Changer la taille des fichiers – Rune Factory 4 Special, Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r], plus

Les listes sur les eShops fournissent des tailles de fichier pour un tas de jeux Switch. Il s’agit notamment de Rune Factory 4 Special, Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r], et plus.

Voici le résumé complet:

Rune Factory 4 Special – 5,1 Go

Code: Realize – Guardian of Rebirth – 3,3 Go

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] – 3,2 Go

Chevaliers et vélos – 3,1 Go

Le test de Turing – 2,8 Go

Ash of Gods: Redemption – 2,6 Go

UnderHero – 1,9 Go

Skellboy – 1,6 Go

Aidez-moi, docteur – 929 Mo

Kunai – 798MB

7e secteur – 693 Mo

Simulateur de mécanicien de moto – 597 Mo

Speaking Simulator – 535MB

Sparkle 4 Tales – 373MB

Coeurs ascendants – 369 Mo

UORiS DX – 264MB

Maison Ferme – 261MB

Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition – 225 Mo

Flipper de touché – 183 Mo

SEN: Seven Eight Nine – 129 Mo

Super Tennis – 121 Mo

Cartes Super Battle – 101 Mo

Milo’s Quest – 44,0 Mo

Les informations ci-dessus ont été extraites des listes eShop en Amérique du Nord, en Europe et au Japon.

