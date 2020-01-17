Le prochain numéro de CoroCoro aura de “Big Secret News” pour Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Le numéro de février 2020 de CoroCoro Comic a été lancé au Japon, et il taquine quelque chose de grand pour Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Selon le magazine, le numéro de mars 2020 de CoroCoro Comic contiendra un «énorme scoop» d ‘«informations secrètes» pour Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Quant à ce que c’est, nous devrons tous attendre jusqu’au 15 février 2020 pour le savoir.
大 次 号 大 告知！】 大 ヒ ッ ト 間 違 い な し の シ リ ー ズ 最新 作 『あ つ ま れ ど う ぶ つ の 森』 最 速 独占 ス ク ー プ 掲 載 !! https://t.co/NPc5hOTb0J # コ ロ コ ロ オ ン ラ イ ン # コ ロ コ ロ
– コ ロ コ ロ コ ミ ッ ク 【公式】 (@corocoro_tw) 17 janvier 2020
