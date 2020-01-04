Amazon Allemagne dévoile les jeux vidéo les plus vendus de 2019

Amazon Allemagne a publié sa liste des produits les plus vendus dans la catégorie des jeux vidéo pour 2019.
FIFA 20 sur PlayStation 4 était le jeu le plus vendu de l’année, suivi de Pokemon Sword à la deuxième place et de Luigi’s Mansion 3 à la troisième place.
Consultez la liste complète ci-dessous:
1. Carte PSN (10 EUR – 100 EUR)
2. Xbox Live Card (10 EUR – 100 EUR)
3. PlayStation Plus 12 mois
4. FIFA 20 (PS4)
5. PlayStation Plus 1 mois
6. Pokemon Sword (Switch)
7. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (commutateur)
8. Nouveau Super Mario Bros. Deluxe (Switch)
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (commutateur)
10.The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch)
11. Manette Nintendo Switch Pro
12. PlayStation Plus 3 mois
13. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
14. Manette PS4 DualShock 4
15. Super Mario Party (Switch)
16. Bouclier Pokémon (Switch)
17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)
18. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)
19. Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch)
20. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4)
