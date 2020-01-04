Amazon Allemagne dévoile les jeux vidéo les plus vendus de 2019

Amazon Allemagne a publié sa liste des produits les plus vendus dans la catégorie des jeux vidéo pour 2019.

FIFA 20 sur PlayStation 4 était le jeu le plus vendu de l’année, suivi de Pokemon Sword à la deuxième place et de Luigi’s Mansion 3 à la troisième place.

Consultez la liste complète ci-dessous:

1. Carte PSN (10 EUR – 100 EUR)

2. Xbox Live Card (10 EUR – 100 EUR)

3. PlayStation Plus 12 mois

4. FIFA 20 (PS4)

5. PlayStation Plus 1 mois

6. Pokemon Sword (Switch)

7. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (commutateur)

8. Nouveau Super Mario Bros. Deluxe (Switch)

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (commutateur)

10.The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch)

11. Manette Nintendo Switch Pro

12. PlayStation Plus 3 mois

13. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

14. Manette PS4 DualShock 4

15. Super Mario Party (Switch)

16. Bouclier Pokémon (Switch)

17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)

18. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

19. Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch)

20. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4)

