The Action Network NBA King of the Hill Tournament Round of 64 Paris Cotes, Calendrier

Crédit:
Crédit photo: Streeter Lecka / .. Sur la photo: Giannis Antetokounmpo et Kevin Durant
27 mars 2020 à 13h59 HAE
Ici à The Action Network, nous avons pour mission de déterminer le meilleur joueur 1 contre 1 de la NBA. Pour ce faire, hier, nous avons publié une tranche de 64 joueurs pour ce tournoi, et à partir de demain (samedi), nous simulerons chaque match 1 contre 1 en NBA 2K20.
Mais, bien sûr, nous ne pouvions pas simplement le laisser là. Nous sommes une société de paris sportifs, nous voulions donc publier nos propres cotes de paris sur ce tournoi. Nous avons défini des spreads, des moneylines et des over / under pour le premier tour ci-dessous, alors assurez-vous d’envoyer à vos amis et de prendre des mesures pendant cette période lente.
Samedi 28 mars
1. Kawhi Leonard contre 16. Jonathan Isaac
Propager: Kawhi -6,5
Moneyline: Kawhi -5000, Isaac +3000
Plus / moins: 15,5
8. Tobias Harris contre 9. Ja Morant
Propager: Pick’em
Moneyline: Harris -130, Morant +100
Plus / moins: 17,5
5. Luka Doncic contre 12. Will Barton
Propager: Luka -4,5
Moneyline: Luka -450, Barton +350
Plus / moins: 17,5
4. Damian Lillard contre 13. D’Angelo Russell
Propager: Lillard -3,5
Moneyline: Lillard -400, Russell +320
Plus / moins: 17,5
Dimanche 29 mars
6. DeMar DeRozan contre 11. Kristaps Porzingis
Propager: DeRozan -2,5
Moneyline: DeRozan -260, Porzingis +220
Plus / moins: 17,5
3. Pascal Siakam contre 14. Kyle Lowry
Propager: Siakam -4,5
Moneyline: Siakam -650, Lowry +450
Plus / moins: 17,5
7. Jrue Holiday contre 10. TJ Warren
Propager: Pick’em
Moneyline: Vacances -170, Warren +140
Plus / moins: 17,5
2. Kyrie Irving contre 15. Domantas Sabonis
Propager: Kyrie -4,5
Moneyline: Kyrie -650, Sabonis +450
Plus / moins: 17,5
Lundi 30 mars
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo contre 16. Aaron Gordon
Propager: Giannis -6,5
Moneyline: Giannis -5000, Gordon +3000
Plus / moins: 15,5
8. Caris LeVert contre 9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Propager: Pick’em
Moneyline: SGA -130, LeVert +100
Plus / moins: 17,5
5. Zion Williamson contre 12. Derrick Rose
Propager: Sion -3,5
Moneyline: Zion -340, Rose +290
Plus / moins: 17,5
4. Karl-Anthony Towns contre 13. Carmelo Anthony
Propager: Villes -4,5
Moneyline: Villes -450, Carmelo +350
Plus / moins: 17,5
Mardi 31 mars
6. Devin Booker contre 11. Nikola Jokic
Propager: Booker -2.5
Moneyline: Booker -220, Jokic +180
Plus / moins: 17,5
3. Paul George contre 14. Nikola Vucevic
Propager: George -4,5
Moneyline: George -650, Vucevic +450
Plus / moins: 17,5
7. De’Aaron Fox contre 10. Bam Adebayo
Propager: Pick’em
Moneyline: Fox -140, Adebayo +120
Plus / moins: 17,5
2. Joel Embiid contre 15. Eric Bledsoe
Propager: Embiid -5.5
Moneyline: Embiid -2500, Bledsoe +1200
Plus / moins: 16,5
Mercredi 1er avril
6. Jaylen Brown contre 11. Trae Young
Propager: Brun -2,5
Moneyline: Brun -260, Jeune +220
Plus / moins: 17,5
3. Jayson Tatum contre 14. Fred VanVleet
Propager: Tatum -4,5
Moneyline: Tatum -800, VanVleet +500
Plus / moins: 17,5
7. Donovan Mitchell contre 10. Klay Thompson
Propager: Pick’em
Moneyline: Mitchell -140, Klay +120
Plus / moins: 17,5
2. Kevin Durant contre 15. Eric Gordon
Propager: Durant -6,5
Moneyline: Durant -2500, Gordon +1200
Plus / moins: 16,5
Jeudi 2 avril
1. LeBron James contre 16. Kelly Oubre
Propager: LeBron -6,5
Moneyline: LeBron -4500, Oubre +2500
Plus / moins: 15,5
8. Zach LaVine contre 9. Kemba Walker
Propager: Pick’em
Moneyline: LaVine -130, Kemba +100
Plus / moins: 17,5
5. Russell Westbrook contre 12. Gordon Hayward
Propager: Westbrook -3,5
Moneyline: Westbrook -340, Hayward +290
Plus / moins: 17,5
4. Bradley Beal contre 13. Buddy Hield
Propager: Beal -3,5
Moneyline: Beal -450, Hield +350
Plus / moins: 17,5
Vendredi 3 avril
6. Brandon Ingram contre 11. Jamal Murray
Propager: Ingram -3,5
Moneyline: Ingram -340, Murray +290
Plus / moins: 17,5
3. Ben Simmons contre 14. Danilo Gallinari
Propager: Simmons -4,5
Moneyline: Simmons -650, Gallinari +450
Plus / moins: 17,5
7. Chris Paul contre 10. Khris Middleton
Propager: Pick’em
Moneyline: CP3 -140, Middleton +120
Plus / moins: 17,5
2. Anthony Davis contre 15. LaMarcus Aldridge
Propager: Davis -5,5
Moneyline: Davis -3500, Aldridge +2500
Plus / moins: 16,5
Samedi 4 avril
1. James Harden contre 16. Blake Griffin
Propager: Durcir -6,5
Moneyline: Harden -4500, Griffin +2500
Plus / moins: 15,5
8. CJ McCollum contre 9. Spencer Dinwiddie
Propager: Pick’em
Moneyline: McCollum -130, Dinwiddie +100
Plus / moins: 17,5
5. Stephen Curry contre 12. Lou Williams
Propager: Curry -4,5
Moneyline: Curry -450, Williams +350
Plus / moins: 17,5
4. Jimmy Butler contre 13. Jaren Jackson Jr.
Propager: Butler -3.5
Moneyline: Butler -340, Jackson +290
Plus / moins: 17,5