Leyton Orient organise un tournoi de la FIFA composé de 128 équipes pour collecter des fonds pour les clubs EFL dans un contexte de pandémie de coronavirus

1 Accrington Stanley contre Wycombe Wanderers

2 Leyton Orient vs Lokomotiv Moscou

3 Lecture vs Crystal Palace

4 DC United contre Celta Vigo

5 Stevenage contre Blackpool

6 Norwich City contre Fleetwood Town

7 Standard de Liège vs Bolton Wanderers

8 AS Fiorentina vs Nottingham Forest

9 Walsall contre AS Roma

10 Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough

11 Central Coast Mariners contre Shamrock Rovers

12 Plymouth Argyle vs ESTAC Troyes

13 Aston Villa vs VVV-Venlo

14 Hibernian vs Millwall

15 Sheffield United contre Carlisle United

16 Peterborough United contre Exeter City

17 AFC Wimbledon contre West Ham United

18 Manchester City contre KV Courtrai

19 Cork City contre Ross County

20 Djugarden Fotboll contre PSV Eindhoven

21 Benfica vs Swindon Town

22 Newcastle United contre Gillingham

23 Bristol Rovers contre Southend United

24 Orlando Pirates contre FC Sion

25 West Bromwich Albion contre AFC Ajax

26 Mansfield Town contre KAA Gent

27 Colchester United contre Rotherham United

28 Preston North End contre Doncaster Rovers

29 Sydney vs Barnsley

30 Grimsby Town vs Motherwell

31 Burton Albion vs Sligo Rovers

32 Adelaide United vs Wolves

33 Oxford United contre FC Nordsjaelland

34 Lorient vs KV Mechelen

35 Crawley Town contre RKC Waalwijk

36 RB Salzburg vs Derby County

37 Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

38 Forest Green Rovers contre Northampton Town

39 Brentford vs St Mirren

40 Oldham Athletic contre Finn Harps

41 Waterford vs Angers SCO

42 Victoire de Melbourne contre Ipswich Town

43 Scunthorpe United contre Charlton Athletic

44 FC Emmen vs Port Vale

45 Vitesse vs Atalanta

46 MK Dons contre Heracles Almelo

47 Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United

48 PEC Zwolle contre FC Groningue

49 ADO Den Haag contre Willem II

50 KRC Genk contre Luton Town

51 Rochdale vs Coventry City

52 Derry City vs QPR

53 Fortuna Sittard contre le comté de Newport

54 Birmingham City vs Sunderland

55 Brighton & Hove Albion contre Sparta Rotterdam

56 Orlando City vs Feyenoord

57 Amiens vs Watford

58 Olympique Marseille vs Istanbul Basaksehir

59 Cheltenham Town vs Salford City

60 Portsmouth vs Dundalk

61 AZ Alkmaar contre FC Utrecht

62 Morecambe vs Hamilton Academical

63 Burnley vs Shrewsbury Town

64 PAOK vs FC Midtjylland

