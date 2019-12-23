Japon: les jeux les plus recherchés par les lecteurs de Nintendo Dream

Le dernier numéro du magazine japonais Nintendo Nintendo Dream est maintenant entre les mains des abonnés. Chaque mois, ils interrogent leur vaste base de lecteurs pour savoir quels titres à venir ils attendent le plus avec impatience. Le jeu Nintendo le plus recherché du mois, maintenant que Pokemon Sword & Shield est sorti, est Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 37,1% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Switch) – 17,7% Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch) – 15,5% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) – 12,5% Rune Factory 5 (commutateur) – 9,9%Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Switch) – 8.6%Nouvelle série Story of Seasons (Switch) – 8,2% Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 7,8% TRIALS of MANA (Switch) – 7,3% Bayonetta 3 (Switch) – 6,0% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Switch) – 4,8% Inazuma Eleven Eiyuu Tachi no Great Road (Switch) – 4,3%Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Switch) – 3,4%Momotaro Dentetsu ～ Showa Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! ～ (Interrupteur) – 3,1%Kotoba no Puzzle Mojipittan Encore (Switch) – 3.0%

