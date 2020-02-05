Japon: les jeux Nintendo les plus recherchés de la semaine | My Nintendo News

La dernière édition de Weekly Famitsu a débarqué pour les abonnés et avec elle vient les jeux Nintendo les plus recherchés de cette semaine. Chaque semaine, Famitsu interroge sa vaste base de lecteurs pour savoir quels titres ils attendent le plus avec impatience. Cette semaine voit Animal Crossing: New Horizons au n ° 1 pour la 12e semaine consécutive.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 883Bayonetta 3 (Switch) – 378The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Switch) – 366Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch) – 310Rune Factory 5 (Switch) – 249Ushiro (Switch) – 212Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 186TRIALS of MANA (Switch) – 173Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Switch) – 159Momotaro Dentetsu ～ Showa Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! ～ (Switch) – 140Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (Switch) ) – 138Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Switch) – 95Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX (Switch) – inférieur à 95Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Switch) – inférieur à 95Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (Switch) – inférieur à 95Kowloon Youma Gakuenki ORIGINE DE L’AVENTURE (Switch) – en dessous de 95

