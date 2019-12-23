Les jeux les plus recherchés de Famitsu – 22 décembre 2019

Il est temps pour le dernier Famitsu's tableau des jeux les plus recherchés. Cette semaine, Animal Crossing: New Horizons passe d'un emplacement au n ° 3.

Passez la pause pour le graphique complet. Tous les votes ont été exprimés entre le 5 décembre et le 11 décembre.

1. (PS4) Remake de Final Fantasy VII – 1 219 votes

2. (PS4) Tales of Arise – 728 votes

3. (NSW) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 607 votes

4. (PS4) Nioh 2 – 522 votes

5. (PS4) Yakuza: comme un dragon – 504 votes

6. (NSW) Bayonetta 3 – 453 voix

7. (PS4) Cyberpunk 2077 – 429 votes

8. (PS4) Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers – 406 votes

9. (NSW) Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 389 votes

10. (PS4) Trials of Mana – 353 votes

11. (NSW) Shin Megami Tensei V – 339 votes

12. (PS4) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – 321 votes

13. (PS4) The Last of Us Part II – 294 votes

14. (NSW) Ushiro – 265 votes

15. (PS4) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – 247 votes

16. (PS4) Romancing of the Three Kingdoms XIV – 219 votes

17. (NSW) Trials of Mana – 208 votes

18. (NSW) Rune Factory 5-189 votes

19. (NSW) Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – 176 votes

20. (NSW) Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore – 170 votes

21. (NSW) Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers – 167 votes

22. (NSW) Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix – 161 votes

23. (PS4) Fantôme de Tsushima – 156 votes

24. (PS4) Granblue Fantasy Versus – 154 votes

25. (PS4) Genshin Impact – 151 votes

26. (PS4) Fairy Tail – 143 votes

27. (PS4) LoveR Kiss – 136 votes

28. (PS4) Granblue Fantasy Relink – 129 votes

29. (PS4) Sakuna: de riz et de ruine – 122 votes

30. (PS4) annuler tRrLM (); // Terrarium nul – 114 votes

