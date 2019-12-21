Rise Of Skywalker fait référence à un moment que vous ne pouviez voir que dans Fortnite

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker est maintenant en salles, rapprochant à la fois la "Skywalker Saga" qui dure depuis des décennies et la nouvelle trilogie sous Disney. La franchise a une longue histoire, mais une fiction importante était exclusive à un événement dans le jeu à Fortnite. Les spoilers suivent.

Le crawl d'ouverture du nouveau film Star Wars fait référence à une mystérieuse émission menaçante de vengeance, livrée par la voix de l'empereur Palpatine présumé mort. C'est le catalyseur des événements du film à suivre, mais la diffusion n'est jamais entendue dans le film. Pour cela, vous devez être tombé sur l'île de Fortnite pour un événement spécial sur le thème de Star Wars le samedi 14 décembre.

"Enfin, le travail des générations est terminé", indique le message. "La grande erreur est corrigée. Le jour de la victoire est proche. Le jour de la vengeance. Le jour des Sith!"

Vous pouvez regarder l'événement Fortnite où le message a été livré ci-dessous, et bien sûr, cela ressemble à Palpatine.

Le fait d'avoir manqué le message n'a pas d'impact grave sur Rise of Skywalker, car la description de l'exploration d'ouverture l'explique assez bien. Pourtant, c'est une légère pépite de fiction élargie qui se transforme en un médium entièrement séparé, ce qui est inhabituel.

L'événement Fortnite a également inclus des planeurs exclusifs TIE Whisper. Pour en savoir plus sur Rise of Skywalker, consultez notre liste d'oeufs de Pâques des films précédents. De plus, lisez la critique de GameSpot, qui l'a qualifiée de "déception galactique".

