Dates de sortie: chaque jeu vidéo confirmé pour 2020

En regardant le grand nombre de grands jeux très attendus à venir en 2020, il y a très peu de chances que l'année déçoive.

2020 est sur le point de démarrer, et comme nous le faisons chaque année, nous vous proposons un résumé de toutes les dates de sortie des jeux vidéo en un seul endroit. Tant de jeux qui tiraient à l'origine pour 2019 ont été repoussés à la nouvelle année, sans parler des nombreux autres poids lourds qui devraient être lancés en 2020.

J'espère que l'année sera mémorable, même si nous espérons que le monde réel ne gâchera pas trop les choses.

janvier

Coup d'envoi en 2020 est un calendrier de sortie sain en janvier. Capcom est encore une fois le premier à frapper avec le lancement du PC Iceborne. Si Monster Hunter n'est pas votre truc, vous pouvez être tenté par Warcraft 3: Reforged, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ou le DLC Re Mind pour Kingdom Hearts 3.

Entraînement cérébral du Dr Kawashima (Switch) – 3 janvier (UE)

Monster Hunter World: extension Iceborne (PC) – 9 janvier

The Blind Prophet (PC) – 10 janvier

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack (PC, PS4, Switch) – 14 janvier

Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore (Switch) – 17 janvier

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 17 janvier

Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 21 janvier

Moons of Madness (PS4, Xbox One) – 21 janvier

Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC (PS4, Xbox One) – 23/25 janvier

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition (PS4, Switch, Android, iOS) – 23 janvier

Journey to the Savage Planet (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 28 janvier

Warcraft 3: Reforged (PC) – 28 janvier

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (PS4, Xbox One) – 28 janvier

Through the Darkest of Times (PC) – 30 janvier

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls (PC) – Janvier

Uragun – Steam Early Access (PC) – janvier

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – janvier

février

Février commence lentement avec Yakuza 5 Remastered et Zombie Army 4. Les choses s'accélèrent vers la fin avec Iron Man VR, la sortie sur console de Two Point Hospital et One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 4 février

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 4 février

Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4) – 11 février

Necronator: Dead Wrong – Steam Early Access (PC) – 13 février

Darksiders Genesis (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 14 février

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 14 février

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition (PC, PS4) – 14 février

Dreams (PS4) – 14 février

Pack 10e anniversaire Bayonetta & Vanquish (PS4, Xbox One) – 18 février

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (Switch) – 20 février

Two Point Hospital (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 25 février

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 25 février

Infliction: Extended Cut (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 25 février

Overpass (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 27 février

Iron Man VR de Marvel (PS VR) – 28 février

Romance des Trois Royaumes 14 (PC, PS4) – 28 février

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 28 février

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (Switch) – Février

Mars

Dans ce qui devient rapidement connu début octobre, mars de cette année est bel et bien empilé. Final Fantasy 7 Remake ouvre les choses la première semaine, avant que Nioh 2, Doom Eternal, Bleeding Edge, Persona 5 Royal et plus ne prennent le relais.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4) – 3 mars

Ori et la volonté des feux follets (PC, Xbox One) – 11 mars

Nioh 2 (PS4) – 13 mars

My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 13 mars

La Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 17 mars

PC Engine Core Grafx mini / TurboGrafx-16 mini (PC) – 19 mars

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 20 mars

Fairy Tail (PC, PS4, Switch) – 20 mars

Doom Eternal (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 20 mars

Doom 64 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 20 mars

Bleeding Edge (PC, Xbox One) – 24 mars

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 27 mars

Persona 5 Royal (PS4) – 31 mars

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord – Steam Early Access (PC) – Mars

avril

L'attaque se poursuit en avril, qui est maintenant en lice pour présenter le même volume de jeux très attendus. Jusqu'à présent, nous avons confirmé les dates de Resident Evil 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears Tactics, Trials of Mana, et plus encore.

Resident Evil 3 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – 3 avril

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, Xbox One, PS4) – 16 avril

Trials of Mana (PC, PS4, Switch) – 24 avril

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto (Switch) – 24 avril

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PC, PS4) – 24 avril

Gears Tactics (PC) – 28 avril

Minecraft: Dungeons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – avril

Mai

Habituellement, les sorties de jeux ont tendance à se calmer en mai. Pas cette année, cependant, parce que Marvel’s Avengers, The Last of Us Part 2 et Wasteland 3 vont tous se battre pour notre temps (et notre attention) en mai. Fast & Furious: Crossroads, Maneater et le MMO d'Amazon, New World, complètent le reste de l'offre de mai.

Marvel’s Avengers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) – 15 mai

Wasteland 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 19 mai

Maneater (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 22 mai

The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4) – 29 mai

Fast & Furious: Crossroads (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 29 mai

Nouveau monde (PC) – mai

Début 2020

Personne ne sait avec certitude où se termine vraiment la période du «début 2020», mais nous pensons que le premier trimestre est une estimation juste. Ci-dessous, nous avons répertorié tous les jeux dont la sortie est prévue pour le premier trimestre ainsi que la cible plus ambiguë "début 2020".

Days of War – lancement officiel (PC) – début 2020

Bubble Bobble Friends 4 (Switch) – début 2020 (Amérique du Nord)

The Vale (PC) – début 2020

Warlander (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – début 2020

Spellbreak (PC, PS4) – début 2020

KungFu Kickball (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – début 2020

Touch Type Tale (PC) – début 2020

Hellpoint (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – début 2020

Cloudpunk (PC) – début 2020

Phogs (PC, Xbox One, Switch) – début 2020

Cake Bash (PC) – début 2020

Ostranautes (PC) – début 2020

Signes du Sojourner (PC) – début 2020

Reky (PC) – début 2020

Limite (PC, PS4) – Q1

Manières de table (PC) – Q1

Le complexe (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q1

Bite The Bullet (PC, Xbox One, Switch) – Q1

Colt Canyon (PC) – Q1

Ary et le secret des saisons (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q1

Relic Hunters Legend – Steam Early Access (PC) – Q1

Broomstick League – Steam Early Access (PC) – Q1

Comanche – Steam Early Access (PC) – Q1

Neuf sorcières: rupture familiale (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q2

T3, printemps et été 2020

Bien que les jeux ci-dessous n'aient pas encore de dates de sortie solides, leurs créateurs espèrent les sortir au printemps ou en été. Cette section couvre la période de juin à septembre, y compris le troisième trimestre.

Spacebase Startopia (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q3

Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – printemps

Project Sakura Wars (PS4) – printemps

Endzone: A World Apart – Steam Early Access (PC) – printemps

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (PC) – printemps

Empire of Sin (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – printemps

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PC, Xbox One) – printemps (Amérique du Nord)

Warborn (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – printemps

Dérive inertielle (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – ressort

Omno (PC, PS4, Switch) – ressort

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4, Xbox One) – printemps

Mise à la terre (PC, Xbox One) – printemps

Iron Harvest (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 1er septembre

Outriders (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – été

Planet Coaster (PS4, Xbox One) – été

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – été

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) – été

Dites-moi pourquoi (PC, Xbox One) – été

T4, automne et vacances 2020

Holiday 2020 est un moment spécial non seulement à cause des festivités, mais aussi parce que c'est le début d'une nouvelle génération de consoles. Les jeux de lancement et les consoles elles-mêmes devraient manger cette période, sans parler des rééditions et autres.

Port Royale 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Q4

Monstrum 2 (PC) – Q4

Dark Alliance (PC, consoles) – automne

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch) – automne

Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – vacances

Lancement de la console PS5 – vacances

Lancement de la console Xbox Series X – vacances

The Forgotten City (PC, Xbox One) – hiver

Dark Envoy (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – fin 2020

Godfall (PC, PS5) – fin 2020

Everspace 2 – Steam Early Access (PC) – fin 2020

D'autres jeux attendus en 2020

Vous avez maintenant atteint la section la plus longue – telle qu'elle existe actuellement – de toute cette liste. Les jeux qui ne rentrent dans aucune des catégories ci-dessus finiront ici, jusqu'à ce qu'ils soient, espérons-le, diplômés avec une date de sortie appropriée ou repoussés à l'année suivante.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC) – 2020

A Total War Saga: Troy (PC) – 2020

Watch Dogs: Legion (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) – 2020

Dieux et monstres (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia) – 2020

Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

Streets of Rage 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Les Waylanders (PC) – 2020

La chute de Babylone (PS4) – 2020

Bake'n Switch – Accès anticipé à la vapeur (PC) – 2020

Yakuza 0 (Xbox One) – 2020

Yakuza Kiwami (Xbox One) – 2020

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Xbox One) – 2020

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Xbox One) – 2020

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Xbox One) – 2020

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

13 Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Raji: An Ancient Epic (PC, Xbox One) – 2020

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PC) – 2020

Spiritfarer (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Encodya (PC) – 2020

Chicken Police (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Bravely Default 2 (Switch) – 2020

Ultra Age (PS4) – 2020

Partisans (PC) – 2020

West of Dead (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Sang d'aulne (PC) – 2020

Histoire de sport (Switch) – 2020

Ceux qui restent (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

La fin du soleil (PC) – 2020

Royaume aéroporté (PC) – 2020

Prodeus (PC) – 2020

Atelier Craftlands (PC) – 2020

Doom Eternal (Switch) – 2020

Les mondes extérieurs (Switch)

Métamorphose (PC) – 2020

Oui, votre grâce (PC) – 2020

Humanité (PS4, PS VR) – 2020

Les colons (PC) – 2020

Plus de jeux 2020

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (PC) – 2020

Going Under (PC) – 2020

Changement de vitesse (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Art of Rally (PC) – 2020

Legends of Runeterra (PC, mobile) – 2020

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) – 2020

Rogue Company (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Chevaliers d'honneur 2: Souverain (PC) – 2020

Porte-fléau (PC) – 2020

Mon beau sourire de papier (PC) – 2020

2 inexploré: l'héritage du voyageur (PC) – 2020

Per Aspera (PC) – 2020

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

La bonne vie (PC) – 2020

Gamedec (PC) – 2020

Après la chute (PS VR, PC VR) – 2020

Prémonition mortelle 2: une bénédiction déguisée (Switch) – 2020

L'humanité (PC) – 2020

Yakuza: Comme un dragon (Yakuza 7) (PS4) – 2020

Cris Tales (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Roller Champions (PC) – 2020

Way to the Woods (PC, Xbox One) – 2020

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (PC, Xbox One) – 2020

Autrecide (PC) – 2020

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 2020

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix (Switch) – 2020

Ghostrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

Désintégration (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

No More Heroes 3 (Switch) – 2020

Star Renegades (PC) – 2020

Twin Mirror (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

Chivalry 2 (PC) – 2020

Mars Horizon (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC, Xbox One) – 2020

Crossfire X (Xbox One) – 2020

N1RV ANN-A (PC, PS4, commutateur) – 2020

Creaks (PC) – 2020

Queues de fer – 2020

Recompiler (PC) – 2020

Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Le cylindre éternel (PC, consoles) – 2020

Encore plus de jeux 2020

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Réhydraté (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Transitoire (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

Sable (PC, Xbox One) – 2020

Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Stronghold: Warlords (PC) – 2020

Mémoires en lecture seule: Neurodiver (PC) – 2020

Le Riftbreaker (PC) – 2020

Surgeon Simulator 2 (PC) – 2020

Minute of Islands (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Psychonauts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

Détruisez tous les humains (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

Tribus de Midgard (PC) – 2020

Rapport de catastrophe 4 (PC, PS4, Switch) – 2020

Carrion (PC, consoles) – 2020

Royaumes éloignés (PC) – 2020

Crusader Kings 3 (PC) – 2020

Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, Stadia) – 2020

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PC, PS4) – 2020

Embr – Steam Early Access (PC) – 2020

Shelter 3 (PC) – 2020

Skatebird (PC, Switch) – 2020

Prêt ou pas (PC) – 2020

Lunacy: Saint Rhodes (PC) – 2020

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Pas de routes droites (PC, PS4) – 2020

Snowrunner (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2020

Marché nocturne de Mineko (PC, Switch) – 2020

Haven (PC, PS4, Switch) – 2020

Tournoi HyperBrawl – Accès anticipé Steam (PC) – 2020

Darksburg (PC) – 2020

Naraka: Bladepoint (PC) – 2020

L'été à Mara (PC, PS4, Switch) – 2020

Sortir (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2020

Blood Bowl 3-2020

Désert cramoisi (PC) – 2020

2021, à déterminer et au-delà

Parfois, les jeux sont annoncés très tôt dans leur développement et peuvent ne pas encore avoir de dates de sortie prévues. Nous allons les regrouper tous ci-dessous, ainsi que les projets visant à abandonner 2021.

Le Seigneur des anneaux – Gollum – 2021

Endling – L'extinction est éternelle (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 2021

Curse of the Sea Rats (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 2021

A Rat’s Quest (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 2021

IGI: Origins (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong – 2021

Clapping à une main (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Android, iOS) – 2021

The Wind Road (PC, Xbox One)

Le Falconeer (PC)

Martha est morte (PC)

Projet Wingman (PC)

Good Company – Steam Early Access (PC)

Sous un soleil de porcelaine (PC)

Diablo Immortal (Android, iOS)

Fae Tactics (PC)

Jusqu'au bout (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Away: The Survival Series (PC, PS4)

Beyond Blue (PC, consoles)

Tunique (PC, Xbox One)

Star Child (PS VR)

El Hijo (PC)

Vers l'est (PC, commutateur)

9-5 (PC)

Le loup parmi nous 2

9 singes de Shaolin (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Tunche (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Bloodroots (PC, PS4, Switch)

Soundfall (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Crâne et os (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Diablo 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

La machine de jeux vidéo (PC)

Deadstick (PC)

The Outlast Trials (PC)

Médaille d'honneur: au-dessus et au-delà (Oculus)

Herogrinder: Arènes de combat tactique (PC)

Neon Abyss (PC)

La collection Alto (PC)

Jardin collecteur (PC, PS4)

Genesis Noir (PC, Xbox One)

Superliminal (PC)

Hovershock (PC)

Tears of Avia (PC, Xbox One)

Monster Safari – Steam Early Access (PC)

Cyber ​​Hook (PC, commutateur)

Brigade reliée aux livres (PC, PS4, Switch)

Mythbusters: The Game (PC)

Hellbound (PC)

Dead Static Drive (PC, Xbox One)

Ikenfell (PC, Xbox One)

Watch This Space – Accès anticipé à la vapeur (PC)

Spitlings (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Necrobarista (PC)

Rauniot (PC)

Ennemi à bord (PC)

Âmes les plus âgées

Deathloop

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Commander Keen (Android, iOS)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Switch)

Chasse aux fantômes de minuit (PC)

Elden Ring (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (PS4, Switch)

Back 4 Blood (PC)

Royaume des cendres solaires (PC)

Écharpe (PC)

Les bâtiments ont aussi des sentiments (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Double Kick Heroes (Switch)

Quand j'étais jeune (PC)

Résistance au projet (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Georifters (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Viro Move (Vive, Rift)

Elite Squad (Android, iOS)

Gardien de taverne (PC)

Triwave – Accès anticipé à la vapeur (PC)

Procédure régulière (PC)

Edgar – Bokbok à Boulzac (PC, Xbox One, Switch)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Sauveur (PC)

Enfants de Silentown (PC)

Douze minutes (PC, Xbox One)

Super Meat Boy Forever (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Spelunky 2 (PC, PS4)

83 (PC)

Les orcs doivent mourir 3 (stades)

Solasta: Couronne du Magistère (PC)

Chansons de conquête (PC)

Cat Lady (PC)

Synchronisé: Off Planet (PC)

Giants Uprising – Steam Early Access (PC)

Perdu au hasard

Rustheart

Braise d'hiver

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC, Stadia)

Cyber ​​Shadow (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

The Elder Scrolls: Legends (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Rune Factory 5

Wonder Parade (PC, Switch)

Racing Apex (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Sans titre La légende de Zelda: la suite de Breath of the Wild (Switch)

Détective Pikachu (Switch)

Shin Megami Tensei 5 (commutateur)

Witchfire (PC)

Hammerting (PC)

Patapon 2 Remastered (PS4)

Sniper Elite VR (Rift, PS VR, SteamVR)

Nuit silencieuse (PC)

GUTS (PS4, Xbox One)

Routine (PC)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (PC, Switch)

Dans le noir (PC)

Neopolis (PC, PS4)

Un long chemin vers le bas (PC, commutateur)

Couronne de monstre (PC)

Polybe (PC)

Le roi des combattants 15

Pelle Knight Dig

Baldo (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Wild at Heart (PC, Xbox One)

Fringe Wars (PC, Xbox One)

Charognards (PC)

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (PC, consoles)

Hyper Sports R (commutateur)

Bayonetta 3 (commutateur)

Lost Soul Aside (PC, PS4)

Skin Deep (PC)

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (Xbox Series X)

Weird West (PC)

Magic: Legends (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Biomutant (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Metroid Prime 4 (commutateur)

Ci-dessus (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Age of Empires 4 (PC)

Vanguard: Fight for Rudiarius (PC, Mobile, VR)

Torchlight Frontiers (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Last Night (PC, Xbox One)

Brigade fantôme (PC)

Éveil du projet (PS4)

Young Souls

Everwild

Plan 8

Dokev

Comment connaissez-vous M. Blue?

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Au-delà du bien et du mal 2

Jeu Avatar sans titre

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls 6