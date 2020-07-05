La journée de qualification du Grand Prix d’Autriche 2020 en images · .

Photos des essais qualificatifs et finaux du Grand Prix d’Autriche 2020.
Annonce | Devenez un partisan de . et allez sans publicité
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Carlos Sainz Jnr, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Esteban Ocon, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Cyril Abiteboul, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Esteban Ocon, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Nicholas Latifi, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Drapeau rouge, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Nicholas Latifi, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Esteban Ocon, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Romain Grosjean, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Alexander Albon, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Esteban Ocon, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Carlos Sainz Jnr, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Kevin Magnussen, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Alexander Albon, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Kevin Magnussen, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2020 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Esteban Ocon, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Alexander Albon, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Carlos Sainz Jnr, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Alexander Albon, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Kevin Magnussen, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 George Russell, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W11.
04.07.2020. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 1, Grand Prix d’Autriche, Spielberg, Autriche, Journée de qualification.
– www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com © Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Carlos Sainz Jnr, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Alexander Albon, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Carlos Sainz Jnr, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Carte DRS, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Mattia Binotto, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Romain Grosjean, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Carlos Sainz Jnr, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB16.
04.07.2020. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 1, Grand Prix d’Autriche, Spielberg, Autriche, Journée de qualification.
– www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com © Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Alexander Albon, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W11.
04.07.2020. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 1, Grand Prix d’Autriche, Spielberg, Autriche, Journée de qualification.
– www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com © Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Esteban Ocon, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Carlos Sainz Jnr, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Esteban Ocon, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) McLaren MCL35, Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL35 et Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB16 dans les stands.
04.07.2020. Championnat du monde de Formule 1, Rd 1, Grand Prix d’Autriche, Spielberg, Autriche, Journée de qualification.
– www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com © Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Nicholas Latifi, Williams, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Lando Norris, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020 Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Red Bull Ring, 2020
Annonce | Devenez Supporter et allez sans publicité
Photos F1Voir plus de photos F1Grand Prix d’Autriche 2020Parcourir tous les articles du Grand Prix d’Autriche 2020