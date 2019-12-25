Nintendo Switch Nouveau Super Mario Bros.U Deluxe Set Offert Au Canada

Nouvelles intéressantes – Nintendo of America a commencé à offrir un ensemble Nintendo Switch New Super Mario Bros.U Deluxe au Canada.
L'ensemble comprend une console Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Neon Blue (L) / Neon Red (R) et une copie numérique du jeu. Aucun mot pour savoir si cela arrive dans d'autres régions en ce moment.
Si vous êtes intéressé, vous pouvez acheter le pack pour 399,99 CAD ici.
Qu'est-ce que tu penses?
