elle appelle Larry pour lui dire qu’elle l’aime pour la dernière fois, il la précipite hors du téléphone pour qu’il puisse traiter avec le réparateur TiVo. Enfin marre de ses pitreries, Cheryl décide de quitter Larry. En entendant la nouvelle de leur rupture, les amis de Larry et Cheryl sont placés dans la position délicate de devoir choisir entre eux. Ils choisissent tous Cheryl. Pendant ce temps, Larry souffre d’un hématome scrotal et d’une contusion («boules torsadées») et va à un rendez-vous avec Xena la princesse guerrière (Lucy Lawless).

Épisode MVP: Ted Danson. Lorsque Larry lui demande pourquoi il n’a pas été invité à la «collecte de fonds des océans» de Danson, l’excuse de Danson est: «Je pensais que vous étiez un gars du réchauffement climatique».

Meilleur larryisme: “Mes testicules se sont pris au piège dans la braguette de mes sous-vêtements, et le médecin dit que je ne peux pas faire l’amour pendant une semaine … mais nous pouvons y aller [to your house] Pour dîner?” —Jordan Coley

88. «The Shucker»

Saison 9, épisode 9

Résumé de l’intrigue: Un écailleur d’huîtres entend Larry dire qu’il a dormi dans la majeure partie de Hamilton, et Larry, qui doit rencontrer Lin-Manuel Miranda à propos de Fatwa !, accepte de lui obtenir des billets pour le spectacle pour le garder silencieux. Pendant ce temps, Jeff commence à porter le chapeau de cowboy du shucker, pour le plus grand plaisir de Susie; l’ancien propriétaire de la maison de Larry ne cesse de critiquer son entretien; et Larry ne peut pas dire “non” à Miranda alors qu’il est assis derrière un grand bureau.

Épisode MVP: Le shucker, dans l’un des meilleurs rôles de dirtbag de la série. Mention d’honneur à Rose Shapiro, l’ancienne propriétaire de la maison, pour avoir facilité le meilleur moment de l’épisode: la confrontation avec Larry sur le juge Judy.

Meilleur larryisme: «Il se déplace dans toute la ville. Je ne sais pas dans quels cercles il se cache. ” —Justin Verrier

87. «The Blind Date»

Saison 4, épisode 3

Résumé de l’intrigue: Après que Ben Stiller ait déposé sa femme au yoga, Larry refuse de le rejoindre sur le siège avant de leur voiture – un argument qui pousse Stiller à quitter The Producers. Les partenaires de Mel Brooks sont convaincus que quelque chose ne va pas avec Larry après l’avoir repéré au déjeuner avec une équipe de lave-auto handicapée mentale et une femme musulmane en burka. Larry tente de mettre en place la femme musulmane avec son ami aveugle, Michael, mais la date est ruinée quand il rate son parapluie, retire son voile et décide qu’elle n’est pas attirante. Le cousin de Cheryl, Stewart, refuse de révéler à Larry le secret d’un tour de cartes.

Épisode MVP: Stewart, pour son estimation sans pitié que Larry n’est pas «un magicien naturel».

Meilleur larryisme: “Lil’ baby va marcher! ” —Alyssa Bereznak

86. «La veste de fumeur»

Saison 5, épisode 6

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry se rend au Playboy Mansion et troque la veste de fumeur de son père contre celle de Hugh Hefner. Il apporte également une interpolation en phase terminale au manoir dans sa propre version tordue de Make-A-Wish parce que le gamin veut voir une femme nue. Je ne sais pas si HBO avait une sorte d’arrangement avec Hef pour des épisodes sur le thème de Playboy au début des années 2000 (rappelez-vous les épisodes de LA de Sex and the City?), Mais regarder cela en 2017 est moins notable pour la façon dont c’est drôle – c’est assez médiocre par rapport aux normes Curb – que pour rappeler à quelle vitesse Hef et Playboy sont tombés du radar culturel. (Un garçon de 12 ans pourrait-il même savoir ce qu’est le Playboy Mansion maintenant?)

Épisode MVP: Holly Madison et Bridget Marquardt, les anciennes petites amies de Hugh Hefner, qui ont l’air si inconfortablement convaincantes pendant leur conversation prolongée avec Larry que cela m’a rendu assez mal à l’aise et curieux de découvrir ce qui leur est arrivé après la fin de The Girls Next Door. (Holly s’est produite dans un spectacle burlesque à Las Vegas et a écrit quelques mémoires juteuses; Bridget exploite un magasin Etsy.)

Meilleur larryisme: “Théorie de la double transgression.” —Knibbs

85. «Le baptême»

Saison 2, épisode 9

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry plante un baptême. Surtout, il le fait après avoir mis Cheryl sur écoute avec ses réflexions folles et ses instructions inutiles sur le long trajet en voiture jusqu’au dit baptême, que Larry confond avec une tentative de meurtre par noyade.

Épisode MVP: Kaitlin Olson en tant que sœur de Cheryl. Son camée est bref – elle crie surtout dans une rivière – mais je suis ruche Sweet Dee pour la vie.

Meilleur larryisme: “Nous n’avons pas besoin de plus d’États – nous ne sommes pas l’Empire britannique. Essayent-ils de nous transformer en Empire britannique? Et qu’est-ce que Porto Rico, de toute façon? ” -Charité

84. «Ours errant»

Saison 4, épisode 8

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry demande des conseils médicaux à son jardinier amérindien, Wandering Bear, après avoir porté un préservatif à l’envers et engourdi le vagin de Cheryl. Pendant ce temps, Larry tente de cacher une vidéo de College Girls Gone Wild et une blessure au chien de Jeff, Oscar, en plus de réparer sa relation avec son assistant personnel.

Épisode MVP: Larry. À ce stade de la série, Larry est devenu un acteur comique – ce n’est pas seulement ses observations, mais ses intonations et ses expressions. Chaque aspect de sa performance dans cet épisode fonctionne, de la fausse voix qu’il utilise pour commander la vidéo à son inconfort et son désintérêt pendant toute la première scène avec son assistant jilted (“Que sont-ils, Mentos?”) À son anxiété d’avoir son «Toile de mensonges et de conneries et de tromperies» dénoncée.

Meilleur larryisme: “Marvin, j’ai eu tous les problèmes sexuels connus de l’humanité. Qu’est-ce que c’est, tu es impuissant? J’ai passé 10 ans sans érection. ” —Ben Lindbergh

83. «Le massage»

Saison 2, épisode 10

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry refuse de «s’arrêter et discuter» avec le maître d’hôtel de son restaurant préféré – ce qui a des conséquences lorsque Cheryl emmène Larry à un dîner de fête et que Larry tente «d’emprunter» une fourchette. À un moment donné au milieu de cela, Larry reçoit un massage inapproprié et donne son avis à CBS parce qu’il est inquiet que Cheryl le découvre par son médium.

Épisode MVP: Cheryl, qui découvre en effet l’acte répréhensible via psychique et qui ne se fait pas prendre en train de voler une fourchette.

Meilleur larryisme: “Il voulait faire un stop-and-chat, et je ne le connais pas assez bien pour un stop-and-chat.” —Dobbins

82. «Periscope de voiture»

Saison 8, épisode 8

Résumé de l’épisode: Larry et Jeff se lancent en affaires avec un inventeur qui a mis au point un mécanisme qui permettrait aux conducteurs de voir en avance sur la circulation et en qui Larry fait confiance presque uniquement parce que la femme de l’homme est moins attrayante que lui. (Une forme de jugement qui imprègne tout l’épisode.) Le complot B est un hommage à The Fugitive dans lequel Larry est accusé d’avoir profité d’un vieil homme (très raciste) lors d’une partie de Scrabble alors qu’en réalité, c’était un homme armé. (Une réflexion notable qui ne fait que légèrement partie de l’intrigue: l’éthique de marcher devant quelqu’un pour obtenir un taxi devant eux, autrement connu comme «en amont».)

Épisode MVP: Aida Turturro, qui incarne la femme de l’inventeur! La vue de sa traque vers Larry – alors qu’il lui lance du pop-corn en état de légitime défense – après avoir laissé échapper pourquoi il fait confiance à son mari, est un spectacle magique.

Meilleur larryisme: “Je pense toujours à de belles choses, mais je n’agis jamais sur elles … Qu’est-ce que c’est?” —Gruttadaro

81. «Soirée d’ouverture»

Saison 4, épisode 10

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry se rend à New York pour la soirée d’ouverture de son spectacle à Broadway et fait quelques derniers efforts pour encaisser son cadeau de 10 ans de Cheryl.

Épisode MVP: Un camée frénétique par un rapport pré-Colbert Stephen Colbert comme un touriste furieux avec des pouvoirs peut-être mystiques.

Meilleur larryisme: «De quoi pourriez-vous parler à une hôtesse de l’air? Avez-vous fait allusion à moi? ” —McNear

80. «Le bookmaker coréen»

Saison 5, épisode 9

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry utilise un fleuriste coréen nommé Sung comme bookmaker pour parier sur les jeux NBA. Lorsque Jeff et Susie, le berger allemand d’Oscar, disparaissent, Larry soupçonne que Sung a kidnappé Oscar et l’a cuisiné. Plus tard, au mariage du Dr Mark et de Marla, lorsque Larry apprend que Sung a non seulement fourni les fleurs pour la cérémonie, mais qu’il a préparé l’un des plats servis à la réception, il panique et dit à tout le monde qu’ils mangent du chien. Alors que Cheryl et Larry se retirent du parking et quittent le mariage, Oscar apparaît et court devant leur voiture.

Épisode MVP: Sung est définitivement le MVP de cet épisode. C’est un homme d’affaires recherché et polyvalent. Je veux dire, le gars est un fleuriste, un bookmaker, et il cuisine un boulgogi méchant?

Meilleur larryisme: «Vous connaissez l’histoire des Trois Petits Cochons? Celui qui a construit sa maison en briques? C’est moi. … Je suis le troisième cochon. Pensez à moi de cette façon, le troisième cochon. ” -Lieu noir

79. «Séance latérale»

Saison 10, épisode 2

Résumé de l’intrigue: Face à une accusation de harcèlement sexuel de la part de son assistant, Larry commence à trop insister sur le consentement («Je voudrais prendre ma main gauche et la placer sur la cage thoracique, assez près du sein, tout en gardant une distance de sécurité»), mais tout va à gauche pour deux raisons: une querelle avec son avocat qui explose lorsque l’avocat ne laisse pas Larry utiliser sa salle de bain privée; et l’assistant de plus en plus mal à l’aise lorsque Larry essaie de s’asseoir à côté d’elle au milieu d’un déjeuner censé être un armistice. Pendant ce temps, LD se penche sur certains résultats de tests douteux, achète à Susie une peinture d’elle-même et plonge dans la création d’un «magasin de dépit» dans sa guerre contre Mocha Joe.

Épisode MVP: Pour la colère pure qui coule dans ses veines après que Susie ait accroché son immense portrait et pour son aveu direct que «je ne suis pas un ami contre le cancer, je ne peux pas faire l’ami contre le cancer» – ce prix revient à Jeff. Garlin est historiquement excellent pour être en colère, mal à l’aise et un schmuck extrême. Dans cet épisode, il arrive à être tous les trois à la fois.

Meilleur larryisme: “C’est pourquoi les sans-abri ne gagnent pas beaucoup d’argent en voiture – parce que personne ne veut aller dans leurs poches!” —Gruttadaro

78. «Le divorce»

Saison 8, épisode 1

Résumé de l’intrigue: La première de la saison 8 commence par un argument typique entre Larry et Cheryl, puis, sans cérémonie, l’annonce que les deux vont divorcer. Mais, conformément à la mesquinerie d’élite de Curb, aucune partie de l’épisode n’est consacrée au traitement du drame émotionnel qui a conduit à la désintégration de leur mariage considérablement long. Les faits saillants comprennent: Larry confronté à son avocat de divorce, “Berg”, après que les preuves indiquent qu’il feint le judaïsme, et Larry instruisant une éclaireuse sur la façon d’insérer un tampon à travers la porte de sa salle de bain.

Épisode MVP: Berg (Paul F. Tompkins), pour avoir poivré ses conversations avec juste assez de yiddish pour paraître commercialisable, tout en maintenant un déni plausible.

Meilleur larryisme: “Je suis suédois!” —Bereznak

77. «La remontée mécanique»

Saison 5, épisode 8

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry prétend être un juif orthodoxe pour améliorer les perspectives de greffe de rein de Richard Lewis, dont l’infirmière à domicile vole des objets précieux et les cache dans son «énorme» vagin. Oui.

Épisode MVP: Larry, qui profite pleinement de la règle de Tim Whatley pour usurper (mal) l’identité d’un juif orthodoxe. Cet épisode est un mélange exquis de slapstick, d’accents et d’absurdité, et ses volets disparates se lient tous d’une manière satisfaisante et Seinfeld-esque. Je ne rirai jamais de l’accusation de Larry de la taille de son vagin, des bruits de bâillonnement vaguement yiddish et du faux outrage à propos des plaques de milchig manquantes.

Meilleur larryisme: “Je vais vous dire où je veux en venir. Je soutiens que vous avez pris ce baseball, que vous l’avez caché dans votre vagin inhabituellement grand et que vous êtes parti d’ici. » —Lindbergh

76. «La fête surprise»

Saison 10, épisode 6

Résumé de l’intrigue: Un épisode surchargé qui présente Rebecca Romijn en tant que réceptionniste énervée, des innovations d’urinoir vraiment incroyables et un chien qui répond aux commandes nazies. Dans l’intrigue A, Larry devient convaincu que Susie complote pour tuer Jeff et son cœur faible en organisant une fête surprise. (Il demande l’aide de Fred Armisen, incarnant un homme handicapé dans un caméo inconfortable, pour l’aider à en discuter.) Pour tenir compte de ses inquiétudes, Larry conçoit un complot afin que «Rusty» Holzer, le médecin de Jeff et un social cintre, peut assister. En fin de compte, cependant, Rusty est celui qui n’a pas pu gérer la surprise.

Épisode MVP: L’urinoir, ou plutôt le «pipi cube», qui comprend une rampe, se ferme après chaque utilisation et s’adapte à la taille de l’utilisateur et, euh, aux besoins d’espace. «J’ai l’impression d’être avec Howard Hughes juste avant que les ongles ne deviennent gros», explique Freddy Funkhouser (Vince Vaughn) alors que Larry montre sa création.

Meilleur larryisme: «C’est comme si le café nous dictait quand il devait être consommé. Je ne suis pas d’accord avec ça. ” —Justin Sayles

75. «Le vendeur de voitures»

Saison 2, épisode 1

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry essaie de prouver qu’il peut être un vendeur de voitures prospère et se fait rapidement virer. Larry et Cheryl achètent également une nouvelle maison en proie à de mystérieux «sons de maison».

Épisode MVP: Jason Alexander, qui est fatigué d’être considéré uniquement comme George Costanza et insulte à plusieurs reprises le vrai George Costanza lui-même, Larry David.

Meilleur larryisme: “D’accord, le GTS est” une garantie de sécurité énorme. “” – Lindsay Zoladz

74. «Le fil»

Saison 1, épisode 6

Résumé de l’intrigue: Cheryl a pour mission de retirer un vilain fil électrique de l’arrière-cour, une tâche qui nécessite la signature de leurs étranges voisins. Les voisins acceptent de coopérer en échange d’une rencontre avec Julia Louis-Dreyfus, mais se plaignent après que ces rencontres deviennent hostiles. Pendant ce temps, Larry perd son cahier d’idées et brûle une série d’appels grossiers tard le soir et de visites à domicile dans sa quête pour le trouver.

Épisode MVP: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, qui regarde droit dans le caméscope du voisin de Larry et répond à une question sur Jerry Seinfeld avec: “Je dois te le dire, je n’ai aucune idée.”

Meilleur larryisme: «L’heure limite est 10h30. Tout le monde le sait.” —Bereznak

73. «La Réunion»

Saison 7, épisode 3

Résumé de l’intrigue: Lorsque l’occasion de faire une émission de retrouvailles à Seinfeld se présente, Larry est peu enthousiaste – jusqu’à ce que son ex-femme, Cheryl, exprime son intérêt à jouer un rôle dans la série. Jerry Seinfeld est sceptique quant aux retrouvailles, mais il est d’accord, tout en mentionnant que Meg Ryan devrait jouer le rôle que Larry a créé pour Cheryl. Mis à part cette ride, tout se déroule sans heurts, mais lorsque le chef de NBC donne à Larry des sièges de saignement de nez pour un match des Lakers, Larry lui dit de “aller se faire foutre”. Le spectacle des retrouvailles finit par se remettre sur la bonne voie, mais Larry appelle Jerry pour lui dire que le spectacle est de retour, et Jerry est avec Meg Ryan, qui a déjà accepté de prendre le rôle de Cheryl.

Épisode MVP: Jerry Seinfeld, dont l’inquisition (et la sape involontaire) de son vieil ami est positivement Larry-esque: «Se réunir? Vous n’êtes pas du genre à “se réunir”. Vous n’aimez pas «ensemble». Vous détestez être «ensemble!» »

Meilleur larryisme: “Vous ne croyez pas à la coordination des pourboires? Est-ce que c’est ça?” -Cordonnier

72. «Action positive»

Saison 1, épisode 9

Résumé de l’intrigue: Lewis présente Larry à son dermatologue, qui est noir. Alors qu’il «essaie d’être affable», Larry feint en plaisantant de s’étonner que Lewis embaucherait un dermatologue noir malgré une action positive, ce qui semble suggérer que le dermatologue de Lewis est un dermatologue de qualité inférieure. Bien sûr, Larry vit pour regretter cette blague pour le reste de l’épisode.

Épisode MVP: Le dermatologue de Lewis, qui doit être la cible de la plaisanterie sur l’action positive au cœur de tout cela.

Meilleur larryisme: “J’ai tendance à dire des choses stupides aux Noirs parfois.” -Charité

71. «Denise Handicap»

Saison 7, épisode 5

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry entame une conversation avec une femme qui est assise à côté de lui dans un café, et il finit par lui faire accepter de sortir avec lui – quelque chose qu’il regrette instantanément quand elle fait rouler son fauteuil roulant pour le lui remettre nombre. Après avoir échoué à lui faire plaisir dans la chambre et ne peut pas comprendre si c’est son manque de compétence ou son état, il décide de rompre avec elle. Mais ensuite, ils vont dîner une fois de plus, Larry remarque ce qu’il considère comme des avantages qui accompagnent le fait d’être avec une personne handicapée, et décide qu’une vie sexuelle peu orthodoxe vaut la peine d’être endurée si cela signifie un stationnement au premier rang, sans attendre les tables des restaurants et la carte de sortie de prison qu’il peut utiliser avec des amis qui pensent qu’il est un connard. La relation tombe en morceaux, cependant, lorsque Larry perd son BlackBerry et n’a aucun moyen de mettre la main sur sa petite amie, qu’il n’avait enregistrée dans son téléphone que sous le nom de «Denise Handicap».

Épisode MVP: Rosie O’Donnell botte le cul de Larry à deux reprises (et a une troisième tentative prématurément interrompue), ce qui est suffisant pour obtenir le statut de MVP dans mon livre.

Meilleur larryisme: “Tout ce que je me demande, c’est ceci: si vous preniez un gamin américain qui n’a jamais utilisé de baguettes auparavant et un gamin chinois qui n’a jamais utilisé de baguettes auparavant, le gamin chinois ferait-il mieux?” —Mark Titus

70. «The Weatherman»

Saison 4, épisode 4

Résumé de l’intrigue: Les preuves photographiques de l’horrible hygiène dentaire de Larry terrifient tout le monde autour de lui. Pendant ce temps, Larry fait la guerre à un météorologue – un ami du dentiste, naturellement – qu’il pense prédire délibérément le mauvais temps afin qu’il puisse avoir le terrain de golf pour lui tout seul.

Épisode MVP: Un Russe aux pieds nus inexplicable qui, comme avec toutes les meilleures choses sur Curb, ne semble exister que pour tourmenter Larry.

Meilleur larryisme: “Je ne dis pas que c’est un grand Hodgkin. C’est un bon Hodgkin. ” —McNear

69. «La panique du bip»

Saison 10, épisode 9

Résumé de l’intrigue: Le magasin de dépit est en activité! Latte Larry’s est ouvert et écrase Mocha Joe’s. Mais son nouveau café n’est même pas la chose la plus flashy que Larry fait au nom de la petite vengeance dans cet épisode: lorsque le vendeur BMW l’accuse (correctement) de truquer des problèmes de voiture pour marquer la réglisse du centre de service du concessionnaire, il achète un i8 , entièrement chargé, y compris une boîte de réglisse. Dans un esprit généreux, Larry laisse Diane, une serveuse qui a été licenciée du country club pour avoir eu la diarrhée, avoir sa vieille voiture, ce qui produit rapidement des résultats désastreux: elle envoie des SMS à un panneau d’arrêt lorsque la personne derrière elle bip, la faisant paniquer , frapper le gaz, et écraser le nouveau fouet de Larry. LD a plus tard un autre incident lié à la diarrhée grâce à la réglisse tandis que Mocha Joe est en visite sous le faux prétexte d’appeler à une trêve. Pendant que Larry et Leon sont dans la salle de bain, Mocha Joe trouve un moyen de mettre Larry en difficulté avec le FBI – grâce à un filtreur Roma.

Épisode MVP: Léon, qui ne mange que de la réglisse noire. “Y a-t-il quelque chose qui ne va pas avec une personne qui soutient le noir et la merde?”

Meilleur larryisme: “Personne ne souffre de diarrhée, Diane.” —Sayles

68. «La tente pantalon»

Saison 1, épisode 1

Résumé de l’intrigue: Dans le premier épisode de la série, Larry va au cinéma avec l’amie de Cheryl, Nancy, et parce qu’il porte une paire de pantalons maladroitement coupés, Nancy pense qu’elle a causé une érection à Larry. C’est aussi celui où Larry offense les parents de Jeff en faisant une blague à Hitler sur Cheryl, sans se rendre compte qu’il est sur haut-parleur.

Épisode MVP: Nancy (jouée par, fait amusant, l’ex-femme de Mike Myers, Robin Ruzan), qui n’achète pas l’excuse de la «tente pantalon» pendant une seconde.

Meilleur larryisme: [Discussing Richard’s new girlfriend’s breasts.] “Ce ne sont pas des seins; ce ne sont que de grosses boules chimiques, d’accord? ” —Zoladz

67. «Le mot N»

Saison 6, épisode 8

Résumé de l’intrigue: Le manque de contrôle de Larry sur sa virilité après cinq secondes mène à un malentendu honteux avec tante Rae qui ne fait qu’empirer quand elle le voit masser une aine douloureuse comme indiqué par son amour, le Dr Flomm. Mais c’est loin d’être la pire mauvaise communication pour Larry: après avoir entendu un homme raconter une histoire raciste, les tentatives de Larry de la transmettre aux autres se terminent toujours mal – en particulier pour Jeff, qui voit enfin pourquoi Larry se plaint de la discrimination chauve. (C’est Susie qui est la véritable victime de faute médicale, cependant: “Il avait une belle tête pleine de cheveux que j’aimais, une crinière!”, Crie-t-elle à Larry à propos de son mari nouvellement tondu. “Et maintenant, il vous ressemble!” ) Les rendez-vous médicaux bizarres de Larry avec le Dr Flomm se terminent décevants après qu’un pharmacien offensé lui ait donné la mauvaise prescription.

Épisode MVP: Le pharmacien, parce que lui seul a le pouvoir de déchiffrer la note d’amour du Dr Flomm au poulet – mais aussi parce que lui seul a le pouvoir de contrecarrer l’érection habituellement fiable de “cinq-Mississippi” de Larry.

Meilleur larryisme: [Shaking his head, terrified, and refusing to speak.] -Boulanger

66. «The Lefty Call»

Saison 6, épisode 4

Résumé de l’intrigue: Larry obtient la petite amie de Richard, Cha Cha (Tia Carrere), un emploi de réceptionniste dans son bureau. Mais avec son bureau placé à côté de la salle des hommes – et en position privilégiée pour surveiller les habitudes fréquentes de Larry en matière de toilettes – Larry commence à regretter la faveur.

Épisode MVP: Daviday (Taylor Negron), le serveur qui refuse de permettre à Susie de ramener à la maison les restes de son chien (et se venge quand elle le fait de toute façon).

Best Larryism: “I don’t need her bowel concern!” —McNear

65. “The Bat Mitzvah”

Season 6, Episode 10

Plot summary: After being convinced by Leon to stop being such a mopey dick over Cheryl, Larry gets out of bed and learns of a gerbil on the loose in his house. He also visits a gastroenterologist to see about the “tickle in his anus,” meets a mysterious woman in the waiting room, and asks her out on a date. Elsewhere, impressed by the moxie of a line-cutter at the movies who pretends to be disabled, Larry tries to use the same trick to ward off a man who is looking to rent the unoccupied office across the hall. The plan backfires when “rec-o-mmen-ded” director Matt Tessler is offended by the act and spreads a rumor about the gerbil that Larry tries to clear up via a speech at Sammi’s bat mitzvah.

Episode MVP: The gastroenterologist’s receptionist, who, despite having “no formal education” not only puts up with Larry’s badgering over the patient list but also gives him fair warning about the mysterious woman “just there for a checkup,” whom he takes on a rather uncomfortable double date.

Best Larryism: “You calling him Ben Ladin or Bin Laden? Ben, that’s almost like a Jewish name.” —Baker

64. “The Hero”

Season 8, Episode 6

Plot summary: Larry trips over his shoelaces and tackles a belligerent man who is accosting a flight attendant, leaving the passengers on the plane thinking that he is a hero. A woman sitting next to Larry named Donna, who had previously turned down his advances, suddenly warms up to him. During a party, a guest (played by Chris Parnell) trips over his shoelaces and bumps into Ricky Gervais, prompting Susie to mention that that’s exactly how Larry stopped the drunk man on the plane. Upon hearing the truth, Donna is no longer interested in Larry and instead starts seeing Gervais. At episode’s end, Larry follows Donna and Gervais onto a subway, where the two of them get mugged until Larry intervenes and beats the robber with a loaf of bread.

Episode MVP: Ricky Gervais dunks all over Larry for the entirety of this episode. He picks out the most expensive bottle of wine on the menu when Larry offers to buy him one. He says he loves the laugh track on Seinfeld because “it reminds you when to laugh.” He gets to sit at the cool kids’ table at the dinner party while Larry gets sent to be with the losers, he roasts Larry for not only bringing bread to a party but for bringing the hardest loaf of bread imaginable, and he makes Larry pay $200 for tickets to see his play. Then he steals Larry’s girl.

Best Larryism: “Everybody brings wine. I bring bread.” —Titus

63. “Officer Krupke”

Season 7, Episode 8

Plot summary: Susie finds panties in Jeff’s glove box, and the explanation Jeff comes up with is that they belong to Larry. Jeff then relays his alibi to Larry, who starts behaving more feminine around Susie. He oversells it, and Susie starts to suspect that her intuition was right all along. So Larry devises a brilliant plan —involving a kids’ subpar lemonade stand, a police officer named Krupke, and a pair of khakis from Banana Republic —to prove once and for all that he does, in fact, wear women’s panties.

Episode MVP: Jeff is a forgettable idiot in this episode and wouldn’t be the MVP under any other circumstances, but I’m giving it to him solely because it’s an all-time classic Curb moment when he shows up at Larry’s front door with a neck brace on and says, “You gotta tell Susie I was in a car accident.”

Best Larryism: “As far as I know, there are only two ways you can injure your neck: One is a car accident. The other is cunnilingus.” —Titus

62. “The Thong”

Season 2, Episode 5

Plot summary: On the advice of his therapist, Larry takes Cheryl to the beach. While there, he spots his therapist wearing a thong bathing suit, which makes him extremely uncomfortable. He tells Richard Lewis, who is also a patient, and they both decide to leave the therapist. Elsewhere, Larry is recruited by Rob Reiner to auction himself off as a lunch date as part of a charity event for “Groat’s syndrome.” During the ensuing lunch, Larry gets into a heated argument with the winner because he refuses to wait for the man’s lunch to arrive before he starts eating.

Episode MVP: Larry David, for having relatable sentiments with regards to the beach and waiting to eat until the other person’s food arrives.

Best Larryism: “You ever catch your parents having sex? No, me either. You know they did … but you wonder when.” —Sean Yoo

61. “Insufficient Praise”

Season 10, Episode 5

Plot summary: Larry rattles Clive Owen when he leaves a less-than-enthusiastic voicemail to “praise” the star for his performance in the Castaway-esque play Kon-Tiki. In addition to Vince Vaughn’s bizarre first appearance as Freddy Funkhouser, the episode also features brief appearances from the pee cube (genius), a sex doll (shout-out Uncle Moke), a judgmental cleaning lady (who hates Susie), and some delicious sandwiches from Metzler’s, which Larry saves his highest praise for. “You know, that kind of thing, that’s not for people, that’s for sandwiches, or a well-struck iron, a good golf shot.”

Episode MVP: Richard’s latest girlfriend, Carol, the professional crier played by Isla Fisher, steals the show and saves another. In the end, she comes away with Larry’s mother’s mink stole and rejuvenates Clive Owen’s play with her own dramatic performance. She also gets Larry to roast Richard with this all-timer at lunch: “He thinks people are aware he dresses in black. He thinks he’s Johnny Cash. No one gives a fuck.”

Best Larryism: After Ted aligns with Mocha Joe and marches over to the spite store, Larry asks: “You think you’re up for this fight, General Lee?” —Matt Dollinger

60. “Thor”

Season 2, Episode 2

Plot summary: Basically, Larry accidentally incites the rage of professional wrestler Thor Olsen when he makes finger guns at his children while driving.

Episode MVP: Thor (Deron McBee), and if you suggest otherwise, he will slash your tires.

Best Larryism: “Anybody know how to change a tire? I never took a shop class and I need a little help. OK, I’m just coming flat out and saying help me, that’s … anybody wanna help me, semi-retarded individual change a tire? Twenty-five, 30 dollars to change a tire. OK, $35 to change this tire for me right now. I’ll give you $10 for a response! Anybody wanna make $10 and respond verbally?” —Zoladz

59. “Ben’s Birthday Party”

Season 4, Episode 2

Plot summary: Larry reencounters the blind man he helped move in Season 1 (“The Bracelet”) and informs him that his girlfriend is not as attractive as she claims to be —leading to their breakup. Ben Stiller throws a late birthday party with the directive “No gifts!” but Larry is the only one who takes this literally. Midway through the party, he insults Susie by poo-pooing the designs of her new bedazzled T-shirt business. He later refuses to sing “Happy Birthday” and then accidentally stabs Ben’s eye with an hors d’oeuvre skewer. In a double-play apology tour, he buys one of Susie’s sweaters to give to Ben, a gesture that backfires after a series of regiftings.

Episode MVP: Susie. No one can mouth “fucking asshole” across the room like that woman.

Best Larryism: “Thursday I have a Klan meeting, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to make it.” — Bereznak

58. “Namaste”

Season 9, Episode 7

Plot summary: The episode is aptly named, as it begins with Larry getting kicked out of a yoga class for refusing to say “namaste.” Yogi Tina explains to Larry that, “Namaste means the light within me greets the light within you,” to which Larry responds, “Well, there’s no light within me.” And that point is evident throughout the episode as Larry receives a one-star Uber rating for offending his Romanian driver, calls a kid with Asperger’s a prick, and gets thrown off a public bus for being an annoying backseat driver. Larry is not a dark person, per se, but as seen in the episode, he clearly doesn’t have much light within him.

Episode MVP: Leon, who hooked up with Yogi Tina in Larry’s own home, with the heat set to 92 degrees! Larry tells Leon and Yogi Tina to GTFO, to which Leon perfectly responds, “I’m still gonna namastick it in her, I’ll tell you that.”

Best Larryism: “I’m not prejudiced in any way, toward any group, except my own.” —Yoo

57. “The Surrogate”

Season 4, Episode 7

Plot summary: Perhaps the most racially charged half-hour in the show’s run, “The Surrogate” includes disquisitions on interracial relationships, biracial identity, the crisis of surrogacy, linguistic coding, road rage, and waiting-room reading material. In short, Larry must pass a physical to perform in The Producers, but doing so requires more than just a simple test.

Episode MVP: Muggsy Bogues. David Schwimmer. Melissa McCarthy. Richard Lewis. Garcelle Beauvais. Mel Brooks. Wanda Sykes. Take your pick, this is one of the most loaded episodes in show history. For Ringer purposes, let’s go with Muggsy, who is, er, sized up by Larry and Richard Lewis at a bathroom urinal and nearly clocks LD in the face before he weasels out of it with a fake heart attack. (This show is real and spectacular.)

Best Larryism: “It’s a mulatto. … … … … No good?” —Fennessey

56. “Larry vs. Michael J. Fox”

Season 8, Episode 10

Plot summary: Larry spends an episode befuddled by Michael J. Fox because he can’t tell if the actor is lashing out against him or if he’s merely living with Parkinson’s. Did Fox shake his head in disdain of Larry, or was it a “Parkinson’s shake”? Was Fox clomping around in boots late at night to keep Larry up, or was he just relieving Parkinson’s-related cramps? Did Fox shake up a can of Coke as an act of revenge, or, you know. Elsewhere, Larry gets into trouble with his girlfriend because he buys her 7-year-old son, Greg, a sewing machine after assuming the child is gay. The kid loves the gift so much that he knits Susie a pillow sham adorned with a swastika —a symbol Larry introduced him to.

Episode MVP: As fun as it is to see Michael J. Fox, the MVP here is Eddie Schweighardt, the kid who plays the flamboyant, swastika-loving Greg. His response to Larry explaining how Jewish people don’t like Hitler —“Get a life, Jews!” —is the biggest laugh of the episode.

Best Larryism: “He will be gay; he’s just —he’s pre-gay!” —Gruttadaro

55. “Artificial Fruit”

Season 10, Episode 3

Plot summary: Larry tracks down his favorite scone baker, but the scones are so dry that no one else likes them—especially not Alice, who chokes on one toward the end of the episode, ending Larry’s legal problems. In other plot lines, Larry and Richard Lewis compete to prepay for lunch; Larry donates a worthless doodle and gets pelted with bread at a benefit for Survivors United; and thanks in part to some realistic-looking fake fruit, Larry, Leon, and Jeff chip their teeth and start lisping, which culminates in all of them ending the episode upside down in garbage cans (which, unlike some other trash cans in the episode, aren’t just for show).

Episode MVP: Roger Swindell, Esq. Larry’s lawyer’s office, Larry notes, features “Fruit that’s not for eating, garbage that’s not for garbage, and a bathroom that nobody can use.” Swindell’s expressionlessness and calm, controlled manner make for an amusing contrast to Larry’s agitated state, and this episode offers some insight into why Swindell keeps such a tight leash on his emotions: his dad’s angry apple-eating during Swindell’s formative years. “My dad ate angry apples all the time,” Swindell says. “He communicated a tremendous amount of hostility. In fact, I think there are a lot of emotional colors available when eating an apple.”

Best Larryism: “There’s no other way to eat an apple but blithely. That’s how apples are eaten.” —Lindbergh

54. “The Seder”

Season 5, Episode 7

Plot summary: Cheryl decides to host Passover seder for Larry’s father, and, in typical Curb fashion, things do not go well. Larry befriends a sex offender played by Rob Corddry, and, after he helps fix Larry’s golf swing, Larry invites him to seder. There, Larry asks his neighbor Ethel to see if she recognizes anyone at the party, hoping that she identifies Mark (Rob Huebel) as the man stealing his newspapers. Instead, she recognizes the sex offender and faints. The episode ends with Jeff and Susie’s daughter choking, with only the sex offender able to save her.

Episode MVP: Rob Corddry, for being the nicest, creepiest, and most helpful sex offender in the neighborhood.

Best Larryism: [After Cheryl finds out Larry invited the sex offender and promptly freaks out.] “Cheryl, what would Jesus do?” —Yoo

53. “Meet the Blacks”

Season 6, Episode 1

Plot summary: The season premiere of Season 6 is a classic “full-circle” Curb episode. The episode starts with Larry destroying a smoke alarm with a baseball bat. He then chats with Jeff and Richard and cooks up a plan to avoid going to two parties in two nights. The plan ends up being a total disaster both nights, leaving Cheryl unhappy. Larry’s only solution is to allow a family displaced by Hurricane Edna to stay at his house. The Blacks arrive, and the Davids host a party, which ends thanks to a penis-shaped cake from Marty Funkhouser’s go-to erotic bakery. The episode ends with Larry eating some penis cake and then telling Loretta Black (Vivica A. Fox) that she can’t smoke indoors. Larry throws out the cigarette in a trash can under the destroyed smoke alarm and ends up causing a house fire, which displaces the Blacks and the Davids.

Episode MVP: Larry David, who introduces us to the term “schmohawk” and gives us a solid “pretty, pretty, good” and plenty of penis jokes.

Best Larryism: “Funkhouser, he knowingly served us penis. What is wrong with that guy?” —Yoo

52. “Shaq”

Season 2, Episode 8

Plot summary: Larry and Richard Lewis sit right next to the bench at a Lakers game, which takes a nasty turn when Larry inadvertently trips and injures Shaquille O’Neal and gets booed out of Staples Center. The following day, Larry gets ridiculed by nearly everyone he sees. But somehow, miraculously, Larry’s luck turns around and everything starts going well for him—you even get to see an elated LD dance in the middle of Starbucks. Later on, Larry goes to the hospital to apologize to Shaq by delivering DVDs of Seinfeld, and while there, he exposes Shaq’s doctor for cheating in Scattergories. Shaq and Larry make up, but unfortunately it reverses Larry’s luck.

Episode MVP: Shaq, because he was on the show during his prime, and he effortlessly shines in one of the best guest spots in Curb history.

Best Larryism: “I’ll have a vanilla—one of the vanilla bullshit things, you know, whatever you want. Some vanilla bullshit—latte, cappa, thing. Whatever you got, I don’t care.” —Yoo

51. “The Larry David Sandwich”

Season 5, Episode 1

Plot summary: After nearly drowning, Larry decides he wants to reinvest himself in his Jewish faith, but with tickets already sold out for Rosh Hashanah, he must resort to using a scalper. (A bad idea with equally bad consequences.) In other news, Larry finds out his favorite deli has named a sandwich after him, but it’s a terrible, fish-filled sandwich—“That sounds awful,” Ted Danson tells LD—so he spends the episode trying to get different ingredients on the “Larry David.” Oh, also? Larry finds out he may be adopted.

Episode MVP: Larry David, who recoils in disgust when someone asks if he’s married to Susie, tells Jeff to “shut the fuck up” with a hilarious amount of frustration, uses his yarmulke to clean his glasses, and reacts to possibly being adopted with stupendous glee.

Best Larryism: [With the most sarcasm possible.] “Mustn’t interrupt intercourse! Oh, sacred intercourse, cannot be interrupted. Oooh, everybody quiet. Quiet for intercourse! Shh! Don’t disturb the intercourse!” —Gruttadaro

50. “The Ugly Section”

Season 10, Episode 7

Plot summary: This episode, as Susie so eloquently states, focuses on the “depths of depravity” Larry is willing to reach to get things he wants. The main plot revolves around Larry’s friend Carl dying by suicide because of the Jets (which my colleague Katie Baker expands more on here). The rest of the episode focuses on Larry’s gripe with a restaurant that has an ugly section and his attempt to have sex with a widow who apparently has a magical vagina. While at Tiato, the restaurant managed by Nick Kroll, Larry realizes that he is ugly and finally has proof. Larry, after multiple attempts, sits in the good-looking section after making a deal with a desperate Kroll. The depths of depravity continues in the other plot, as Larry not only compares the death of his childhood turtle to the grieving process of a husband, but also brings up the Jets as he’s about to close the deal with Veronica. In the end, Larry’s depravity takes the L as he ruins his shot with the magical vagina and most likely kills a man because he was sitting in the good-looking section of [in an overly Italian accent] Tiato.

Episode MVP: Nick Kroll as the restaurant manager was an excellent foil to LD in this episode. From his condescending looks at Larry to the ridiculous way he pronounces Italian words, this was a solid showing from Kroll. It was the perfect role for him to play and I don’t think I’ll ever get over the way he pronounced burrata.

Best Larryism: “You know, I don’t want to listen to Louis Armstrong’s son play the trumpet,” after getting a diagnosis from his doctor’s son. Also shout-out to Richard Lewis, who said Larry looks like “Einstein’s gardener.” —Yoo

49. “Funkhouser’s Crazy Sister”

Season 7, Episode 1

Plot summary: Season 7 is a strange one—as Larry schemes to break up with his cancer-stricken girlfriend, Loretta (Vivica A. Fox), he does etiquette battle with her doctor, his pal Marty Funkhouser, and Funkhouser’s sister, Bam Bam, recently released from a mental institution. When Jeff takes advantage of Bam Bam, all hell breaks loose.

Episode MVP: Incontrovertibly Catherine O’Hara as Bam Bam. She is unwell, voracious, and riotously funny. Her darting eyes and flirting gestures are screwball magic.

Best Larryism: “Can I tell you something about apricots? You know one in 30 is a good one. They’re such a low-percentage fruit. Always mealy, dry.” —Fennessey

48. “The End”

Season 5, Episode 10

Plot summary: Richard Lewis needs a kidney transplant and Larry, who is a match, keeps finding excuses to not be a donor. (“I’m not even that friendly with him. Yeah, I’ve known him 44 years, but we’re not really close friends. He’s more of an acquaintance. Who gives a kidney to an acquaintance?”) But when Larry is told that he was adopted and that his biological parents are Christians from the Midwest, he immediately converts, loses his neuroses, and becomes a compassionate and loving person who happily offers up his kidney to Lewis. As Larry is being wheeled into the operating room, a private investigator tells him that he wasn’t adopted, and that he’s always been a Jew, and all of Larry’s anxieties come flooding back. Larry goes into a coma after the operation, eventually dies, and then gets kicked out of heaven and sent back to Earth after he fights with his guardian angel (played by Dustin Hoffman) over the best system for ensuring DVD cases never get lost.

Episode MVP: Larry, for his superior system for DVDs—put the case on top of the DVD player the moment you remove the disc from the case; for begrudgingly telling a hospital patient, “Congratulations, again, on getting out of the coma”; for using his dying breaths to ask his wife if he’s allowed to fool around in heaven; and for wearing a fanny pack, a white straw cowboy hat with a ribbon around it, and a TGIF shirt.

Best Larryism: “See, this is what you get when you do good deeds. I avoided good deeds my whole life. Turns out I was right.” —Mark Titus

47. “Fatwa!”

Season 9, Episode 10

Plot summary: Larry prepares for the grand opening of Fatwa! The Musical, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda as Salman Rushdie and F. Murray Abraham as the Ayatollah. Larry organizes a paintball game for the cast and crew, but tensions boil over between him and Miranda. They decide to have a paintball duel, where Larry inadvertently Aaron Burrs Miranda by shooting a paintball into his mouth, putting his star out of commission for six months and cancelling the play. All of this commotion causes Larry to miss Sammi’s wedding. The final shot of the season sees an Iranian man—unaware that the fatwa against Larry was lifted—chasing our guy through the streets of Los Angeles.

Episode MVP: In the spirit of many Curb celebrity cameos, the finale has Lin-Manuel Miranda play against type—in the show’s universe, he’s an asshole who doesn’t give a good thank-you and fails to tell Larry that the couple he’s agreed to house are swingers. As per usual, Larry’s grievances with the Hamilton creator were pretty legit. On the plus side, Miranda is an elite Musical Number Salman Rushdie:

Best Larryism: “Please do not misconstrue this. This is not a pickup in any way, shape, or form. I don’t pick up; I put down.” —Surrey

46. “The Survivor”

Season 4, Episode 9

Plot summary: Larry and Cheryl prepare to renew their wedding vows for their 10-year anniversary. After a mix-up with Larry’s rabbi, a former Survivor contestant and a Holocaust survivor go head to head at his dinner party. Larry plots to cash in on Cheryl’s promise that he can sleep with another woman, but runs into difficulties when he misunderstands the parameters of sexual encounters in Orthodox Judaism. Many suits and sheets are ruined—somebody get a sponge!

Episode MVP: Sol, the Holocaust survivor, for his perfect indignation at the mere utterance of reality show luxuries like “snacks” and “flip-flops.”

Best Larryism: “It’s a go-home stain, but I didn’t go home.” —Bereznak

45. “A Disturbance in the Kitchen”

Season 9, Episode 3

Plot summary: Thanks to a pep talk from Salman Rushdie about the transcendence of “fatwa sex,” Larry sheds his mustachioed disguise—even if Susie did like it better—and picks up Elizabeth Banks at a bar with his alluringly cursed aura. Arguments with the police, Susie, a chef, and (under my breath) Swat ensue.

Episode MVP: God bless the impervious restaurant manager, played by Rich Fulcher, and his god-tier talent for industrial-grade obfuscation; what’s he doing at a restaurant when he could be a spokesman for a fossil fuel company with that vibe? Not only will he not elaborate on the meal-delaying “disturbance in the kitchen,” he won’t even get pinned down about the color of his tie: “I believe the tie is self-evident,” he smarms. “The color is there.” And really, where’s the lie?

Best Larryism: “Your horn cannot hit the subtle notes required in the art of beeping,” Larry fumes to Ted Danson after borrowing his new Tesla and pissing off a cop with an unexpectedly aggressive reminder-beep. —Baker

44. “The Bare Midriff”

Season 7, Episode 6

Plot summary: A midriff-revealing shirt disrupts Larry and Jerry’s work on the Seinfeld reunion, and Larry’s super-powered piss stream leads to a miraculous misunderstanding.

Episode MVP: The Larry-Jerry relationship. Nothing beats their booth banter.

Best Larryism: Either Larry’s medication-enhanced urination scenes or his appeal to his midriff-exposing assistant: “You can flaunt two-thirds of the day outside of the office. And then you’ve got one-third non-flaunt. Do you have to flaunt 24 hours? Why not take a break in the flaunt?” —Lindbergh

43. “Mary, Joseph, and Larry”

Season 3, Episode 9

Plot summary: It’s Christmas and Larry has a pubic hair stuck in his throat. He must overcome this physical difficulty in order to navigate tipping season, which he screws up royally because he’s Larry and his housekeeper keeps telling people he went to a U2 concert. Since Cheryl’s parents are visiting, she gets a Christmas tree for the house, and after initial resistance, Larry arranges a nativity scene to get into the holiday spirit. It does not go as planned.

Episode MVP: Jeff Garlin, for asking Larry how to pronounce “Bono.”

Best Larryism:

Becky: You ate the baby Jesus and his mother, Mary.

Larry: I thought they were animal cookies.

Becky: Jesus Christ is not an animal!

Larry: I thought he was a monkey. —Dobbins

42. “Running With the Bulls”

Season 9, Episode 4

Plot summary: Larry duels with two rivals over different thrones—first, with his therapist Dr. Lionel Templeton (played by Bryan Cranston) over his office’s “chair disparity,” then with Richard Lewis over the superior seat at lunch and later at the memorial of Marty Funkhouser’s nephew. Meanwhile, Larry argues about the concept of patient-doctor confidentiality and Jeff does the dirty deed with his real estate agent, only for Susie to eventually buy the deed to the house they were doing it in.

Episode MVP: Kenny Funkhouser takes home the hardware posthumously after falling in love with a prostitute, taking her to Spain, and then dying in the titular running of the bulls. His memorial was ruined by Larry’s false “Fatwa!” sighting, but his death was immortalized with Marty’s priceless quote delivered in his trademark deadpan: “He’s like a son I never had. Although my daughter is transitioning.”

Best Larryism: “I’m often never honest with you.” Larry David channels Yogi Berra with this nonsensical truth to his therapist. —Dollinger

41. “The Spite Store

Season 10, Episode 10

Plot summary: In the country club changing room, Larry runs into Marty’s son, Joey (Chaz Bono), who has recently transitioned—and opted for an extremely large penis in his sex-reassignment surgery. While LD is worried that Joey won’t know what to do with such a big johnson, he doesn’t think twice about giving the Funkhouser scion a job at Latte Larry’s. Unfortunately, Larry is right about the penis, just in ways he couldn’t imagine. First, Joey’s new endowment knocks over and breaks a watch that Larry intended to get fixed for a friend of Jeff’s (played by Veep’s Sam Richardson). Later, it leads to a disastrous end of the coffee shops—both the spite store and Mocha Joe’s. By this point, Mocha Joe has teamed up with Alice, Larry’s former assistant who was suing him for sexual harassment until she suffered partial memory loss after choking on a dry scone earlier in the season. Now that she remembers who Larry is, she’s ready to help Mocha Joe get revenge. With the help of another of Larry’s enemies, an obnoxious real estate agent played by Paul Scheer, and inspired by the anger sparked by Joey’s mishap, Mocha Joe and Alice buy the home next to Larry’s and decide to make his life hell with a spite house.

Episode MVP: Larry has sparked a trend of spite stores, from Sean Penn’s exotic bird shop to M.K. Jewelers, run by Mila Kunis. But none of the featured celebrities are better than Jonah Hill, who is running his own spite deli after being inspired by Latte Larry’s. An interviewer asks him whether this life is better than acting and directing. Every time a person walks into his spite deli over Irv’s next door, Jonah says, is “like my own tiny human Oscar coming in here.”

Best Larryism: “I don’t think you respect the drought.” —Sayles

40. “The Bowtie”

Season 5, Episode 2

Plot summary: At Marty Funkhouser’s anniversary party, Larry discovers that he’s on the outs with both the lesbian and black communities—the former because he was overly congratulatory when Funkhouser told him that his daughter Jodi, heretofore a lesbian, is dating a man; and the latter because his new dog, Sheriff, is racist. But after Larry inadvertently scares Jodi’s boyfriend away from the relationship, his status is reclaimed—until the dog takes a bite out of Rosie O’Donnell.

Episode MVP: Wanda Sykes, who, in one scene, deconstructs the antiseptic quality of the modern McMansion and the racism of the American justice system: “Sheriff? That’s a perfect name for a racist dog. Where’d you get this dog? At the Klan meeting or something?”

Best Larryism: “You’re a gentile, you’ll go [to the bathroom] in the middle of Fifth Avenue! It’s different for Jews!” —Shoemaker

39. “Never Wait for Seconds!”

Season 9, Episode 8

Plot summary: In this nostalgia-filled episode, Larry stands up for a stranger who was attempting to cut in front of a buffet line. That stranger, Morsi, is extremely grateful for Larry’s actions, and despite being a devout Muslim, he decides to not go through with the fatwa against him. Instead he investigates further into Larry’s past social assassinations, which turns into a trip down memory lane for the audience. Morsi visits many past acquaintances, like Monena from the carpool lane, Krazee-Eyez Killa, and even Michael J. Fox. Morsi and the committee come to the conclusion that although Larry’s actions may have been ridiculous and sometimes even rude, they were all in the quest to help people out. Not sure whether I fully agree with the decision, but I’m cool with it as long as you do not overuse the ketchup.

Episode MVP: Navid Negahban as Morsi. Watching Morsi interview all the people Larry previously had run-ins with and come to Larry’s side on most of the issues is so perfectly Curb.

Best Larryism: “You said lets live it up! I would never live it up, I live it down, I don’t live it up.” —Yoo

38. “The Grand Opening”

Season 3, Episode 10

Plot summary: Days before his restaurant is due to open, Larry injures an influential restaurant critic, fires his chef for wearing a toupee away from work, and hires a replacement who has Tourette syndrome.

Episode MVP: Jeff, almost solely for the inspired, out-of-nowhere “grandma” in “Cock! Cock! Jizm! Grandma! COCK!”

Best Larryism: “Guy couldn’t get dates, he takes it out on the rest of the world. I couldn’t get dates, you don’t see me taking it out on anybody.” —Lindbergh

37. “The Pickle Gambit”

Season 9, Episode 2

Plot summary: While hiding out at a hotel under the alias “Buck Dancer” in an attempt to avoid the fatwa placed on him, Larry meets a prostitute, who he gives some helpful life advice to. He returns home, where Marty shows up with his nephew Kenny, an ace pitcher up for a free ride at Stanford and “the jewel of the Funkhouser family tree.” Unfortunately, there’s a mishap with a pickle jar, and Kenny breaks his pitching arm. (It’s also his “ejaculator,” and now the kid can’t relieve stress.) Larry visits his old Palestinian paramour, Shara, for help with the fatwa. Turns out she’s done a little “plotting” and has ties to the Iranian consul. Larry’s able to set up a video call that could get the fatwa removed, but he schedules it for the same time he’s arranged for his sex worker pal to help Kenny out with his, um, problem. The noises from the bedroom trigger Larry’s new fatwa security, Swat, which ruins the call with the consul.

Episode MVP: Leon, who briefly assumes the name “Chappie Johnson” and says to Larry, “I’m not even going to bring up the fact you’re fucking in your goddamn glasses,” after Swat breaks into the bedroom while Larry’s committing a little sacrilege with Shara.

Best Larryism: “Everybody wants to be a pickle jar hero.” —Sayles

36. “The Nanny From Hell”

Season 3, Episode 4

Plot summary: Larry attends a fellow restaurant investor’s pool party, where—with the help of the resident nanny (Cheri Oteri)—he circumvents party rules to use the main house’s bathroom. He also, at some point, happens to notice the remarkable endowments of the host’s young son, and being Larry, he later shares these observations with the host in an attempt to bond. The relationship is ruined, so Larry is not able to help the nanny when she gets fired for letting him use the house bathroom. There are also subplots about sponge cake and whether Richard Lewis invented the expression “__ from hell.”

Episode MVP: Lewis, who communicates the deep, quiet shame that comes with having invented the phrase “__ from hell” and getting no credit for it.

Best Larryism: “For some reason, I had a side dish of applesauce, and I have to tell you, it was really fantastic. It was so tasty, and I’m thinking, they never serve applesauce in restaurants. … We should consider it.” —Dobbins

35. “Chet’s Shirt”

Season 3, Episode 1

Plot summary: Larry admires a shirt from a photograph of his dead friend Chet and buys his own. Ted Danson, who is investing in a restaurant with Larry, admires the shirt, too; Larry buys him one, but the gifted shirt has a hole, which leads to some Wizard of Oz–related problems with Ted. Larry also gets his two front teeth knocked out, which is problematic for the usual reasons, and also because he recently snubbed his dentist.

Episode MVP: Mean Ted Danson! Never give Ted Danson a shirt with a hole in it.

Best Larryism: “I don’t like talking to people I know, but strangers I have no problem with.” —Dobbins

34. “You’re Not Going to Get Me to Say Anything Bad About Mickey”

Season 10, Episode 4

Plot summary: Everyone takes a private plane to Cabo for Mickey’s wedding but won’t give their weights to the pilot, forcing Larry to ditch his luggage during an emergency landing and turn to a carnival barker for the answers. Larry uses Cheryl’s toothbrush at the hotel, raising (and eventually confirming) Ted’s suspicions.

Episode MVP: Larry, for his work asking the hotel concierge about the carnival (“Is it fun?!”), and for showing up at the wedding in a white suit and fedora, prompting Jeff to ask, “Are you our man in Havana?”

Best Larryism: “Listen, I don’t know if you’re yo-ing up or yo-ing down, but … you’re definitely yo-ing.” —Verrier

33. “Beloved Aunt”

Season 1, Episode 8

Plot summary: Larry hosts Cheryl’s family for the funeral of her Aunt Louise. They quickly turn against him after an obituary he submitted to the newspaper prints with the typo “devoted sister, beloved cunt” and Cheryl’s sister, Becky, learns that Larry offered her boyfriend breakup advice. After a lot of soul-searching over the labor of gift-wrapping, Larry arrives at Jeff’s house with a birthday present for his mother, a pair of Elizabeth Taylor–esque sunglasses. He’s quickly exiled after accidentally brushing up against her bosom. Larry’s final attempt at shelter backfires, after he fails to usurp the hotel room of Becky’s ex. He spends the night in a parked car, with nothing but the sunglasses for comfort.

Episode MVP: Jeff’s mother, for her steadfast suspicion that Larry purposefully tried to feel her up.

Best Larryism: [On Aunt Louise’s suicide.] “Would it have killed her to leave a note?” —Bereznak

32. “The Bi-Sexual”

Season 8, Episode 7

Episode Summary: Larry gets into a romantic competition with Rosie O’Donnell over a bisexual woman (Amy Landecker). Intimidated by going up against a lesbian, Larry begins taking Viagra, which allows the episode to morph into an allegory about Major League Baseball’s steroids scandal. In the middle of all of this, Larry confronts a Japanese restaurant employee, whom he believes has given him a “shit bow” as an apology.

Episode MVP: J.B. Smoove’s Leon, who makes his first appearance in New York City in this episode after he drives Larry’s Prius across the country. “Why didn’t you fly?” Larry asks Leon. “I don’t fly, baby,” Leon responds. “You gotta have a photo ID for that, know what I’m saying? Fuck that.” He says this immediately after parking a car.

Best Larryism: “What is that—they have to have sex with everyone? Half the population isn’t enough for them? They want everybody? So selfish.” —Gruttadaro

31. “Foisted!”

Season 9, Episode 1

Plot summary: In Larry David’s long-awaited return to TV, LD starts production on his musical about Salman Rushdie (which immediately draws the ire of the ayatollah) and offends Jeff’s barber when he doesn’t hold the door for her (“Type plus distance equals no door hold”). But the episode’s title comes from Larry’s attempt to pass his bad assistant—who was passed on to him by Jimmy Kimmel—on to Susie.

Episode MVP: Larry is on fire in this episode, and clearly happy to be back on the air, but—and this is the case with so many episodes of Curb—Leon’s efficiency rating is off the charts here. His introduction of “lamping” to LD; his sniffing out Kimmel’s foisting; his list of things he’s done while constipated (ran a 5K, won a hot-dog eating contest; shot a porno). Art.

Best Larryism: When assessing the death of Richard Lewis’s pet: “It’s a dead parakeet, that’s a funny thing.” —Gruttadaro

30. “The Terrorist Attack”

Season 3, Episode 5

Plot summary: After Larry is rude to Paul Reiser’s wife at a restaurant, he attempts to make up for it by letting her in on some primo intel: that a terrorist attack is planned for L.A., per Wanda Sykes’s brother’s best friend. Unfortunately, Mindy Reiser shares the secret all over town, causing the postponement of a fundraiser featuring Alanis Morissette and alienating Larry from all the friends and acquaintances whom he didn’t tell. When Larry calls out a friend who always disappears to the “little fat boy’s room” right before the dinner check comes, he triggers a rage that results in Alanis performing in a neck brace—though not before she confides in him about who “Mr. Duplicity” is.

Episode MVP: Larry. It’s so satisfying when he calls out the check-evader, his attempt to imitate the Jiminy Glick voice is a delight, and he gets the dirt from Alanis. Also, in later Curb seasons, this episode could never happen because Larry would never feel bad enough about snubbing Mindy Reiser to set off the episode’s sequence of events. All hail early-era, conscience-having Larry David, a true relic!

Best Larryism: “You think I don’t know about that bathroom trick? I invented that bathroom trick!” —Baker

29. “Club Soda and Salt”

Season 3, Episode 3

Plot summary: Larry gets jealous of Cheryl’s new tennis partner, Brad (Josh Temple), and attempts to find a new chef for his restaurant.

Episode MVP: Brad, who gets a little too in-character at his performance of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding.

Best Larryism: “It sounds like pigs fighting” is a perfectly Larry thing to say to Cheryl in the midst of an otherwise pleasant game of tennis. —McNear

28. “The Bracelet”

Season 1, Episode 4

Plot summary: Larry promises to buy Cheryl a diamond bracelet. He does not end up buying Cheryl a diamond bracelet, although he does go on a walkabout with Richard Lewis and alienate a service-industry employee.

Episode MVP: On their stroll, Larry and Richard encounter a blind man (Patrick Kerr) who asks if they can help him move furniture. The blind man convinces Larry and Richard to unpack and arrange his entire apartment, and is thus automatic MVP for being the rare stranger Larry meets who manages to get the best of him without Larry first provoking him.

Best Larryism: “How can you say ‘blind man’ in front of a blind man?” —Knibbs

27. “The 5 Wood”

Season 4, Episode 5

Plot summary: Larry makes progress in his rehearsals for The Producers, and he assumes the affectations of his gay choreographer. He also complains about the number of cashews that appear in the packaging of his costar’s father’s nuts and raisins snack brand. When a friend’s father dies, he makes an inappropriate swap of a personal effect at the funeral, which leads to his ejection from their club. Later, a dog bites Larry’s penis. This is a strange, magical episode.

Episode MVP: Paul Mazursky, the sage-like writer-director, who guests as Norm, the man who inspires Larry’s rejection from his country club.

Best Larryism: “A dog, uh … a dog … [muffled] bit my penis.” —Fennessey

26. “The Christ Nail”

Season 5, Episode 3

Plot summary: The orthotic inserts Larry gets for his shoes may provide him physical relief, but they are painful to everyone around him—from young, innocent Sammi, whose belief in the tooth fairy is shattered by the “fakakta shoes,” to Cheryl’s parents, who lose sleep over the obnoxious squeak. When Cheryl asks Larry to fire their housekeeper because she doesn’t wear a bra, he decides to buy one (with some unwitting sizing help from Susie) because he can’t imagine a life without Maria’s chicken salad. Both a visit from Larry’s father and Larry’s life itself are saved by a symbolic nail—but Larry’s biggest faith awakening comes when he finds a five-spot beneath his pillow.

Episode MVP: This episode is a true Susie tour de force. Not only does she look fantastic in a bright, high-ponytailed getup that is Pucci meets I Dream of Jeannie, she tells Larry that “you don’t know child psychology”; that her family’s tooth fairy strategy is “not your business, Larry, you misanthropic moron”; that he was caught bra-handed “mincing around”; and that he is a “sick fuck pervert.” (Bonus points for asking Cheryl’s dad, with a mix of confusion and disgust: “Why’d ya have a nail around your neck?!”)

Best Larryism: “There is no fucking tooth fairy, and it’s about time she learned that!” —Baker

25. “Emily, Margaret and Larry”

Season 10, Episode 8

Plot summary: This is an episode about the dark side of appreciation, whether the word is referring to real estate values or passive-aggressive gratitude. When Larry finds out that Cheryl’s sister Becky (played with sloppy day-drinking abandon by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson) plans to sell the house he bought her and keep the appreciated value, he heads over to get his money back—but gets laid instead. When Larry agrees to let Jon Hamm shadow him as research for a Larry-based role Hamm will be playing, he also goes on a rant about the presumptuousness of telling someone that you “would appreciate it.” Meanwhile, Leon hatches a business plan for a “pee Amazon.”

Episode MVP: The loathsome twosome of Larry and his Method-man protégé, Jon Hamm, earn co-MVP honors for their glasses-wearing, chair-jostling, newsstand-abandoning, shit-talking mind meld. Hamm’s embodiment of Larry’s being is so on the money that even Cheryl winds up repulsed.

Best Larryism: “A bleeding … rectum.” Damn near killed me. —Baker

24. “The Group”

Season 1, Episode 10

Plot summary: Larry runs into an ex-girlfriend, who convinces him to come with her to an incest survivors’ group. The group’s anonymity policy is tested when one of its members turns out to be directing Cheryl in a play.

Episode MVP: Cheryl, for snagging that coveted role in The Vagina Monologues. Go, Cheryl!

Best Larryism: [Musing.] “If they took all the pillows away, if there were no more pillows in the world, you think that would affect you adversely? You think you would notice it? You think it would bother you, like throughout the day, ‘Oh, there’s no pillows on this couch.’ I know at night—it would have an effect at night.” —Zoladz

23. “Kamikaze Bingo”

Season 5, Episode 4

Plot summary: Larry inadvertently causes a suicide attempt by questioning a former kamikaze pilot’s son about his father’s survival, then alienates the residents of his own father’s nursing home by impugning the integrity of their bingo game and appearing to threaten his nursing-home nemesis.

Episode MVP: In an episode without a strong supporting cast, Larry wins in a walk for crowing about bingo, debating doctors versus pharmacists, and inquiring about how a kamikaze pilot could miss.

Best Larryism: “Excuse me for having a curious mind that asks questions of people.” —Lindbergh

22. “The Anonymous Donor”

Season 6, Episode 2

Plot summary: Larry is upstaged by Ted Danson’s quasi-anonymous donation, Leon gets unfairly linked to Jeff’s clandestine semen, and Larry tries to repeal the unwritten rules of dry cleaning.

Episode MVP: Leon, in his first Curb appearance. This is an ensemble episode with strong contributions from Jeff, Susie, Cheryl, and Danson, but Leon really brings the ruckus.

Best Larryism: “The flirtatious tap. That’s like sex for platonic friends.” —Lindbergh

21. “The Accidental Text on Purpose”

Season 9, Episode 6

Plot summary: Larry comes up with an idea that will help his friends who are in tough spots with their significant others: the accidental text on purpose, in which a person intentionally sends a message that reads like it should’ve gone to someone else. So when Funkhouser gets dumped by his new girlfriend after Larry insulted the taste of her drinking water, Funkhouser sends her a message that appears to be for LD tearing him a new one. It works—until Susie blows up the entire plan. Elsewhere, Richard Lewis learns the dangers of a “premature honey” and Larry learns the dangers of watching a Sophia Loren video while someone is helping him try on pants.

Episode MVP: Funkhouser’s caving after Marilyn drills him on whether he likes the taste of her water is an all-timer. The highlight: “It’s like I took a straw and put it in a frog’s ass.”

Best Larryism: “At this point in our lives, it’s not so easy to find people to have sex with us,” after Marty informs him he’s choosing her over Larry. —Sayles

20. “The Black Swan”

Season 7, Episode 7

Plot summary: After Larry’s cousin Andy’s breakfast takes forever to arrive because he insists on ordering crispy onions, LD and his foursome get stuck behind Norm, the slowest golfer at the country club. On the course, Larry confronts Norm, which leads to the man having a fatal heart attack. The next day, on the same hole, Larry is attacked by a black swan—the club owner’s prized pet—and kills it in self-defense. Larry, Jeff, Funkhouser, and Andy hide the dead swan in the woods, and spend the rest of the episode trying (and failing) to keep their crime under wraps.

Episode MVP: Funkhouser, for the way he looks at Andy during the drawn-out breakfast and says, “Will you please finish shoveling that shit into your face?” and for telling Larry, after Norm dies: “Look, it may have been an accident but you’re a murderer.”

Best Larryism: “It’s a pointless and useless social convention, to introduce everyone you know.” —Gruttadaro

19. “The Table Read”

Season 7, Episode 9

Plot summary: For fans of both Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld, this episode is a dream come true—we get to see the entire cast of Seinfeld go through a table read in the improv-centered world of Curb. Off the bat you can sense this episode will be one to remember, especially when Stacey tells Larry that her 9-year-old daughter has a “rash on her pussy.” There’s just so many good bits in this episode that it’s hard to keep up: Jason Alexander jawing over a borrowed pen, Funkhouser crashing the table read, NEWWWWMANNN, and Leon pretending to be Danny Duberstein. But the shining moment of the episode comes when the show references Michael Richards’s racist rant in a truly self-aware meltdown.

Episode MVP: Leon, as Danny Duberstein, delivers one of the best performances in his run on Curb Your Enthusiasm. “I Danny Duberstein’d the fuck out of that man in that room,” is an all-time classic line.

Best Larryism: [Asked by a doctor if he might know how he got a rash.] “You know, the only thing I can think of, is, that I’ve been seeing this 9-year-old girl and she kinda has a rash on her pussy.” —Yoo

18. “Trick or Treat”

Season 2, Episode 3

Plot summary: When a friend claims that his grandfather created the Cobb salad, Larry sends his assistant on a fact-finding mission. It’s also Halloween, and Larry goes to war with the father of a teenager who TP’ed his house and spray-painted “BALD ASSHOLE” on his front door after he refused to give her candy. Although, to be fair, Larry was already at war with this man, because he had chastised Larry for whistling Wagner as a Jew.

Episode MVP: Larry David, not only because of the delight he takes in correcting his friend about the origins of the Cobb salad, but because he pulls a move for Cheryl’s birthday—hiring an orchestra to play inside their home—that Kanye West would literally go on to copy.

Best Larryism: “I do hate myself, but it has nothing to do with being Jewish, OK?” —Gruttadaro

17. “Interior Decorator”

Season 1, Episode 5

Plot summary: Because of the first-come-first-served policy at his doctor’s office, Larry misses an important meeting with Diane Keaton. When he finally gets invited back to Diane’s house, he runs into the interior decorator who he’s just fired and is—surprise!—very awkwardly insulted.

Episode MVP: Marissa Winokur, the rival patient with whom Larry has a knock-down, drag-out race to the waiting room. (Also, the disembodied voice of Diane Keaton.)

Best Larryism: “Boo on earth tone, that is so passé. I’m a pastel man.” —Zoladz

16. “Vow of Silence”

Season 8, Episode 5

Plot summary: This convoluted episode involving Larry’s repeated encounters—and inability to communicate—with a man named Vance who has taken the titular, spiritual vow of silence, is largely an on-ramp to one of the show’s quintessential moments: the chat-and-cut.

Episode MVP: Michael Hitchcock, who plays Vance. His wordless, bug-eyed performance threads the episode.

Best Larryism: There is only one answer: “You see what’s going on over here? She’s doing a chat-and-cut. She’s feigning familiarity with someone she vaguely knows for the sole purpose of cutting in line.” —Fennessey

15. “The Benadryl Brownie”

Season 3, Episode 2

Plot summary: When Larry buys his first cellphone (at a Cingular store!), a dropped connection leads to a mix-up in which Richard Lewis’s new Christian Scientist girlfriend is fed peanut products despite being highly allergic. Per her religion, she can’t take any medicine for it, forcing Richard to bring her to the Emmys with a face looking like “turnips and blood.” Meanwhile, Larry is forced to to fire the cable guy because his five-remote entertainment system never works, he briefly joins a prayer circle, and his attempt to butter up Susie in order to reverse-poison Richard Lewis’s girlfriend is a complete failure.

Episode MVP: Susie, who thoughtfully honors the memory of her grandmother by refusing to give up her secret brownie recipe, foiling Larry and Richard’s plan, and who correctly accuses her husband of “[stealing] brownies out of the mouth of his baby.”

Best Larryism: “It’s a good idea ’cause if it works, she thinks the prayer did it.” —Baker

14. “The Corpse-Sniffing Dog”

Season 3, Episode 7

Plot summary: Faced with a choice between her German shepherd and her father, Jeff, Sammi picks the dog (who may or may not smell a rotting corpse under the floor of Larry’s new restaurant, by the way). Larry is called in to try to sway her the other way, and he does, but only because she’s so susceptible after Larry accidentally serves her wine instead of grape juice. After this flawed negotiation is uncovered, Larry has to retrieve the dog from the couple he gave it to. He doesn’t mind though, because he’s feuding with the wife after the two got into an argument when Larry refused to thank her after her husband paid for dinner. (“You can call it your money, but for the sake of discussion, he’s the one who goes to work and earns the money!”)

Episode MVP: Sammi—because she straight-up chooses a dog over her father like a savage, and because a then-10-year-old Ashly Holloway plays a pretty convincing drunk.

Best Larryism: “It’s nice to be affectionate to something German; you don’t get the opportunity that often.” —Gruttadaro

13. “The Doll”

Season 2, Episode 7

Plot summary: In a classic Curb sequence of misunderstandings, Larry gets branded as a sexual deviant and possible pedophile after trimming the hair of a little girl’s doll (it was at the girl’s request) and getting caught in compromising positions inside unlocked bathrooms.

Episode MVP: Susie, for both screaming and, even more menacingly, silently mouthing “four-eyed fuck”; and for ordering the doll-beheading duo of Larry and Jeff to “Get me the head” as imperiously as Cersei putting a bounty on Tyrion.

Best Larryism: “What’s the difference between Harriet Beecher Stowe and Harriet Tubman?” might be the best moment, although “Divorce? Is it a divorce?” is the perfect way for married couples to defuse any argument. —Lindbergh

12. “Happy New Year”

Season 10, Episode 1

Plot summary: In one of Curb’s busiest, most intricately constructed episodes, Larry sets up a season’s worth of ongoing story lines (his “spite store” feud with Mocha Joe, his post-divorce affair with Cheryl, and his #MeToo-type missteps) while still finding time for a few great gags that tie up neatly by the end of the episode, including the concept of the belated “Happy New Year,” talcum powder poisoning, the scourge of wobbly tables, and Larry’s policing of pregnant Randi. The Season 10 premiere is a true ensemble effort, too, giving ample time and classic lines to Leon, Susie, Richard Lewis, and Jeff (who’s repeatedly mistaken for Harvey Weinstein).

Episode MVP: Larry. He works for his award by donning a MAGA hat and a Weinstein-ian bathrobe, twice displaying his nose-first, goose-like coffee temperature test, dramatically vowing to exact vengeance, casually vandalizing scooters and a selfie stick, and giving us “the big goodbye.”

Best Larryism: “I don’t feel that way with people—I feel morally inferior to people—but I feel that way with animals, because they’re generally so stupid. Especially insects, because I can crush them. And they eat each other. I mean, they’re crazy, animals. So, yeah, I feel smarter and morally superior to them.” —Lindbergh

11. “The Ida Funkhouser Roadside Memorial”

Season 6, Episode 3

Plot summary: After Marty Funkhouser’s mother dies, Larry steals a trio of bouquets from her roadside memorial to apologize to a local school headmaster he’d offended by criticizing her frozen yogurt sampling etiquette, as well as to earn some bedroom time with Cheryl.

Episode MVP: Jeff, brought to a rare moment of rage by Larry. “You have ruined my life! You have ruined my life! I have to live with this now!” he screams at Larry after realizing he’ll be going home with a furious Susie. “You hear that? I am fucked! And you fucked me! Hard!”

Best Larryism: “You’re a little too old to be an orphan,” Larry tells his twice-bereaved friend, shortly before he dubs him “little orphan Funkhouser.” —McNear

10. “The Shrimp Incident”

Season 2, Episode 4

Plot summary: In an oblique callback to a legendary episode of Seinfeld, a Chinese restaurant mix-up that links him with HBO president Allan Wasserman complicates Larry’s ability to pitch a show to the network with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Episode MVP: Louis-Dreyfus, who, in a pre-Veep turn, portrays a semi-satirical version of herself, blithely desperate to get a show of her own on HBO. “I wanna be able to say ‘fuck.’ And ‘cocksucker,’” she says to Larry at one point. Eleven years later, she would.

Best Larryism: Larry inexplicably singing the theme song to Rawhide is meaningfully weird. This was an actualizing moment for me. I do weird stuff like sing the theme song to Rawhide for no reason, too. —Fennessey

9. “The Special Section”

Season 3, Episode 6

Plot summary: After Larry’s mother dies, he realizes how perfect of an excuse it is to get out of social engagements. In the cemetery, Larry learns that his mother was buried in the titular special section—a place for “villains, suicides, and gentiles from mixed marriages”—because she and his father got tattoos on their butts. He hatches a plan to move her in the night.

Episode MVP: Larry’s father, Nat, for the unbelievably funny scene in which he explains that he didn’t tell Larry about his mother dying because “she didn’t want me to bother you.”

Best Larryism: “Sometimes I like to pretend that I’m deaf, and I try to imagine what it would be like not to be able to hear [birds chirping] … it’s not so bad.” —Gruttadaro

8. “Seinfeld”

Season 7, Episode 10

Plot summary: As Larry and the Seinfeld cast prepare for the upcoming reunion show, Larry also feuds with the set’s coffee caterer and frets over Cheryl’s friendship with Jason Alexander.

Episode MVP: It has to be Larry. In the most Curb twist possible, he finally gets what he has been longing for all season—an opportunity to reunite with his estranged wife—and he immediately loses sight of it because of a petty quest to discover who disrespected Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s antique wood table. He also does the greatest bad George Costanza impression of all time.

Best Larryism: “Do you respect wood?” —Knibbs

7. “Porno Gil”

Season 1, Episode 3

Plot summary: After accidentally calling him when he was trying to reach someone else, Larry is invited to a party at the house of his old golfing pal Gil. Except it turns out to be an intimate dinner party, to which Larry and Cheryl are humiliatingly late, and then Larry ruins the night when he insults the hostess by refusing to take off his shoes.

Episode MVP: Ex-porn star and current tiny-bottle collector Gil, played resplendently by a fresh-faced post–Mr. Show Bob Odenkirk, and who at one point regales his dinner guests with an unforgettable story about porn’s on-set secret weapon: Tabasco Sauce.

Best Larryism: [To his wife.] “So what’s the level of anger here, what am I dealing with? An 8.7? That’s not that bad. I thought it would be like a 9. So how do I get to a 7, any way to get to a 7? I know we can’t get to a 6, that’s out of the question, but a 7? We could have a very decent ride home with a 7. And I’ll tell ya what, if we ride home as a 7, as soon as we get home, you can go right back to an 8.” —Zoladz

6. “Palestinian Chicken”

Season 8, Episode 3

Plot summary: Throughout eight seasons of Curb, Larry has always thrived in situations where he calls out annoying and sometimes detestable actions from members of society. In this exceptional episode, Larry’s superhero-like ability is celebrated and exploited; he is officially dubbed a “social assassin.” In true Larry fashion, it all blows up in his face. However, the meat of this episode comes from Larry’s love of Al-Abbas, a Palestinian chicken restaurant that is draped with anti-Israel posters. Larry’s loyalties are tested: Does he stay with his friends and his culture, or does he continue to eat delicious chicken and make love to a beautiful Palestinian woman? The episode ends with Larry caught between those two choices, and perhaps the most-used GIF in Curb history.

Episode MVP: I should pick the chicken, but I must go with Larry. He proudly took up the mantle of “social assassin” and gave us the perfect encapsulation of indecision.

Best Larryism: “You’re always attracted to someone who doesn’t want you. Well, here you have someone who not only doesn’t want you, but doesn’t even acknowledge your right to exist, who wants your destruction. That’s a turn-on.” —Yoo

5. “The Rat Dog”

Season 6, Episode 6

Plot summary: Larry gets himself into trouble with a deaf woman after he comments on the sickly small size of her dog. When he tries to make it up to her, of course he only makes things worse. First, he accidentally calls her husband, Hal (Tim Meadows), a “cocksucker” using ASL; then a case of mistaken cellphone identity results in Leon insulting Hal; and it all culminates at a school play, where the exterminator Larry invited along kills the woman’s dog after assuming it was a rat.

Episode MVP: Leon, for the aforementioned phone call in which he proclaims, “Black man doin’ his thang, baby—Barack Obama, motherfucker!” And for the amazing scene in which Larry explains the concept of turning an interview around on an interviewee by asking them questions, and Leon’s first hypothetical question is inexplicably, “Why you ain’t got no credit cards? You got no credit cards at all?”

Best Larryism: “You can’t pause toast.” —Gruttadaro

4. “Mister Softee”

Season 8, Episode 9

Plot summary: The Mister Softee song triggers traumatic childhood recollections for Larry, a bumpy passenger seat in Larry’s car cuckolds him, Leon discovers the door-opening power of a pair of glasses, and Bill Buckner finds redemption.

Episode MVP: Larry’s loose-lipped therapist (Fred Melamed), narrowly beating out overenthusiastic softball sponsor Yari’s profane pregame speech, Leon’s “Man cannot compete with machinery,” and Larry’s horror at sitting next to Susie while she gets off on his car.

Best Larryism: “I learned a very valuable lesson today.” “What did you learn?” “I’d rather keep it to myself.” —Lindbergh

3. “The Car Pool Lane”

Season 4, Episode 6

Plot summary: Larry, desperate to see the Dodgers play, tries unsuccessfully to guilt Marty Funkhouser, who is mourning the recent death of his father, into giving his tickets to him and Jeff. Marty refuses, and Larry happens into tickets of his own. When Jeff bails at the last minute, Larry picks up a prostitute named Monena (Kym Whitley) so that he can use the carpool lane.

Episode MVP: This is a runaway for Monena, who does not so much have a heart of gold as copious amounts of marijuana, high standards for Dodgers games, and ironclad confidence in her blowjob prowess: “I got a red snapper that talks to ya,” in her immortal words.

Best Larryism: “Why don’t you ask your dad?” is a classic, as Larry implores the grieving Funkhouser, who’d saved an empty seat at Dodger Stadium to honor his father, to ask the empty space beside him for help jump-starting his car. But I prefer an earlier line. As Larry and Jeff not so subtly try to feel Funkhouser out for Dodgers tickets early on, they follow him to a restaurant he used to visit with his dad. Larry makes a half-hearted attempt at earnestness by asking Funkhouser what he recommends ordering; when Funkhouser, too despondent to eat, recommends the turkey, Larry can’t stop himself from smirking as he gears up for his Dodgers gambit. “Little turkey action today?” Larry exclaims about 100 times too enthusiastically. “Turkey today!” Needless to say, it doesn’t work. —McNear

2. “Krazee-Eyez Killa”

Season 3, Episode 8

Plot summary: When Wanda Sykes breaks off her engagement with her philandering rapper fiancé, Krazee-Eyez Killa (Chris Williams), Larry takes the blame for allegedly betraying Krazee-Eyez’s confidence.

Episode MVP: Krazee-Eyez, not only for his performance in this episode, but for providing a proof of concept for Larry’s later rapport with Leon.

Best Larryism: “Are you my Caucasian?” —Lindbergh

1. “The Freak Book”

Season 6, Episode 5

Plot summary: Larry gifts Ted Danson a coffee-table book called Mondo Freaks at his birthday celebration. Danson kicks Larry out of the party after the limo driver that he had guilted Danson into letting inside gets drunk, breaks a vase, and gropes Mary Steenburgen. The following day, Charlie the drunk chauffeur convinces Larry to pose as him and pick up an important client from the airport. A string of tense, calamitous encounters follow, as Larry tussles with, among other people, a group of random mourners, Paul McCartney’s ex Heather Mills, and tennis legend John McEnroe.

Episode MVP: The Mondo Freaks book takes the cake here. Larry roaring in amusement over it—first by himself, then with Jeff, then with John McEnroe—is some of the funniest stuff Curb has ever done. “Oh! Three legs! What is that?!”

Best Larryism: “It makes me uncomfortable seeing a guy like that stand there and have to wear a bow tie all night.” —Coley

