Ce sont les gagnants des Game Developers Choice Awards 2020

Les Game Developers Choice Awards 2020 Il a conclu sa transmission et les gagnants des différentes catégories ont été dévoilés. À l’origine, cette cérémonie de remise des prix devait avoir lieu Conférence des développeurs de jeux, mais comme nous le savons déjà, l’événement a été annulé en raison du coronavirus. Quoi qu’il en soit, nous vous laissons ici une liste de tous les jeux, développeurs et personnalités qui ont été récompensés dans chaque catégorie.
Jeu de l’année
Jeu d’oie sans titre (House House / Panic)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware / Activision)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)
Meilleur audio
Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
Jeu d’oie sans titre (House House / Panic)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
Meilleur début de développeur
ZA / UM (disque Elysium)
Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)
Jeux d’épée de mousse (chevaliers et vélos)
Agence Chance (Neo Cab)
Meilleur design
Baba est toi (Hempuli)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware / Activision)
Jeu d’oie sans titre (House House / Panic)
Meilleur jeu mobile
Qu’est-ce que le golf? (Triband Productions / The Label Limited)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
Grindstone (Jeux Capybara)
Sky: les enfants de la lumière (thatgamecompany)
Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
Prix de l’innovation
Baba est toi (Hempuli)
Jeu d’oie sans titre (House House / Panic)
Disque Elysium (ZA / UM)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)
Meilleur récit
Disque Elysium (ZA / UM)
Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)
Meilleure technologie
Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Noita (Nolla Games)
Meilleur art visuel
Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware / Activision)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
Disque Elysium (ZA / UM)
Meilleur jeu VR / AR
Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB / Disney)
Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio Londres / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Courroux d’Asgard (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
Pistolet fouet (Cloudhead Games)
Prix du public
Sky: Children of the Light (Thatgamecompany)
Prix Ambassadeur
Kate Edwards
Source: Game Developers Choice Awards
.