Heure de début de l’UFC 246, horaire de télévision pour Conor McGregor contre Donald Cerrone

Par
Breaking News
-

L’horaire de départ de l’UFC 246 et le programme télévisé pour l’événement Conor McGregor contre Donald Cerrone à la T-Mobile Arena de Paradise, Nevada samedi sont ci-dessous.

La carte de combat est divisée en trois parties différentes et diffusée sur trois supports différents. Ce message aidera à expliquer quels combats sont diffusés où et à quels moments.

La carte débute avec les premiers préliminaires sur ESPN + et UFC Fight Pass à 19 h. ET.

Aleksa Camur contre Justin Ledet

Sabina Mazo contre JJ Aldrich

L’événement se dirige ensuite vers ESPN à 20 heures. ET.

Roxanne Modafferi contre Maycee Barber

Andre Fili contre Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott contre Askar Askarov

Drew Dober contre Nasrat Haqparast

La carte principale sera présentée sur ESPN + pay-per-view à 22 heures. ET.

Conor McGregor contre Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm contre Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik contre Maurice Greene

Brian Kelleher contre Ode Osbourne

Anthony Pettis contre Diego Ferreira

Voici un guide de visionnement international, gracieuseté de l’UFC.

Australie

PPV: 14h / 11h AEDT / AWST (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Préliminaires: 12h / 9h AEDT / AWST (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Début des préliminaires: 10h15 / 7h15 AEDT / AWST (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Brésil

PPV: 12h BRT (dimanche) sur Combate

Préliminaires: 20 h 15 BRT sur Combate

Canada

PPV: 22h-19h ETPT sur UFC Fight Pass

Préliminaires: 20h-17h ETPT sur UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 6:15 pm/3:15pm ETPT on UFC Fight Pass

Danemark

PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay

Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay

Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass

Finlande

PPV: 5h EET (dimanche) sur Viaplay

Préliminaires: 3h EET (dimanche) sur Viaplay

Early Prelims: 1:15 am EET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass

France

PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass

Allemagne

PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass

Italie

PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass

Amérique latine

PPV: 21h CST sur UFC Fight Pass

Préliminaires: 19h00 CST sur UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 5:15 pm CST on UFC Fight Pass

Nouvelle-Zélande

PPV: 16h00 NZDT (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Préliminaires: 14h NZDT (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 12:15 pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass

Norvège

PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay

Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay

Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass

Russie

PPV: 6h MSK (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Préliminaires: 4h MSK (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 2:15 am MSK (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass

Suède

PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay

Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay

Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass

Royaume-Uni

PPV: 3h GMT (dimanche) sur BT Sport

Préliminaires: 1h GMT (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 11:15 pm GMT on UFC Fight Pass

