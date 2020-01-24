Romelu Lukaku il est infatigable. L’attaquant belge de l’Inter est en Serie A l’un des trois attaquants, avec Dzeko et Petagna, ayant joué 20 matchs sur 20. En ce week-end, Cagliari pourrait devenir la première équipe frappée par Lukaku à la fois au match aller et au match retour.
Inter, Lukaku est infatigable: un record avec Dzeko | Serie A
