Heure de début de l’UFC 246, horaire de télévision pour Conor McGregor contre Donald Cerrone

L’horaire de départ de l’UFC 246 et le programme télévisé pour l’événement Conor McGregor contre Donald Cerrone à la T-Mobile Arena de Paradise, Nevada samedi sont ci-dessous.
La carte de combat est divisée en trois parties différentes et diffusée sur trois supports différents. Ce message aidera à expliquer quels combats sont diffusés où et à quels moments.
La carte débute avec les premiers préliminaires sur ESPN + et UFC Fight Pass à 19 h. ET.
Aleksa Camur contre Justin Ledet
Sabina Mazo contre JJ Aldrich
L’événement se dirige ensuite vers ESPN à 20 heures. ET.
Roxanne Modafferi contre Maycee Barber
Andre Fili contre Sodiq Yusuff
Tim Elliott contre Askar Askarov
Drew Dober contre Nasrat Haqparast
La carte principale sera présentée sur ESPN + pay-per-view à 22 heures. ET.
Conor McGregor contre Donald Cerrone
Holly Holm contre Raquel Pennington
Aleksei Oleinik contre Maurice Greene
Brian Kelleher contre Ode Osbourne
Anthony Pettis contre Diego Ferreira
Voici un guide de visionnement international, gracieuseté de l’UFC.
Australie
PPV: 14h / 11h AEDT / AWST (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Préliminaires: 12h / 9h AEDT / AWST (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Début des préliminaires: 10h15 / 7h15 AEDT / AWST (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Brésil
PPV: 12h BRT (dimanche) sur Combate
Préliminaires: 20 h 15 BRT sur Combate
Canada
PPV: 22h-19h ETPT sur UFC Fight Pass
Préliminaires: 20h-17h ETPT sur UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims: 6:15 pm/3:15pm ETPT on UFC Fight Pass
Danemark
PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay
Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay
Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
Finlande
PPV: 5h EET (dimanche) sur Viaplay
Préliminaires: 3h EET (dimanche) sur Viaplay
Early Prelims: 1:15 am EET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
France
PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
Allemagne
PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
Italie
PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
Amérique latine
PPV: 21h CST sur UFC Fight Pass
Préliminaires: 19h00 CST sur UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims: 5:15 pm CST on UFC Fight Pass
Nouvelle-Zélande
PPV: 16h00 NZDT (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Préliminaires: 14h NZDT (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims: 12:15 pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
Norvège
PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay
Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay
Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
Russie
PPV: 6h MSK (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Préliminaires: 4h MSK (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims: 2:15 am MSK (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
Suède
PPV: 4h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay
Préliminaires: 2h CET (dimanche) sur Viaplay
Early Prelims: 12:15 am CET (Sunday) on UFC Fight Pass
Royaume-Uni
PPV: 3h GMT (dimanche) sur BT Sport
Préliminaires: 1h GMT (dimanche) sur UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims: 11:15 pm GMT on UFC Fight Pass