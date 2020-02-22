11h00 Cagliari-Turin (Championnat de printemps) – SPORTITALIA
13h00 Inter-Gênes (Championnat de printemps) – SPORTITALIA
13.00 Celta-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN
13h30 Chelsea-Tottenham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO et SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14h30 Sampdoria-Bologne (Championnat de printemps) – OUI SOLOCALCIO
15h00 Bologne-Udinese (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A et SKY SPORT
15h00 Virtus Entella-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN
15h00 Ascoli-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
15h00 Stabia Cittadella-Juve (Serie B) – DAZN
15h00 Trapani-Spezia (Serie B) – DAZN
15h30 Werder B.-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15h30 Borussia M.-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) – COLLECTION SKY SPORT
16h00 Barcelone-Eibar (Liga) – DAZN
17h30 Marseille-Nantes (Ligue 1) – DAZN
18.00 SPAL-Juventus (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A et SKY SPORT
18.00 Pise-Venise (Serie B) – DAZN
18h30 Leicester-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO et SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
18h30 Schalke 04-Leipzig (Bundesliga) – COLLECTION SKY SPORT
18h30 Real Sociedad-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN
20h00 Lille-Toulouse (Ligue 1) – DAZN
20.45 Fiorentina-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN et DAZN1
21h00 Levante-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN
Aujourd’hui à la télévision, Serie A: Juventus sur le terrain SPAL. AC Milan hôte de la Fiorentina
