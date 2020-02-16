Aujourd’hui à la télévision, le défi du championnat de Serie A: ce soir Lazio-Inter

12h00 Gênes-Chievo (Championnat de printemps) – SI SOLOCALCIO

12h00 Séville-Espanyol (Liga) – DAZN

12h30 Udinese-Verona (Serie A) – DAZN et DAZN1

12h30 Juventus-Inter (Serie A féminine) – SKY SPORT UNO et SKY SPORT SERIE A

14 h 00 Leganes-Betis (Liga) – DAZN

14h30 Ajax-RKC (Eredivisie) – DAZN

14h30 Grosseto-Monterosi (Serie D) – SPORTITALIA

15.00 But en direct (Serie A) – SKY SPORT

15.00 Juventus-Brescia (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A et SKY SPORT

15h00 Sampdoria-Fiorentina (Serie A) – SKY SPORT

15h00 Sassuolo-Parma (Serie A) – DAZN et DAZN1

15.00 Frosinone-Perugia (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 Cremonese-Trapani (Serie B) – DAZN

15h00 Aston Villa-Tottenham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

15h00 Lyon-Strasbourg (Ligue 1) – DAZN

15h30 Cologne-Bayern (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA

16h00 Eibar-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN

17h00 Brest-St. Etienne (Ligue 1) – DAZN

17h00 Reims-Rennes (Ligue 1) – DAZN

17h30 Arsenal-Manchester United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18.00 Cagliari-Napoli (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A et SKY SPORT

18h30 Athletic-Osasuna (Liga) – DAZN

20.45 Lazio-Inter (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A et SKY SPORT

21.00 Empoli-Pise (Serie B) – DAZN

21.00 Real Madrid-Celta (Liga) – DAZN

21h00 Lille-Marseille (Ligue 1) – DAZN