Ventes Famitsu (16/12/19 – 22/12/19)

Les dernières ventes de matériel japonais de Famitsu sont les suivantes:
Commutateur – 189,908
Switch Lite – 101,577
PS4 – 74,419
PS4 Pro – 32 894
Nouveau 2DS LL – 3081
Nouveau 3DS LL – 235
Xbox One X – 166
Xbox One S – 60
PS Vita – 38
À titre de comparaison, voici les numéros de matériel de la semaine dernière:
Commutateur – 155,516
Switch Lite – 81,109
PS4 – 7,368
PS4 Pro – 3 848
Nouveau 2DS LL – 3 549
Xbox One X – 345
Xbox One S – 177
Nouveau 3DS LL – 145
PS Vita – 51
Et voici les tableaux des logiciels:
1. [NSW] Épée / Bouclier Pokémon – 288,199 / 2,744,658
2. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 78 903/446 649
3. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 56 861/443 118
4. [NSW] Mario & Sonic aux Jeux Olympiques de Tokyo 2020 – 50 405/154 262
5. [NSW] Minecraft – 41 907/1 110 034
6. [NSW] Fishing Spirits Version Nintendo Switch – 38,527 / 303,372
7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 37 835/2 618 126
8. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 34,368 / 774,102
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros.Ultimate – 34 085/3 117 667
10. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 32 041/1 229 061
