12h00 Juventus-Gênes (Championnat de printemps) – SPORTITALIA
12h30 Parme-SPAL (Serie A) – DAZN et DAZN1
14 h 00 Valladolid-Athletic (Liga) – DAZN
14h30 Sampdoria-Empoli (Championnat de printemps) – OUI SOLOCCALIO
14h30 Mezzolara-Mantoue (Serie D) – ONZE SPORTS
14h30 Grumentum-Foggia (Serie D) – ONZE SPORTS
14h30 Corigliano Calabro-Palermo (Serie D) – ONZE SPORTS
14h30 Lucchese-Prato (Serie D) – SPORTITALIA
15h00 Sampdoria-Verona (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A et SKY SPORT (satellite canal 251)
15h00 Milan-Gênes (Serie A) – DAZN et DAZN1
15h00 Virtus Entella-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN
15.00 Juve Stabia-Spezia (Serie B) – DAZN
15h00 Chelsea-Everton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15h00 Saint-Etienne-Bordeaux (Ligue 1) – DAZN
15h00 Monopoli-Casertana (Serie C) – ONZE SPORTS
15h00 Bisceglie-Catania (Serie C) – ONZE SPORTS
15h00 Picerno-Reggina (Serie C) – ONZE SPORTS
15h30 Bayern-Augsbourg (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA
16h00 Levante-Grenade (Liga) – DAZN
17h00 Rennes-Montpellier (Ligue 1) – DAZN
17h30 Manchester United-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO et SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17h30 Cavese-Potenza (Serie C) – ONZE SPORTS
17h30 Sicula Leonzio-Rende (Serie C) – ONZE SPORTS
17h30 Viterbo-Rieti (Serie C) – ONZE SPORTS
17h30 Avellino-Ternana (Serie C) – ONZE SPORTS
17h30 Teramo-Virtus Francavilla (Serie C) – ONZE SPORTS
18.00 Udinese-Fiorentina (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A et SKY SPORT (canal 251 satellite)
18h30 Villarreal-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN et DAZN1
20h00 Gent-Charleroi (Jupiler League) – SPORTITALIA
20h45 Inter-Juventus (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT SERIE A et SKY SPORT (canal 251 satellite)
21.00 Bénévent-Pescara (Serie B) – DAZN et DAZN1
21.00 Betis-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN
21h00 Lille-Lyon (Ligue 1) – DAZN
Le derby italo-juventus à huis clos ce soir à la télévision
