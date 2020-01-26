Changer la taille des fichiers – Rune Factory 4 Special, Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r], plus
Publié le 26 janvier 2020 par Brian (@NE_Brian)
dans News, Switch eShop
Les listes sur les eShops fournissent des tailles de fichier pour un tas de jeux Switch. Il s’agit notamment de Rune Factory 4 Special, Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r], et plus.
Voici le résumé complet:
Rune Factory 4 Special – 5,1 Go
Code: Realize – Guardian of Rebirth – 3,3 Go
Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] – 3,2 Go
Chevaliers et vélos – 3,1 Go
Le test de Turing – 2,8 Go
Ash of Gods: Redemption – 2,6 Go
UnderHero – 1,9 Go
Skellboy – 1,6 Go
Aidez-moi, docteur – 929 Mo
Kunai – 798MB
7e secteur – 693 Mo
Simulateur de mécanicien de moto – 597 Mo
Speaking Simulator – 535MB
Sparkle 4 Tales – 373MB
Coeurs ascendants – 369 Mo
UORiS DX – 264MB
Maison Ferme – 261MB
Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition – 225 Mo
Flipper de touché – 183 Mo
SEN: Seven Eight Nine – 129 Mo
Super Tennis – 121 Mo
Cartes Super Battle – 101 Mo
Milo’s Quest – 44,0 Mo
Les informations ci-dessus ont été extraites des listes eShop en Amérique du Nord, en Europe et au Japon.
Source: Switch eShop