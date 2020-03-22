La semaine des jeux: un jour de lettre rouge

Capture d’écran: Valve

Eh bien, cela a pris un peu plus de temps que prévu, mais finalement, un nouveau jeu Half-Life, Half-Life: Alyx, sort cette semaine.

Pour la plupart des choses, je peux me contrôler. J’adore Star Wars, mais je sais que beaucoup de livres et de jeux Star Wars sont au mieux médiocres. J’adore Star Trek, mais je comprends combien de films sont mauvais. Half-Life est la seule franchise, pour quelque raison que ce soit, sur laquelle je ne peux pas être logique ou critique. Je l’adore et un nouveau jeu, même une préquelle VR étrange, me fait compter les minutes jusqu’à ce que je puisse y jouer.

Au-delà de Half-Life: Alyx, d’autres choses sortent aussi. Consultez la liste complète ci-dessous:

Lundi 23 mars

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | PCHalf-Life: Alyx | PC (VR uniquement) Bug Academy | SwitchRhythm of the Gods | Switch, PCYoloMic | PCShieldwall | PCFill All | PCPirates? Pirates! | PC

Mardi 24 mars

Deep Sky Derelicts: édition définitive | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Yu-Gi-Oh! L’héritage du duelliste: évolution du lien | PS4, PCOdallus: The Dark Call | PS4Moons of Madness | PS4, Xbox OneFreedom Finger | PS4, Xbox OneBleeding Edge | Xbox One, PCPaper Beast | PSVRWARTILE | Xbox OneElement: Espace | PS4, Xbox OneOniken | PS4Colorgrid | Service de livraison SwitchHyperspace | SwitchLittlewing | PCRhythmie | PCDamaged In Transit | PC, pâturage MacOutput | PC

Mercredi 25 mars

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries de New York | Switch, PS4Iron Danger | PCBreaking Blocks | PC, MacN Northern Tale 5: Revival | PCLock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, MacMists Of Noyah | PC

Jeudi 26 mars

Control: La Fondation DLC | PS4, PCGrand Guilds | Switch, PCAra Fell: Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCLegend Of Keepers | PC, MacMekorama | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS VitaOne étape d’Eden | Commutateur, PC, MacLast Oasis | PCWenja | SwitchThe Room VR: une matière sombre | PSVRStar Wars: Jedi Knight: Académie Jedi | PS4DreamGallery | SwitchNecroWorm | SwitchCard Game Bundle Vol. 1 | SwitchCHAOS CODE-NOUVEAU SIGNE DE CATASTROPHE | SwitchIndie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 | SwitchSin Slayers | SwitchWanba Warriors | Abondance SwitchJigSaw | SwitchTrailer Trashers | Cartes SwitchUrban | Bouilloire PCMiner | PCWarPlan | PCAssemblez avec soin | PCManaTech | PC

Vendredi 27 mars

Giantosaurus: le jeu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCSaints Row IV: réélu | SwitchChildren of Zodiarcs | Xbox One, SwitchLost Words: Au-delà de la page | StadiaOne Piece: Guerriers pirates 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCBears ne peuvent pas dériver | Xbox OneRailway Empire | SwitchInops | Xbox OneBiped | PCDuck Souls + | PS4, SwitchRepressed | SwitchCopperBell | Switch6 People | PC, MacGordian Quest | PCMayhem Masters | PCDerange | PCArchaid | PC, MacKnightOut | PC

Samedi 28 mars

Goofy Golf Remastered Steam Edition | PC.