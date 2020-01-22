heure officielle pour ces smartphones

Android 10 a été utilisé plusieurs fois dans nos articles. Ses caractéristiques essentielles ont été décrites. Cela part de ce qu’on appelle Mode sombre pour répondre à un crescendo de fonctions importantes. Chaque fabricant de smartphones applique ses propres personnalisations à la réponse de Google. La version stock est utilisée pour les téléphones Pixel mais de nombreux autres smartphones ils sont capables de se mettre à jour avec des fonctionnalités uniques.
Étant donné et considéré qu’il serait impossible d’énumérer toutes les fonctionnalités les plus détaillées pour chaque révision de logiciel, une a été créée liste officielle. La précieuse liste indique quels appareils peuvent être mis à jour ou l’ont déjà fait à partir de la Bêta.
Android Q sur OnePlus
OnePlus 5T
OnePlus 5
OnePlus 6
OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 +
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy A80
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A60
Samsung Galaxy A50
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy A20e
Samsung Galaxy A10
Samsung Galaxy A9
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9 +
Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy M30
Lenovo et Motorola
Lenovo Z5
Motorola Moto G7
Motorola Moto G7 Plus
Motorola Moto G7 Play
Motorola Moto G7 Power
Motorola One Vision
Motorola One Power
Motorola One
Motorola Moto E5 Play
Motorola Moto Z3
Motorola Moto Z3 Play
Motorola Moto G6 Plus
Motorola Moto G6
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Google Pixel
Google Pixel XL
Google Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a XL
Nokia
Nokia 3.1
Nokia 5.1
Nokia 6.1
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Nokia 6.2
Nokia 7 Plus
Nokia 7.1
Nokia 8.1
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Nokia 9 PureView
ASUS
ASUS Zenfone 6
ASUS ZenFone 5
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2
ASUS ZenFone Max M2
ASUS ROG Phone 2
LG
LG G8s ThinQ
LG V50 ThinQ 5G
LG G7 ThinQ
LG V40 ThinQ
Huawei et HONOR
Huawei P30
Huawei P30 Pro
Huawei P30 Lite
Huawei P20
Huawei P20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20
Huawei Mate 20 X
Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design
Huawei P Smart 2019
Huawei P Smart + 2019
Huawei P Smart Z
HONOUR 20
HONOR 20 Pro
HONOUR 20 Lite
HONOUR View20
OPPO et Realme
Realme 3 Pro
Realme 5 Pro
Realme X
Realme XT
Realme 3
Realme 5
Realme 3i
Realme 2 Pro
OPPO Reno
Zoom OPPO Reno 10x
OPPO Reno 5G
OPPO Find X
OPPO R15 Pro
OPPO RX17 Pro
OPPO RX17 Neo
Xiaomi et Redmi
Xiaomi Mi A2
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S
Xiaomi Mi 9
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 8
Édition d’empreintes digitales d’écran Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro
POCOPHONE F1
SONY
Sony Xperia 1
Sony Xperia 10
Sony Xperia 10 Plus
Sony Xperia XZ1
Sony Xperia XZ1
Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia XZ2
Sony Xperia XZ3