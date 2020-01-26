Pro Bowl 2020: comment regarder, commencer les files d’attente pour l’AFC et le NFC

Il reste une semaine avant le Super Bowl, ce qui signifie qu’il est temps pour le match annuel d’exposition entre (la plupart) des meilleurs joueurs de l’AFC et du NFC. L’AFC a remporté chacun des trois derniers Pro Bowls depuis que la ligue est revenue à son traditionnel match de conférence, et avec le favori de la NFL, Lamar Jackson, favori de l’AFC, le NFC est un outsider de paris en 2020.
Le Pro Bowl, qui se jouera au Camping World Stadium à Orlando, en Floride, débutera à 15h00. ET dimanche sur ESPN et ABC.
Voici les joueurs qui ont été sélectionnés comme partants pour le Pro Bowl 2020. Plusieurs partants des Chiefs et des 49ers ne participeront pas au jeu alors qu’ils se préparent pour le Super Bowl LIV, et le NFC en particulier s’appuiera largement sur des démarreurs de remplacement. Vous pouvez voir les listes complètes ici.
AFC:
QB Lamar Jackson (BAL)
RB Nick Chubb (CLE)
FB Patrick Ricard (BAL)
TE Travis Kelce (KC) (sortie)
OT Ronnie Stanley (BAL)
OT Laremy Tunsil (HOU)
OG Marshal Yanda (BAL)
OG Quenton Nelson (IND)
C Maurkice Pouncey (PIT) (sorti)
DE Joey Bosa (SF) (sortie)
DE Frank Clark (KC) (sortie)
DT Cameron Heyward (PIT)
DT Chris Jones (KC) (sortie)
OLB Von Miller (DEN)
OLB T.J. Watt (PIT)
ILB Darius Leonard (IND)
CB Stephon Gilmore (NE)
CB Tre’Davious White (BUF)
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT)
SS Jamal Adams (NYJ)
K Justin Tucker (BAL)
Mat 1 Morgan Cox (BAL)
P Brett Kern (DIX)
RET Mecole Hardman (KC) (sortie)
ST Matthew Slater (NE)
NFC:
QB Russell Wilson (SEA)
RB Dalvin Cook (MIN)
FB Kyle Juszczyk (SF) (sortie)
TE George Kittle (SF) (sorti)
WR Julio Jones (ATL) (sortie)
WR Michael Thomas (NON)
OT David Bakhtiari (GB) (sortie)
OT Tyron Smith (DAL)
OG Zack Martin (DAL)
OT Brandon Brooks (PHI) (sortie)
C Jason Kelce (PHI)
DE Cameron Jordan (NON)
DE Nick Bosa (SF) (sortie)
DT Aaron Donald (LAR) (sortie)
DT Fletcher Cox (PHI)
OLB Chandler Jones (ARI)
OLB Khalil Mack (CHI) (sortie)
ILB Bobby Wagner (SEA) (sortie)
CB Marshon Lattimore (NON)
CB Richard Sherman (SF) (sortie)
FS Budda Baker
SS Harrison Smith (MIN)
K Will Lutz (NON)
Mat 1 Rick Lovato (PHI)
P Tress Way (WSH)
RET Deonte Harris (NON)
ST Cordarrelle Patterson (CHI)
