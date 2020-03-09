la plus haute qualité sur ces utilisateurs Samsung satisfaits de la liste

Netflix il est le maître du streaming en ligne. À ce titre, elle doit maintenir une certaine rigueur commerciale. Il le fait en ajoutant le prise en charge HDR à certains Samsung. C’est donc un nouvelle liste qui comprend de nombreux appareils compatibles haute définition enrichis de détails visuels pour téléphones et tablettes produits et distribués par la célèbre société mère sud-coréenne.

Jouer Contenu HD est maintenant actif pour une nouvelle liste d’appareils, y compris le nouveau et exclusif Galaxy S20 et le pliage de la série Z Flip. Ceux-ci, ainsi que d’autres appareils, obtiennent l’exclusivité pour l’utilisation du flux HD ayant Certification L1 Widevine DRM, Les appareils avec cette exigence et avec des écrans HDR peuvent désormais obtenir la plus haute qualité. Voici la liste complète.

Tablette Samsung avec prise en charge Netflix HD HDR

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

Samsung Galaxy Tab A avec S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Ce sont les appareils qui ont obtenu la certification Netflix HDR 10

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sony Xperia 1 II

TCL 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Processeurs compatibles

MediaTek MT6768

MediaTek MT6769

MediaTek MT6779

MediaTek MT6785

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Samsung Exynos 980