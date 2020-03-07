Selon La Gazzetta dello Sport, il y a un club prêt à faire une offre très importante pour Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Ce serait le Paris Saint-Germain qui aurait déjà bougé sérieusement, selon le journal: “Lotito a réitéré qu’il ne voulait pas sortir de la ligne Maginot établie il y a deux ans (100 millions pour sa carte), mais cette fois sa demande a pu être satisfait “, lit-on.
Boom Milinkovic: a révélé le club qui le traite déjà pour 100 millions | marché
Selon La Gazzetta dello Sport, il y a un club prêt à faire une offre très importante pour Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Ce serait le Paris Saint-Germain qui aurait déjà bougé sérieusement, selon le journal: “Lotito a réitéré qu’il ne voulait pas sortir de la ligne Maginot établie il y a deux ans (100 millions pour sa carte), mais cette fois sa demande a pu être satisfait “, lit-on.