Henry Cavill a été tellement déchiré pour le sorceleur qu'il a cassé ses costumes

Par
Breaking News
-

L'acteur de Superman Henry Cavill a passé beaucoup de temps au gymnase pour se préparer à son rôle principal en tant que Geralt dans la nouvelle série télévisée de Witcher de Netflix. Il a maintenant été rapporté que Cavill était tellement détourné que cela a causé un problème avec le département des costumes de la série. En bref, il a gardé Hulk-ing à travers ses tenues.

Polygon s'est entretenu avec le créateur de costumes de la série, Tim Aslam, et le site a rapporté: "Non seulement l'acteur était particulier au sujet de sa tenue, mais aussi pendant le tournage, ses muscles usaient le cuir à un rythme si alarmant que des remplacements étaient constamment produits pour répondre les besoins de la production. "

Avant la sortie de The Witcher, Cavill a déclaré qu'il était si déterminé à faire en sorte que le buff joue le tueur de monstres qu'il a parcouru la colline et à travers la neige pour se rendre au gymnase. C'était le jour de la jambe, et Cavill n'était pas disposé à le sauter.

The Witcher a fait sa première sur Netflix au début du mois. Le spectacle est généralement tombé à plat auprès des critiques – ici à GameSpot, nous avons marqué la saison 1 à 4/10 – mais la réponse du public a été beaucoup plus positive.

Lire ensuite: Les délais confus du sorceleur, expliqués

<div class = "js-video-player-new av-video-player av-desktop-player av-video-on-demand is-vid-loading is-vid-noseek is-vid-show-controls" tabindex = " 0 "data-id =" 348067126 "data-promo-id =" 0 "data-video =" {"adCall": {"host": "http: / / pubads.g.doubleclick.net / gampad / ads? "," params ": {" iu ":" / 8264 / vuk-gamespot / desktop /gamespot.com "," impl ":" s "," gdfp_req ": 1," env ":" vp "," output ":" xml_vmap1 "," unviewed_position_start ": 1," url ":" (referrer_url) "," correlator ":" (timestamp) "," cmsid ": 11409," vid ": 6451895, "pp": "vpaid_js"}, "custParams": {"ptype": "news_article", "cid": "gs-1100-6472420", "embed": "autoplay", "category": "games" "," partner ":" desktop /gamespot.com "," vid ": 6451895}," soundBasedSize ": {" normal ":" 640×480 "," muet ":" 640×483 "," none ":" 640×480 " }, "daiSsbUrl": "https: / / dai.google.com / ondemand / hls / content / 2459129 / vid / 6451895 /master.m3u8", "daiMidRollHost": 2500176}, "adPartner": "desktop /gamespot.com", "ageGateCookieName": "videoAgeGateBirthday", "autoplay": true, "cms": "pi", "countdownTime": 0, "cuePoints": null, "dat ePublished ": 1576990020," desktopAdPartner ":" desktop% 2Fgamespot.com "," device ":" autre "," guid ":" gs-2300-6451895 "," id ": 6451895," isDevice ": false," isLiveStream ": false," lengthSeconds ": 1899," mapp ":" gamespot "," mobileAdPartner ":" mobile_web% 2Fgamespot.com_mobile "," partner ":" gamespot "," postPlayMax ": 100," premium ": false , "screenMediumThumb": "https: / / gamespot1.cbsistatic.com / uploads / screen_medium / 1586 / 15861131 /3618205-thewitcher_spoilerreview_122019_site.jpg", "readablePlaybacks" 🙁 "html5", "uvpj ), "partager": {"linkUrl": "https: / / www.gamespot.com / videos / netflixs-the-witcher-season-1-spoiler-review / 2300-6451895 /", "embedUrl": "https: / / www.gamespot.com / videos / embed / 6451895 /", "embedHtml": {"640": ""," 480 ":""}}," siteType ":" responsive web "," startMuted ": false," startTime ": 0," title ":" Netflix% 27s% 20The% 20Witcher% 20Season% 201% 20Spoiler% 20Review "," tracking " : ({"nom": "SiteCatalyst", "catégorie": "qos", "activé": vrai, "params": ({"nom": "charSet", "valeur": "UTF-8"}, {"name": "currencyCode", "value": "USD"}, {"name": "siteType", "value": "responsive web"}, {"name": "trackingServer", "value": "om.cbsi.com"}, {"nom": "visitorNamespace", "valeur": "cbsinteractive"}, {"nom": "heartbeatTrackingServer", "valeur": "cbsinteractive.hb.omtrdc.net"} , {"name": "heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId", "value": "10D31225525FF5790A490D4D @ AdobeOrg"}, {"name": "partnerID", "value": "gamespot"}, {"name": "siteCode", "value" ":" gamespot "}, {" name ":" brand "," value ":" gamespot "}, {" name ":" account "," value ":" cbsigamespotsite "}, {" name ":" edition "," value ":" uk "})}, {" name ":" CNetTracking "," category ":" tracking "," enabled ": true," params ": ({" name ":" host ", "valeur": "https: / / dw.cbsi.com / levt / video /e.gif?"}, {"nom": "siteid", "valeur": "93"}, { "nom": "adastid", "valeur": ""}, {"nom": " medastid "," value ":" 599 "})}, {" name ":" ComScore_ss "," category ":" qos "," enabled ": true," params ": ({" name ":" c2 " , "valeur": "3005086"}, {"nom": "publishersSecret", "valeur": "2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5"}, {"nom": "c3", "valeur": ""}, {"nom": "partnerID", "value": "gamespot"}, {"name": "c4", "value": "gamespot"})}, {"name": "NielsenTracking", "category": "tracking", "enabled": true, "params": ({"name": "host", "value": "https: / / secure-us.imrworldwide.com / cgi-bin / m?"}, {"nom": "scCI", "valeur": "us-200330"}, {"nom": "scC6", "valeur": "vc, c01"})}, {"nom": "MuxQOSPluginJS" , "category": "qos", "enabled": true, "params": ({"name": "propertyKey", "value": "b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62"})}), "trackingAccount": "cbsigamespotsite", " trackingCookie ":" XCLGFbrowser "," trackingPrimaryId ":" cbsigamespotsite "," trackingSiteCode ":" gs "," userId ": 0," uvpHi5Ima ":" https: / / s0.2mdn.net / instream / html5 /ima3.js "," uvpc ":" "," videoAdMobilePartner ":" mobile_web% 2Fgamespot.com_mobile "," videoAdPartner ":" desktop% 2Fgamespot.com "," videoAssetSource ":" GameSpot "," videoStream s ": {" adaptive_stream ":" https: / / gamespotvideo.cbsistatic.com / vr / 2019 / 12 / 22 / GSU_Review_TheWitcher_v2_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,8000, maître. m3u8 "," adaptive_dash ":" https: / / gamespotvideo.cbsistatic.com / vr / 2019 / 12 / 22 /GSU_Review_TheWitcher_v2_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,8000,master.mpd "," adaptive_hd ":" https: / / gamespotvideo.cbsistatic.com / vr / 2019 / 12 / 22 /GSU_Review_TheWitcher_v2_8000,master.m3u8 "," adaptive_high ":" https: / / gamespotvideo.cbsistatic.com / vr / 2019 / 12 / 22 /GSU_Review_TheWitcher_v2_2500,master.m3u8 "," adaptive_low ":" https: / / gamespotvideo.cbsistatic.com / vr / 2019 / 12 / 22 /GSU_Review_TheWitcher_v2_700,master.m3u8 "," adaptive_restricted ":" https: / / gamespotvideo.cbsistatic.com / vr / 2019 / 12 / 22 / GSU_Review_TheWitcher_v2_700,1000,1800,2500 , master.m3u8 "}," videoType ":" video-on-demand "," WatchCookieDays ": 1," WatchCookieName ":" WatchVideoIds "}" data-non-iframe-embed = "1">

Lecture en cours: La critique de Netflix The Witcher Saison 1 Spoiler

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR