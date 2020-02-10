Oscar 2020 EN DIRECT EN LIGNE: Joaquín Phoenix remporte le prix du meilleur acteur aux Academy Awards | Cinéma | Hollywood | États-Unis | Espagne | Mexique | VIDEO Off Side

Mis à jour le 02/10/2020 à 00:28

Les Oscar 2020 Ils sont arrivés la nuit du Dimanche 9 février 2020 pour présenter le meilleur du septième art. Les meilleurs exposants de films du monde entier se sont réunis pour célébrer les films et leurs participants, sur grand écran ou derrière eux.

Déjà au gala, nous avions vu que Brad Pitt a remporté le Oscar à Meilleur acteur secondaireou, mais il restait à voir lequel de tous les nominés se positionnerait comme le meilleur acteur parmi tous les films ayant participé à cette catégorie.

Parmi eux, ils ont trouvé Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Malgré le pronostic de beaucoup, Joaquín Phoenix s’est positionné au-dessus de ses autres concurrents et a été choisi par le Académie américaine des arts et des sciences du cinéma comme lui Meilleur acteur de cette édition de Oscar 2020

GAGNANTS ET NOMINÉS À L’OSCAR 2020

Oscar Awards 2020 EN DIRECT EN LIGNE via Twitter de “The Academy” (Photo: The Academy)

MEILLEUR FILM

Ford v FerrariL’IrlandaisJojo RabbitJokerPetites FemmesHistoire de Mariage1917Il était une fois … à HollywoodParasite

MEILLEUR ACTEUR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and GloryLeonardo DiCaprio – Il était une fois … dans HollywoodAdam Driver – Histoire de mariageJoaquin Phoenix – JokerJonathan Pryce – Les deux papes

MEILLEURE ACTRICE

Cynthia Erivo – HarrietScarlett Johansson – Histoire de mariageSaoirse Ronan – Little WomenCharlize Theron – BombshellRenée Zellweger – Judy

MEILLEUR ACTEUR SECONDAIRE

Tom Hanks – Une belle journée dans le quartier Anthony Hopkins – Les deux papes Al Pacino – L’Irlandais Joe Pesci – L’Irlandais Brad Brad Pitt – Il était une fois … à Hollywood (GAGNANT)

MEILLEURE ACTRICE SECONDAIRE

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell Laura Dern – Histoire de mariageScarlett Johansson – Jojo RabbitFlorence Pugh – Little WomenMargot Robbie – Bombshell

MEILLEUR FILM D’ANIMATION

Comment dresser votre dragon: le monde cachéJ’ai perdu mon corpsKlausMissing LinkToy Story 4 (WINNER)

MEILLEURE PHOTOGRAPHIE

L’Irlandais – Rodrigo PrietoJoker – Lawrence SherLe Phare – Jarin Blaschke1917 – Roger DeakinsIl était une fois … à Hollywood – Robert Richardson

MEILLEURE CONCEPTION DE ROBE

L’Irlandais – Sandy Powell et Christopher PetersonJojo Rabbit – Mayes C.RubeoJoker – Mark BridgesPetites Femmes – Jacqueline DurranIl était une fois … à Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

MEILLEURE ADRESSE

L’Irlandais – Martin ScorseseJoker – Todd Phillips1917 – Sam MendesIl était une fois … à Hollywood – Quentin TarantinoParasite – Bong Joon Ho

MEILLEUR DOCUMENTAIRE

American FactoryThe CaveThe Edge of DemocracyPour SamaHoneyland

MEILLEUR COURT DOCUMENTAIRE

En AbsenceApprentissage de la planche à roulettes dans une zone de guerre (si vous êtes une fille) La vie me dépasseSt. Louis SupermanWalk Run Cha-Cha

MEILLEURE ÉDITION

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker et Andrew Buckland L’Irlandais – Thelma SchoonmakerJojo Rabbit – Tom EaglesJoker – Jeff GrothParasite – Yang Jinmo

MEILLEUR FILM INTERNATIONAL

Corpus Christi – PologneHoneyland – Macédoine du NordLes Misérables – FranceDouleur et gloire – EspagneParasite – Corée du Sud

MEILLEUR MAQUILLAGE ET COIFFURE

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan et Vivian BakerJoker – Nicki Ledermann et Kay Georgiou Judy – Jeremy WoodheadMaleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten et David White1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis et Rebecca Cole

MEILLEURE MUSIQUE

Joker – Hildur GuðnadóttirPetites femmes – Alexandre DesplatHistoire de mariage – Randy Newman1917 – Thomas NewmanStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

MEILLEURE CHANSON ORIGINALE

“Je ne peux pas te laisser te jeter” de “Toy Story 4” “(Je vais) Aime-moi à nouveau” de “Rocketman” “Je suis avec toi” de “Breakthrough” “Stand Up” d ” Harriet “rozen II” “Stand Up” ed “Harriet”

MEILLEURE CONCEPTION DE PRODUCTION

The IrishmanJojo Rabbit1917Il était une fois … à HollywoodParasite

MEILLEUR ANIMÉ COURT

Dcera (Fille) Hair Love (WINNER) KitbullMemorableSister

MEILLEUR COURT

FraternitéNefta Football ClubLa Fenêtre des VoisinsSariaA Sister

MEILLEURE ÉDITION SONORE

Ford v Ferrari – Donald SylvesterJoker – Alan Robert Murray1917 – Oliver Tarney et Rachael TateOnce upon a Time … à Hollywood – Wylie StatemanStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Matthew Wood et David Acord

MEILLEUR MIX SON

Ad Astra – Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson et Mark UlanoFord v Ferrari – Paul Massey, David Giammarco et Steven A. MorrowJoker – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic et Tod Maitland1917 – Mark Taylor et Stuart WilsonIl était une fois … à Hollywood – Michael Minkler , Christian P. Minkler et Mark Ulano

MEILLEURS EFFETS SPÉCIAUX

Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken et Dan Sudick L’Irlandais – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser et Stephane Grabli Le Roi Lion – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones et Elliot Newman1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler et Dominic Tuohy Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach et Dominic Tuohy

MEILLEUR ÉCRAN ADAPTÉ

The Irishman – Mise en scène par Steven Zaillian Jojo Rabbit – Mise en scène par Taika Waititi (GAGNANTE) Joker – Écrit par Todd Phillips et Scott SilverPetites femmes – Écrit par Greta GerwigLes deux papes – Écrit par Anthony McCarten

MEILLEUR SCRIPT ORIGINAL

Knives Out – Écrit par Rian Johnson Marketing Story – Écrit par Noah Baumbach1917 – Écrit par Sam Mendes et Krysty Wilson-Cairns Il était une fois … à Hollywood – Écrit par Quentin TarantinoParasite – Mis en scène par Bong Joon Ho et Han Jin Won (GAGNANT )