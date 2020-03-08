La semaine en jeux: Ori donne un coup de pouce

Ori et la volonté des feux follets tombe cette semaine pour PC et Xbox One. Si vous avez Game Pass, vous pourrez jouer à ce jeu dès son lancement. La suite d’Ori And The Blind Forest, très apprécié en 2015, ce nouveau jeu propose des hiboux. C’est pourquoi j’ai mis “huée” dans le titre. Tu piges?

Taper le mot huée autant de fois m’a rappelé le film Hoot. C’était un film coproduit par Jimmy Buffet sur un groupe d’adolescents essayant de sauver des hiboux. Il a également joué avant Marvel Brie Larson et Clark “Phil Coulson” Greg. Ça n’a pas bien marché au box-office. Après avoir regardé cette bande-annonce, je ne peux pas imaginer pourquoi elle a bombardé …

Au-delà d’Ori et de la volonté des feux follets, d’autres choses sortent aussi. Consultez la liste complète ci-dessous:

Lundi 9 mars

Horizon’s Gate | PCThe Escaper | PCComic Book Tycoon | PC

Mardi 10 mars

Langrisser I & II | PS4, Switch, PCRoboshark | PCLaser Heck | Locomotive à vapeur PCWild West | PCSerin Fate | PCDreadlands | PCArmorik Le Viking: les huit conquêtes | PC

Mercredi 11 mars

Ori et la volonté des feux follets | Xbox One, PCJump, étape, étape | PS4Cartoon Strike | Jeu de cartes mémoire PCFantasy | PCRhythmic Retro Racer | PC

Jeudi 12 mars

Riders de Neon City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCBless Unleashed | Xbox OneDJMAX Respect V | PCHidden Through TIme | PS4, PCBrotherhood United | SwitchHidden In Plain Sight | Switchinbento | SwitchHalf Past Fate | Switch, PCA Street Cat’s Tale | SwitchNinNinDays | SwitchMystic Vale | SwitchShieldmaiden | PC

Vendredi 13 mars

Stèle | Switch, PCMecho Tales | Xbox OneDead ou école | PS4, SwitchNioh 2 | PS4My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCRitual: Crown Of Horns | Arc-en-ciel, toilettes et licornes Xbox One | SwitchAlder’s Blood | SwitchRack N Ruin | SwitchSyder Reloaded | SwitchJump, Step, Step | SwitchTrancelation | SwitchSuper Destronaut: Land Wars | PS4, SwitchYoga Master | SwitchDeep Diving Adventures | SwitchBorderlands 3 | PC (version Steam) Mya Of The Desert | PCSpunk et Splat | PC Roundguard | PCMake Me LAG | Les sceaux du passé | PC

Samedi 14 mars

Iveri: L’histoire de 1000 | PC.