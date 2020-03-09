la plus haute qualité sur ces utilisateurs Samsung satisfaits de la liste

Netflix il est le maître du streaming en ligne. À ce titre, elle doit maintenir une certaine rigueur commerciale. Il le fait en ajoutant le prise en charge HDR à certains Samsung. C’est donc un nouvelle liste qui comprend de nombreux appareils compatibles haute définition enrichis de détails visuels pour téléphones et tablettes produits et distribués par la célèbre société mère sud-coréenne.
Jouer Contenu HD est maintenant actif pour une nouvelle liste d’appareils, y compris le nouveau et exclusif Galaxy S20 et le pliage de la série Z Flip. Ceux-ci, ainsi que d’autres appareils, obtiennent l’exclusivité pour l’utilisation du flux HD ayant Certification L1 Widevine DRM, Les appareils avec cette exigence et avec des écrans HDR peuvent désormais obtenir la plus haute qualité. Voici la liste complète.
Tablette Samsung avec prise en charge Netflix HD HDR
Samsung Galaxy Tab A
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
Samsung Galaxy Tab A avec S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
smartphone
Samsung Galaxy A9
Samsung Galaxy A10e
Samsung Galaxy A30s
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A60
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A70s
Samsung Galaxy A71
Samsung Galaxy A80
Samsung Galaxy M10s
Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M40
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Ce sont les appareils qui ont obtenu la certification Netflix HDR 10
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Sony Xperia 1 II
TCL 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Processeurs compatibles
MediaTek MT6768
MediaTek MT6769
MediaTek MT6779
MediaTek MT6785
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Samsung Exynos 980