Call of Duty, Control et Death Stranding balayent les nominés aux BAFTA Games Awards 2020

Les BAFTA Games Awards sont les récompenses duAcadémie britannique des arts du cinémaet fêter sa nouvelle édition de 2020 le lendemain2 avril. Récemment, nous avons vu comment ils ont décerné le prix BAFTA Fellowship, l’un de leurs plus grands prix, à Hideo Kojima, fondateur de Kojima Productions.

Cette année, la liste des nominés comprend certains des titres les plus récompensés cette année par diverses entités, telles que Control, Death Stranding, le grand géant Call of Duty, le célèbre Disco Elysium et Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Il convient également de noter que parmi les candidatsmeilleur jeuNous avons trouvé deux propositions de grand succès parmi les joueurs et très drôles, comme Luigi’s Mansion 3 et Untitled Goose Game.

Voici la liste complète des nominés pour les BAFTA Game Awards 2020:

Développeur ANIMACINCALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward / Activision

Développeur CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Développeur DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Développeur LUIGIS MANSION 3 – Next Level Games / Nintendo

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Développeur Simogo / Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Développeur FromSoftware / Activision

ACHIEVEMENT ARTSTICOCONCRETE GENIE Développeur Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Développeur CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Développeur DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Scénaristes – Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young Sword Sword / Double Fine Presents

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Développeur Simogo / Annapurna Interactive

RÉALISATION DE LA SORTIE AUDIO Matt Boch – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy / Return Digital

Développeur CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward / Activision

Développeur CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

STAR WARS JEDI: ORDRE FAUTE Nick Laviers – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Développeur UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House / Panic

MEILLEUR Développeur JUEGOCONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM

Développeur LUIGIS MANSION 3 – Next Level Games / Nintendo

Développeur OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Développeur FromSoftware / Activision

Développeur UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House / Panic

GAME BRITNICODiRT RALLY 2.0 Développeur Codemasters / Codemasters

HEAVENS VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway inkle / inkle

CHEVALIERS ET VÉLOS Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young Sword Sword / Double Fine Presents

Développeur OBSERVATION – Pas de code / retour numérique

Développeur PLANET ZOO – Frontier Developments / Frontier Developments

TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Développeur – The Creative Assembly / SEGA

DÉBUTAPE OUT GAME Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy / Retour numérique

DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM

KATANA ZERO Justin Stander Askiisoft / Return Digital

CHEVALIERS ET VÉLOS Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young Sword Sword / Double Fine Presents

Développeur MANIFOLD GARDEN – William Chyr Studio / William Chyr Studio

CONSTANT GAME EVOLUCINAPEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

DESTINY 2 Developer Bungie / Bungie

FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Développeur Square Enix / Square Enix

Développeur FORTNITE Epic Games / Epic Games

NO MANS SKY: BEYOND Developer – Hello Games / Hello Games

Développeur PATH OF EXILE – Jeux de broyage / Jeux de broyage

FAMILIARCONCRETE GENIE Développeur Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

CHEVALIERS ET VÉLOS Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young Sword Sword / Double Fine Presents

Développeur LUIGIS MANSION 3 – Next Level Games / Nintendo

Développeur UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House / Panic

Développeur SIMULATEUR DE VACANCES – Owlchemy Labs / Owlchemy Labs

Développeur WATTAM Funomena / Annapurna Interactive

JEU MS TOUT DE DIVERTISSEMENT CIVILISATION VI: GATHERING STORM Développeur Firaxis / 2K

DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

MOTS GENRES: Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud Popcannibal / Popcannibal

Développeur LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) – Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix

Développeur NEO CAB – Chance Agency / Fellow Traveler Games

RING FIT ADVENTURE Développeur Nintendo / Nintendo

LA CONCEPTION DU JEU VOUS EST Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy / Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Developer Remedy Entertainment / Jeux 505

Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM

Développeur OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Développeur FromSoftware / Activision

Développeur WATTAM Funomena / Annapurna Interactive

LÉGENDES MULTIJOUEURAPEX Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Développeur BORDERLANDS 3 – Gearbox Software / 2K

Développeur CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward / Activision

Développeur LUIGIS MANSION 3 – Next Level Games / Nintendo

TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Développeur – Other Tales Interactive / Other Tales Interactive

TOM CLANCYS THE DIVISION 2 Developer – Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

MSICACONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen – Remedy Entertainment / 505 jeux

DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM

Développeur OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINKS AWAKENING Développeur Grezzo / Nintendo

WATTAM Asuka Takahashi Funomena / Annapurna Interactive

Équipe de rédaction NARRATIVACONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

ELYSIUM Writing Team DISK – ZA / UM / ZA / UM

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (ÉPISODES 2-5) Équipe de rédaction – Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix

Équipe de rédaction OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive

LES MONDES EXTÉRIEURS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division

STAR WARS JEDI: ORDRE ABATTU Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

LA PROPRIÉTÉ ORIGINALE EST VOUS Arvi Teikari Hempuli Oy / Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Developer Remedy Entertainment / Jeux 505

DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM ZA / UM / ZA / UM

SORTIES EXTÉRIEURES Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Développeur House House / Panic

L’ACTEUR PROTAGONISTALAURA BAILEY comme Kait Diaz dans Gears 5

COURTNEY HOPE en tant que Jesse Faden en contrôle

LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN comme David dans Telling Lies

GONZALO MARTIN dans le rôle de Sean Diaz dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2-5)

BARRY SLOANE en tant que capitaine Price dans Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NORMAN REEDUS comme Sam dans Death Stranding

L’ACTEUR SECONDAIRE JOLENE ANDERSEN dans le rôle de Karen Reynolds dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2-5)

TROY BAKER en tant que Higgs dans Death Stranding

SARAH BARTHOLOMEW comme Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2-5)

AYISHA ISSA dans le rôle de Fliss dans The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

LA SEYDOUX aussi fragile que l’échec de la mort

MARTTI SUOSALO comme Ahti le concierge en contrôle

TCNICOA PLAGUE TALE REALIE: Développeur INNOCENCE – Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive

Développeur CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward / Activision

Développeur CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Développeur METRO EXODUS – 4A Games / Deep Silver

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Développeur FromSoftware / Activision

JEU POUR LES MVILES DE L’ANNÉE (voté par le public) ASSEMBLER AVEC SOIN Ustwo / Ustwo

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios / Activision

DEAD MANS PHONE Electric Noir Studios

POKEMON GO The Pokmon Company, Niantic / Nintendo

TANGLE TOWER Jeux SFB / Jeux SFB

QU’EST-CE QUE LE GOLF? Triband / Triband

