Ciel ou DAZN? Le programme télévisé de Serie A du 26 au 30 jour

A travers son site internet, la Ligue de Serie A a fait connaître les avancées et les reports de la Serie A 2019/20 jours jusqu’au trentième tour: en conséquence, la division est également arrivée en matière de couverture télévisuelle, pour la deuxième année consécutive non plus exclusivement mais en partenariat avec deux thématiques: la télévision par satellite, Sky et la plateforme web DAZN. Ci-dessous la répartition publiée par le site officiel de la Lega, en attendant de comprendre quand les quatre récupérations du 25ème jour seront programmées:

7ème jour de retour

Samedi 29 février 2020 15.00 Lazio-Bologne (Sky)

Samedi 29 février 2020 18.00 Udinese-Fiorentina (Sky)

Samedi 29 février 2020 20h45 Napoli-Torino (DAZN)

Dimanche 1 mars 2020 12h30 Milan-Gênes (DAZN)

Dimanche 1 mars 2020 15.00 Lecce-Atalanta (Sky)

Dimanche 1 mars 2020 15.00 Parma-SPAL (DAZN)

Dimanche 1 mars 2020 15.00 Sassuolo-Brescia (Sky)

Dimanche 1 mars 2020 18.00 Cagliari-Roma (Sky)

Dimanche 1 mars 2020 20h45 Juventus-Inter (Sky)

Lundi 2 mars 2020 20h45 Sampdoria-Hellas Verona (Sky)

Jour de retour 8

Samedi 7 mars 2020 15.00 Gênes-Parme (Sky)

Samedi 7 mars 2020 15.00 Turin-Udinese (Sky)

Samedi 7 mars 2020 18.00 Atalanta-Lazio (Sky)

Samedi 7 mars 2020 20h45 SPAL-Cagliari (DAZN)

Dimanche 8 mars 2020 12h30 Inter-Sassuolo (DAZN)

Dimanche 8 mars 2020 15.00 Fiorentina-Brescia (DAZN)

Dimanche 8 mars 2020 15.00 Hellas Verona-Naples (Sky)

Dimanche 8 mars 2020 18.00 Bologne-Juventus (Sky)

Dimanche 8 mars 2020 20h45 Roma-Sampdoria (Sky)

Lundi 9 mars 2020 20h45 Lecce-Milan (Sky)

Retour du jour de récupération 6

Mercredi 11 mars 2020 à 15h00 Hellas Verona-Cagliari (DAZN)

Mercredi 11 mars 2020 à 18h30 Turin-Parme (Sky)

Le calendrier des récupérations des matches ATALANTA-SASSUOLO et INTER-SAMPDORIA sera annoncé ultérieurement.

Jour de retour

Vendredi 13 mars 2020 20h45 Juventus-Lecce (Sky)

Samedi 14 mars 2020 15.00 Brescia-Gênes (DAZN)

Samedi 14 mars 2020 18.00 Napoli-SPAL (Sky)

Samedi 14 mars 2020 20h45 Sampdoria-Bologne (DAZN)

Dimanche 15 mars 2020 12h30 Lazio-Fiorentina (DAZN)

Dimanche 15 mars 2020 15.00 Sassuolo-Hellas Verona (Sky)

Dimanche 15 mars 2020 15.00 Cagliari-Torino (Sky)

Dimanche 15 mars 2020 15.00 Udinese-Atalanta (Sky)

Dimanche 15 mars 2020 18.00 Parma-Inter (Sky)

Dimanche 15 mars 2020 21.00 Milan-Roma (Sky)

Jour de retour 10

Vendredi 20 mars 2020 20h45 Fiorentina-Sassuolo (Sky)

Samedi 21 mars 2020 15.00 Turin-Lazio (Sky)

Samedi 21 mars 2020 18.00 Genoa-Juventus (Sky)

Samedi 21 mars 2020 20h45 SPAL-Milan (DAZN)

Dimanche 22 mars 2020 12h30 Bologne-Cagliari (DAZN)

Dimanche 22 mars 2020 15.00 Atalanta-Napoli (Sky)

Dimanche 22 mars 2020 15.00 Hellas Verona-Parma (Sky)

Dimanche 22 mars 2020 15.00 Lecce-Sampdoria (DAZN)

Dimanche 22 mars 2020 18.00 Roma-Udinese (Sky)

Dimanche 22 mars 2020 20h45 Inter-Brescia (Sky)

Jour de retour 11

Samedi 4 avril 2020 15.00 Cagliari-Atalanta (Sky)

Samedi 4 avril 2020 18.00 Napoli-Roma (Sky)

Samedi 4 avril 2020 20h45 Juventus-Torino (DAZN)

Dimanche 5 avril 2020 12h30 Sassuolo-Lecce (DAZN)

Dimanche 5 avril 2020 15.00 Brescia-Hellas Verona (Sky)

Dimanche 5 avril 2020 15.00 Parme-Fiorentina (Sky)

Dimanche 5 avril 2020 15.00 Sampdoria-SPAL (DAZN)

Dimanche 5 avril 2020 18.00 Inter-Bologne (Sky)

Dimanche 5 avril 2020 20h45 Lazio-Milan (Sky)

Lundi 6 avril 2020 20h45 Udinese-Gênes (Sky)

Suivez en direct et exclusivement le match diffusé sur DAZN! – CLIQUEZ ICI et activez votre abonnement pour voir tous les contenus exclusifs de DAZN