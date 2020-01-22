heure officielle pour ces smartphones

Android 10 a été utilisé plusieurs fois dans nos articles. Ses caractéristiques essentielles ont été décrites. Cela part de ce qu’on appelle Mode sombre pour répondre à un crescendo de fonctions importantes. Chaque fabricant de smartphones applique ses propres personnalisations à la réponse de Google. La version stock est utilisée pour les téléphones Pixel mais de nombreux autres smartphones ils sont capables de se mettre à jour avec des fonctionnalités uniques.

Étant donné et considéré qu’il serait impossible d’énumérer toutes les fonctionnalités les plus détaillées pour chaque révision de logiciel, une a été créée liste officielle. La précieuse liste indique quels appareils peuvent être mis à jour ou l’ont déjà fait à partir de la Bêta.

Android Q sur OnePlus

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A20e

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M30

Lenovo et Motorola

Lenovo Z5

Motorola Moto G7

Motorola Moto G7 Plus

Motorola Moto G7 Play

Motorola Moto G7 Power

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Power

Motorola One

Motorola Moto E5 Play

Motorola Moto Z3

Motorola Moto Z3 Play

Motorola Moto G6 Plus

Motorola Moto G6

Motorola Moto G6 Play

Google

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Nokia

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 9 PureView

ASUS

ASUS Zenfone 6

ASUS ZenFone 5

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2

ASUS ZenFone Max M2

ASUS ROG Phone 2

LG

LG G8s ThinQ

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

LG G7 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ

Huawei et HONOR

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei P Smart 2019

Huawei P Smart + 2019

Huawei P Smart Z

HONOUR 20

HONOR 20 Pro

HONOUR 20 Lite

HONOUR View20

OPPO et Realme

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

Realme X

Realme XT

Realme 3

Realme 5

Realme 3i

Realme 2 Pro

OPPO Reno

Zoom OPPO Reno 10x

OPPO Reno 5G

OPPO Find X

OPPO R15 Pro

OPPO RX17 Pro

OPPO RX17 Neo

Xiaomi et Redmi

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Édition d’empreintes digitales d’écran Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

POCOPHONE F1

SONY

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ3