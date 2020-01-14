FA Cup: 2-1 Tottenham à Middlesbrough, 90 ‘pour Eriksen | marché

Le programme continue Coupe d’Angleterre avec les rediffusions de la 32e finale (deuxième tour des jeux terminé par un match nul): Newcastle pass, également le Shrewsbury qui affrontera Liverpool au quatrième tour. Mais les yeux sont rivés sur Londres, où le Tottenham face à la Middlesbrough: les Spurs ont battu Boron 2-1, Mourinho laisse sur le terrain pour tout le match Christian Eriksen, objectif deInter.

h. 20h45

Blackpool-Reading 0-2

42 ‘Boye (D), 83’ Obita (D).

Coventry-Bristol Rovers 3-0

4 ‘Biamou (C), 50’ Pask (C), 57 ‘Biamou (C).

Newcastle-Rochdale 4-1

17 ‘propre but O’Connell (N), 20’ M. Longstaff (N), 26 ‘Almiron (N), 82’ Joelinton (N), 86 ‘Williams (R).

Shrewsbury-Bristol City 1-0

89 ‘Pierre (S).

h. 21h05

Tottenham-Middlesbrough 2-1

3 ‘Lo Celso (T), 15’ Lamela (T), 83 ‘Saville (M).