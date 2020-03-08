Gamme de départ FanShield 500 2020

Chase Elliott a devancé Kevin Harvick pour remporter la pole position du FanShield 500 de la NASCAR Cup Series dimanche à Phoenix Raceway, affichant un temps de 26,065 secondes pour battre Harvick de seulement quatre cent et demi centièmes de seconde.

Elliott tentera de gagner sa septième course en Cup Series dimanche, mais il a eu des résultats mitigés au Phoenix Raceway tout au long de sa carrière. Elliott compte deux arrivées dans le top 3 sur la piste et quatre top 10 au total, mais a terminé 39e lors de sa dernière course à Phoenix. Harvick est le pilote le plus titré à avoir jamais couru des voitures de la Série Cup sur la piste, avec neuf victoires à Phoenix, soit plus du double de tout autre pilote.

La course de dimanche commencera à 15 h 30. ET sur FOX. Voici la programmation de départ de la course:

1. Chase Elliott # 9

© Chris Graythen / .

2. Kevin Harvick # 4

© Chris Graythen / .

3. Denny Hamlin # 11

© Chris Graythen / .

4. Kyle Larson # 42

© Stacy Revere / .

5. Ryan Blaney # 12

© Chris Graythen / .

6. Aric Almirola # 10

© Chris Graythen / .

7. Kurt Busch # 1

© Chris Graythen / .

8. Alex Bowman # 88

© Chris Graythen / .

9. Matt DiBenedetto # 21

© Chris Graythen / .

10. Kyle Busch # 18

© Chris Graythen / .

11. Erik Jones # 20

© Chris Graythen / .

12. Martin Truex Jr. * # 19

* Truex Jr. sera obligé de se placer à l’arrière du terrain pour le départ après avoir changé son moteur en pratique

© Chris Graythen / .

13. Joey Logano # 22

© Chris Graythen / .

14. Brad Keselowski # 2

© Chris Graythen / .

15. Christopher Bell # 95

© Chris Graythen / .

16. Cole Custer # 41

© Chris Graythen / .

17. William Byron # 24

© Chris Graythen / .

18. Clint Bowyer # 14

© Chris Graythen / .

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. # 47

© Chris Graythen / .

20. Ryan Preece # 37

© Chris Graythen / .

21. Jimmie Johnson # 48

© Chris Graythen / .

22. Michael McDowell # 34

© Chris Graythen / .

23. Chris Buescher # 17

© Chris Graythen / .

24. Ross Chastain # 6

© Chris Graythen / .

25. Ty Dillon # 13

© Chris Graythen / .

26. John Hunter Nemechek # 38

© Chris Graythen / .

27. Bubba Wallace # 43

© Chris Graythen / .

28. Corey LaJoie # 32

© Chris Graythen / .

29. Tyler Reddick # 8

© Chris Graythen / .

30. Austin Dillon # 3

© Chris Graythen / .

31. Daniel Suarez # 96

© Chris Graythen / .

32. Brennan Poole # 15

© Chris Graythen / .

33. JJ Yeley # 52

© Chris Graythen / .

34. Quin Houff # 00

© Chris Graythen / .

35. Reed Sorenson # 77

© Chris Graythen / .

36. Garrett Smithley # 51

© Chris Graythen / .

37. Joey Gase # 53

© Chris Graythen / .

38. Timmy Hill # 66

© Chris Graythen / .

.