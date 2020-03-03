Call of Duty, Control et Death Stranding balayent les nominés aux BAFTA Games Awards 2020

Sekiro, Disco Elysium, Luigi’s mansion 3 et Untitled Goose Game partagent également plusieurs catégories.
Les BAFTA Games Awards sont les récompenses duAcadémie britannique des arts du cinémaet fêter sa nouvelle édition de 2020 le lendemain2 avril. Récemment, nous avons vu comment ils ont décerné le prix BAFTA Fellowship, l’un de leurs plus grands prix, à Hideo Kojima, fondateur de Kojima Productions.
Cette année, la liste des nominés comprend certains des titres les plus récompensés cette année par diverses entités, telles que Control, Death Stranding, le grand géant Call of Duty, le célèbre Disco Elysium et Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Il convient également de noter que parmi les candidatsmeilleur jeuNous avons trouvé deux propositions de grand succès parmi les joueurs et très drôles, comme Luigi’s Mansion 3 et Untitled Goose Game.
Voici la liste complète des nominés pour les BAFTA Game Awards 2020:
Développeur ANIMACINCALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward / Activision
Développeur CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games
Développeur DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Développeur LUIGIS MANSION 3 – Next Level Games / Nintendo
SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Développeur Simogo / Annapurna Interactive
SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Développeur FromSoftware / Activision
ACHIEVEMENT ARTSTICOCONCRETE GENIE Développeur Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Développeur CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games
Développeur DEATH STRANDING – Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM
KNIGHTS AND BIKES Scénaristes – Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young Sword Sword / Double Fine Presents
SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Développeur Simogo / Annapurna Interactive
RÉALISATION DE LA SORTIE AUDIO Matt Boch – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy / Return Digital
Développeur CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward / Activision
Développeur CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games
DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
STAR WARS JEDI: ORDRE FAUTE Nick Laviers – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
Développeur UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House / Panic
MEILLEUR Développeur JUEGOCONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games
Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM
Développeur LUIGIS MANSION 3 – Next Level Games / Nintendo
Développeur OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive
SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Développeur FromSoftware / Activision
Développeur UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House / Panic
GAME BRITNICODiRT RALLY 2.0 Développeur Codemasters / Codemasters
HEAVENS VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway inkle / inkle
CHEVALIERS ET VÉLOS Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young Sword Sword / Double Fine Presents
Développeur OBSERVATION – Pas de code / retour numérique
Développeur PLANET ZOO – Frontier Developments / Frontier Developments
TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Développeur – The Creative Assembly / SEGA
DÉBUTAPE OUT GAME Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy – Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy / Retour numérique
DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM
KATANA ZERO Justin Stander Askiisoft / Return Digital
CHEVALIERS ET VÉLOS Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young Sword Sword / Double Fine Presents
Développeur MANIFOLD GARDEN – William Chyr Studio / William Chyr Studio
CONSTANT GAME EVOLUCINAPEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
DESTINY 2 Developer Bungie / Bungie
FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Développeur Square Enix / Square Enix
Développeur FORTNITE Epic Games / Epic Games
NO MANS SKY: BEYOND Developer – Hello Games / Hello Games
Développeur PATH OF EXILE – Jeux de broyage / Jeux de broyage
FAMILIARCONCRETE GENIE Développeur Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
CHEVALIERS ET VÉLOS Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young Sword Sword / Double Fine Presents
Développeur LUIGIS MANSION 3 – Next Level Games / Nintendo
Développeur UNTITLED GOOSE GAME – House House / Panic
Développeur SIMULATEUR DE VACANCES – Owlchemy Labs / Owlchemy Labs
Développeur WATTAM Funomena / Annapurna Interactive
JEU MS TOUT DE DIVERTISSEMENT CIVILISATION VI: GATHERING STORM Développeur Firaxis / 2K
DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
MOTS GENRES: Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud Popcannibal / Popcannibal
Développeur LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) – Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix
Développeur NEO CAB – Chance Agency / Fellow Traveler Games
RING FIT ADVENTURE Développeur Nintendo / Nintendo
LA CONCEPTION DU JEU VOUS EST Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy / Hempuli Oy
CONTROL Developer Remedy Entertainment / Jeux 505
Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM
Développeur OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive
SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Développeur FromSoftware / Activision
Développeur WATTAM Funomena / Annapurna Interactive
LÉGENDES MULTIJOUEURAPEX Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda – Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
Développeur BORDERLANDS 3 – Gearbox Software / 2K
Développeur CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward / Activision
Développeur LUIGIS MANSION 3 – Next Level Games / Nintendo
TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Développeur – Other Tales Interactive / Other Tales Interactive
TOM CLANCYS THE DIVISION 2 Developer – Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
MSICACONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen – Remedy Entertainment / 505 jeux
DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM – ZA / UM / ZA / UM
Développeur OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINKS AWAKENING Développeur Grezzo / Nintendo
WATTAM Asuka Takahashi Funomena / Annapurna Interactive
Équipe de rédaction NARRATIVACONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games
ELYSIUM Writing Team DISK – ZA / UM / ZA / UM
LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (ÉPISODES 2-5) Équipe de rédaction – Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix
Équipe de rédaction OUTER WILDS – Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive
LES MONDES EXTÉRIEURS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky – Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division
STAR WARS JEDI: ORDRE ABATTU Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts
LA PROPRIÉTÉ ORIGINALE EST VOUS Arvi Teikari Hempuli Oy / Hempuli Oy
CONTROL Developer Remedy Entertainment / Jeux 505
DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Développeur DISCO ELYSIUM ZA / UM / ZA / UM
SORTIES EXTÉRIEURES Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division
UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Développeur House House / Panic
L’ACTEUR PROTAGONISTALAURA BAILEY comme Kait Diaz dans Gears 5
COURTNEY HOPE en tant que Jesse Faden en contrôle
LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN comme David dans Telling Lies
GONZALO MARTIN dans le rôle de Sean Diaz dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2-5)
BARRY SLOANE en tant que capitaine Price dans Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
NORMAN REEDUS comme Sam dans Death Stranding
L’ACTEUR SECONDAIRE JOLENE ANDERSEN dans le rôle de Karen Reynolds dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2-5)
TROY BAKER en tant que Higgs dans Death Stranding
SARAH BARTHOLOMEW comme Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2-5)
AYISHA ISSA dans le rôle de Fliss dans The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
LA SEYDOUX aussi fragile que l’échec de la mort
MARTTI SUOSALO comme Ahti le concierge en contrôle
TCNICOA PLAGUE TALE REALIE: Développeur INNOCENCE – Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive
Développeur CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – Infinity Ward / Activision
Développeur CONTROL – Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games
DEATH STRANDING Développeur Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Développeur METRO EXODUS – 4A Games / Deep Silver
SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Développeur FromSoftware / Activision
JEU POUR LES MVILES DE L’ANNÉE (voté par le public) ASSEMBLER AVEC SOIN Ustwo / Ustwo
CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios / Activision
DEAD MANS PHONE Electric Noir Studios
POKEMON GO The Pokmon Company, Niantic / Nintendo
TANGLE TOWER Jeux SFB / Jeux SFB
QU’EST-CE QUE LE GOLF? Triband / Triband
