Dates de sortie: chaque jeu vidéo confirmé pour 2020

En regardant le grand nombre de grands jeux très attendus à venir en 2020, il y a très peu de chances que l'année déçoive.
2020 est sur le point de démarrer, et comme nous le faisons chaque année, nous vous proposons un résumé de toutes les dates de sortie des jeux vidéo en un seul endroit. Tant de jeux qui tiraient à l'origine pour 2019 ont été repoussés à la nouvelle année, sans parler des nombreux autres poids lourds qui devraient être lancés en 2020.
J'espère que l'année sera mémorable, même si nous espérons que le monde réel ne gâchera pas trop les choses.
janvier
Coup d'envoi en 2020 est un calendrier de sortie sain en janvier. Capcom est encore une fois le premier à frapper avec le lancement du PC Iceborne. Si Monster Hunter n'est pas votre truc, vous pouvez être tenté par Warcraft 3: Reforged, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ou le DLC Re Mind pour Kingdom Hearts 3.
Entraînement cérébral du Dr Kawashima (Switch) – 3 janvier (UE)
Monster Hunter World: extension Iceborne (PC) – 9 janvier
The Blind Prophet (PC) – 10 janvier
Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (PC, PS4, Switch) – 14 janvier
Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore (Switch) – 17 janvier
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 17 janvier
Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 21 janvier
Moons of Madness (PS4, Xbox One) – 21 janvier
Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC (PS4, Xbox One) – 23/25 janvier
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, Android, iOS) – 23 janvier
Journey to the Savage Planet (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 28 janvier
Warcraft 3: Reforged (PC) – 28 janvier
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One) – 28 janvier
Through the Darkest of Times (PC) – 30 janvier
Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls (PC) – Janvier
Uragun – Steam Early Access (PC) – janvier
Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – janvier
février
Février commence lentement avec Yakuza 5 Remastered et Zombie Army 4. Les choses s'accélèrent vers la fin avec Iron Man VR, la sortie sur console de Two Point Hospital et One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.
Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 4 février
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 4 février
Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4) – 11 février
Necronator: Dead Wrong – Steam Early Access (PC) – 13 février
Darksiders Genesis (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 14 février
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 14 février
Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (PC, PS4) – 14 février
Dreams (PS4) – 14 février
Pack 10e anniversaire Bayonetta & Vanquish (PS4, Xbox One) – 18 février
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (Switch) – 20 février
Two Point Hospital (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 25 février
Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 25 février
Infliction: Extended Cut (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 25 février
Overpass (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 27 février
Iron Man VR de Marvel (PS VR) – 28 février
Romance des Trois Royaumes 14 (PC, PS4) – 28 février
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 28 février
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (Switch) – Février
Mars
Dans ce qui devient rapidement connu début octobre, mars de cette année est bel et bien empilé. Final Fantasy 7 Remake ouvre les choses la première semaine, avant que Nioh 2, Doom Eternal, Bleeding Edge, Persona 5 Royal et plus ne prennent le relais.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4) – 3 mars
Ori et la volonté des feux follets (PC, Xbox One) – 11 mars
Nioh 2 (PS4) – 13 mars
My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 13 mars
La Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 17 mars
PC Engine Core Grafx mini / TurboGrafx-16 mini (PC) – 19 mars
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 20 mars
Fairy Tail (PC, PS4, Switch) – 20 mars
Doom Eternal (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 20 mars
Doom 64 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 20 mars
Bleeding Edge (PC, Xbox One) – 24 mars
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 27 mars
Persona 5 Royal (PS4) – 31 mars
Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord – Steam Early Access (PC) – Mars
avril
L'attaque se poursuit en avril, qui est maintenant en lice pour présenter le même volume de jeux très attendus. Jusqu'à présent, nous avons confirmé les dates de Resident Evil 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears Tactics, Trials of Mana, et plus encore.
Resident Evil 3 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – 3 avril
Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – 16 avril
Trials of Mana (PC, PS4, Switch) – 24 avril
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto (Switch) – 24 avril
Predator: Hunting Grounds (PC, PS4) – 24 avril
Gears Tactics (PC) – 28 avril
Minecraft: Dungeons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – avril
Mai
Habituellement, les sorties de jeux ont tendance à se calmer en mai. Pas cette année, cependant, parce que Marvel’s Avengers, The Last of Us Part 2 et Wasteland 3 vont tous se battre pour notre temps (et notre attention) en mai. Fast & Furious: Crossroads, Maneater et le MMO d'Amazon, New World, complètent le reste de l'offre de mai.
Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) – 15 mai
Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 19 mai
Maneater (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 22 mai
The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) – 29 mai
Fast & Furious: Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 29 mai
Nouveau monde (PC) – mai
Début 2020
Personne ne sait avec certitude où se termine vraiment la période du «début 2020», mais nous pensons que le premier trimestre est une estimation juste. Ci-dessous, nous avons répertorié tous les jeux dont la sortie est prévue pour le premier trimestre ainsi que la cible plus ambiguë "début 2020".
Days of War – lancement officiel (PC) – début 2020
Bubble Bobble Friends 4 (Switch) – début 2020 (Amérique du Nord)
The Vale (PC) – début 2020
Warlander (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – début 2020
Spellbreak (PC, PS4) – début 2020
KungFu Kickball (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – début 2020
Touch Type Tale (PC) – début 2020
Hellpoint (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – début 2020
Cloudpunk (PC) – début 2020
Phogs (PC, Xbox One, Switch) – début 2020
Cake Bash (PC) – début 2020
Ostranautes (PC) – début 2020
Signes du Sojourner (PC) – début 2020
Reky (PC) – début 2020
Limite (PC, PS4) – Q1
Manières de table (PC) – Q1
Le complexe (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q1
Bite The Bullet (PC, Xbox One, Switch) – Q1
Colt Canyon (PC) – Q1
Ary et le secret des saisons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q1
Relic Hunters Legend – Steam Early Access (PC) – Q1
Broomstick League – Steam Early Access (PC) – Q1
Comanche – Steam Early Access (PC) – Q1
Neuf sorcières: rupture familiale (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q2
T3, printemps et été 2020
Bien que les jeux ci-dessous n'aient pas encore de dates de sortie solides, leurs créateurs espèrent les sortir au printemps ou en été. Cette section couvre la période de juin à septembre, y compris le troisième trimestre.
Spacebase Startopia (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q3
Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – printemps
Project Sakura Wars (PS4) – printemps
Endzone: A World Apart – Steam Early Access (PC) – printemps
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (PC) – printemps
Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – printemps
Phantasy Star Online 2 (PC, Xbox One) – printemps (Amérique du Nord)
Warborn (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – printemps
Dérive inertielle (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – ressort
Omno (PC, PS4, Switch) – ressort
Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One) – printemps
Mise à la terre (PC, Xbox One) – printemps
Iron Harvest (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 1er septembre
Outriders (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – été
Planet Coaster (PS4, Xbox One) – été
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – été
Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) – été
Dites-moi pourquoi (PC, Xbox One) – été
T4, automne et vacances 2020
Holiday 2020 est un moment spécial non seulement à cause des festivités, mais aussi parce que c'est le début d'une nouvelle génération de consoles. Les jeux de lancement et les consoles elles-mêmes devraient manger cette période, sans parler des rééditions et autres.
Port Royale 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q4
Monstrum 2 (PC) – Q4
Dark Alliance (PC, consoles) – automne
Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – automne
Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – vacances
Lancement de la console PS5 – vacances
Lancement de la console Xbox Series X – vacances
The Forgotten City (PC, Xbox One) – hiver
Dark Envoy (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – fin 2020
Godfall (PC, PS5) – fin 2020
Everspace 2 – Steam Early Access (PC) – fin 2020
D'autres jeux attendus en 2020
Vous avez maintenant atteint la section la plus longue – telle qu'elle existe actuellement – de toute cette liste. Les jeux qui ne rentrent dans aucune des catégories ci-dessus finiront ici, jusqu'à ce qu'ils soient, espérons-le, diplômés avec une date de sortie appropriée ou repoussés à l'année suivante.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC) – 2020
A Total War Saga: Troy (PC) – 2020
Watch Dogs: Legion (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) – 2020
Dieux et monstres (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) – 2020
Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
Streets of Rage 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Les Waylanders (PC) – 2020
La chute de Babylone (PS4) – 2020
Bake'n Switch – Accès anticipé à la vapeur (PC) – 2020
Yakuza 0 (Xbox One) – 2020
Yakuza Kiwami (Xbox One) – 2020
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Xbox One) – 2020
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Xbox One) – 2020
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Xbox One) – 2020
Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
13 Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Raji: An Ancient Epic (PC, Xbox One) – 2020
Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – 2020
Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Encodya (PC) – 2020
Chicken Police (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – 2020
Ultra Age (PS4) – 2020
Partisans (PC) – 2020
West of Dead (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Sang d'aulne (PC) – 2020
Histoire de sport (Switch) – 2020
Ceux qui restent (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
La fin du soleil (PC) – 2020
Royaume aéroporté (PC) – 2020
Prodeus (PC) – 2020
Atelier Craftlands (PC) – 2020
Doom Eternal (Switch) – 2020
Les mondes extérieurs (Switch)
Métamorphose (PC) – 2020
Oui, votre grâce (PC) – 2020
Humanité (PS4, PS VR) – 2020
Les colons (PC) – 2020
Plus de jeux 2020
Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – 2020
Going Under (PC) – 2020
Changement de vitesse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Art of Rally (PC) – 2020
Legends of Runeterra (PC, mobile) – 2020
League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) – 2020
Rogue Company (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Chevaliers d'honneur 2: Souverain (PC) – 2020
Porte-fléau (PC) – 2020
Mon beau sourire de papier (PC) – 2020
2 inexploré: l'héritage du voyageur (PC) – 2020
Per Aspera (PC) – 2020
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
La bonne vie (PC) – 2020
Gamedec (PC) – 2020
Après la chute (PS VR, PC VR) – 2020
Prémonition mortelle 2: une bénédiction déguisée (Switch) – 2020
L'humanité (PC) – 2020
Yakuza: Comme un dragon (Yakuza 7) (PS4) – 2020
Cris Tales (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Roller Champions (PC) – 2020
Way to the Woods (PC, Xbox One) – 2020
RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, Xbox One) – 2020
Autrecide (PC) – 2020
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 2020
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix (Switch) – 2020
Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
Désintégration (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
No More Heroes 3 (Switch) – 2020
Star Renegades (PC) – 2020
Twin Mirror (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
Chivalry 2 (PC) – 2020
Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC, Xbox One) – 2020
Crossfire X (Xbox One) – 2020
N1RV ANN-A (PC, PS4, commutateur) – 2020
Creaks (PC) – 2020
Queues de fer – 2020
Recompiler (PC) – 2020
Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Le cylindre éternel (PC, consoles) – 2020
Encore plus de jeux 2020
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Réhydraté (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Transitoire (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
Sable (PC, Xbox One) – 2020
Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 2020
Mémoires en lecture seule: Neurodiver (PC) – 2020
Le Riftbreaker (PC) – 2020
Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – 2020
Minute of Islands (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Psychonauts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
Détruisez tous les humains (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
Tribus de Midgard (PC) – 2020
Rapport de catastrophe 4 (PC, PS4, Switch) – 2020
Carrion (PC, consoles) – 2020
Royaumes éloignés (PC) – 2020
Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 2020
Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – 2020
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PC, PS4) – 2020
Embr – Steam Early Access (PC) – 2020
Shelter 3 (PC) – 2020
Skatebird (PC, Switch) – 2020
Prêt ou pas (PC) – 2020
Lunacy: Saint Rhodes (PC) – 2020
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Pas de routes droites (PC, PS4) – 2020
Snowrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020
Marché nocturne de Mineko (PC, Switch) – 2020
Haven (PC, PS4, Switch) – 2020
Tournoi HyperBrawl – Accès anticipé Steam (PC) – 2020
Darksburg (PC) – 2020
Naraka: Bladepoint (PC) – 2020
L'été à Mara (PC, PS4, Switch) – 2020
Sortir (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020
Blood Bowl 3-2020
Désert cramoisi (PC) – 2020
2021, à déterminer et au-delà
Parfois, les jeux sont annoncés très tôt dans leur développement et peuvent ne pas encore avoir de dates de sortie prévues. Nous allons les regrouper tous ci-dessous, ainsi que les projets visant à abandonner 2021.
Le Seigneur des anneaux – Gollum – 2021
Endling – L'extinction est éternelle (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 2021
Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 2021
A Rat’s Quest (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2021
IGI: Origins (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2021
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – 2021
Clapping à une main (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Android, iOS) – 2021
The Wind Road (PC, Xbox One)
Le Falconeer (PC)
Martha est morte (PC)
Projet Wingman (PC)
Good Company – Steam Early Access (PC)
Sous un soleil de porcelaine (PC)
Diablo Immortal (Android, iOS)
Fae Tactics (PC)
Jusqu'au bout (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Away: The Survival Series (PC, PS4)
Beyond Blue (PC, consoles)
Tunique (PC, Xbox One)
Star Child (PS VR)
El Hijo (PC)
Vers l'est (PC, commutateur)
9-5 (PC)
Le loup parmi nous 2
9 singes de Shaolin (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Tunche (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Bloodroots (PC, PS4, Switch)
Soundfall (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Crâne et os (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Diablo 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
La machine de jeux vidéo (PC)
Deadstick (PC)
The Outlast Trials (PC)
Médaille d'honneur: au-dessus et au-delà (Oculus)
Herogrinder: Arènes de combat tactique (PC)
Neon Abyss (PC)
La collection Alto (PC)
Jardin collecteur (PC, PS4)
Genesis Noir (PC, Xbox One)
Superliminal (PC)
Hovershock (PC)
Tears of Avia (PC, Xbox One)
Monster Safari – Steam Early Access (PC)
Cyber Hook (PC, commutateur)
Brigade reliée aux livres (PC, PS4, Switch)
Mythbusters: The Game (PC)
Hellbound (PC)
Dead Static Drive (PC, Xbox One)
Ikenfell (PC, Xbox One)
Watch This Space – Accès anticipé à la vapeur (PC)
Spitlings (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Necrobarista (PC)
Rauniot (PC)
Ennemi à bord (PC)
Âmes les plus âgées
Deathloop
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Commander Keen (Android, iOS)
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Switch)
Chasse aux fantômes de minuit (PC)
Elden Ring (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (PS4, Switch)
Back 4 Blood (PC)
Royaume des cendres solaires (PC)
Écharpe (PC)
Les bâtiments ont aussi des sentiments (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Double Kick Heroes (Switch)
Quand j'étais jeune (PC)
Résistance au projet (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Georifters (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Viro Move (Vive, Rift)
Elite Squad (Android, iOS)
Gardien de taverne (PC)
Triwave – Accès anticipé à la vapeur (PC)
Procédure régulière (PC)
Edgar – Bokbok à Boulzac (PC, Xbox One, Switch)
Homeworld 3 (PC)
Sauveur (PC)
Enfants de Silentown (PC)
Douze minutes (PC, Xbox One)
Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Spelunky 2 (PC, PS4)
83 (PC)
Les orcs doivent mourir 3 (stades)
Solasta: Couronne du Magistère (PC)
Chansons de conquête (PC)
Cat Lady (PC)
Synchronisé: Off Planet (PC)
Giants Uprising – Steam Early Access (PC)
Perdu au hasard
Rustheart
Braise d'hiver
Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC, Stadia)
Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
The Elder Scrolls: Legends (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Rune Factory 5
Wonder Parade (PC, Switch)
Racing Apex (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Sans titre La légende de Zelda: la suite de Breath of the Wild (Switch)
Détective Pikachu (Switch)
Shin Megami Tensei 5 (commutateur)
Witchfire (PC)
Hammerting (PC)
Patapon 2 Remastered (PS4)
Sniper Elite VR (Rift, PS VR, SteamVR)
Nuit silencieuse (PC)
GUTS (PS4, Xbox One)
Routine (PC)
Hollow Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch)
Dans le noir (PC)
Neopolis (PC, PS4)
Un long chemin vers le bas (PC, commutateur)
Couronne de monstre (PC)
Polybe (PC)
Le roi des combattants 15
Pelle Knight Dig
Baldo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Wild at Heart (PC, Xbox One)
Fringe Wars (PC, Xbox One)
Charognards (PC)
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (PC, consoles)
Hyper Sports R (commutateur)
Bayonetta 3 (commutateur)
Lost Soul Aside (PC, PS4)
Skin Deep (PC)
Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (Xbox Series X)
Weird West (PC)
Magic: Legends (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Metroid Prime 4 (commutateur)
Ci-dessus (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
Age of Empires 4 (PC)
Vanguard: Fight for Rudiarius (PC, Mobile, VR)
Torchlight Frontiers (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
The Last Night (PC, Xbox One)
Brigade fantôme (PC)
Éveil du projet (PS4)
Young Souls
Everwild
Plan 8
Dokev
Comment connaissez-vous M. Blue?
Oddworld: Soulstorm
Au-delà du bien et du mal 2
Jeu Avatar sans titre
Starfield
The Elder Scrolls 6